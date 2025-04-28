Cinco de Mayo, Corgi Races, MayDay: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Promo

WEDNESDAY 4.30

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Punk rock still has the power to provoke, especially among the dumbest motherfuckers alive. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace proved as much earlier this year, when clips of her performing her solo track “Your God (God’s Dick)” at a Bernie Sanders “Fighting Oligarchy” rally sent the far-right into an online tizzy. “It’s a straight-up protest song,” she told Rolling Stone. “I don’t know what else that event was supposed to be other than a protest rally.” Prolific as ever at 44, the pioneering trans rocker keeps churning out killer garage-punk solo albums, like last year’s Hole In My Head, and her next, Adventure Club, is due out in July. Last year Grace told NME that Against Me! reconnected at her wedding, and that the celebrated Florida folk-punk band could remerge soon. “We didn’t break up, it just got weird,” she says. “We’ll play again, I have faith in that.” Here’s hoping. Fun Aussie rocker Alex Lahey opens, as does Noun. $29.50. 7 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Deerhoof Courtesy the artist

THURSDAY 5.1

Deerhoof



Walker Art Center



If Deerhoof’s mathy postpunk occasionally ploughs familiar terrain on its new album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, well, the band has claimed quite a bit of acreage over the past 31 years. As always, bassist Satomi Matsuzaki’s vocal melodies provide a bright, tuneful counterpoint to the precise ruckus she kicks up with drummer Greg Saunier and guitarists John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez. This band’s “31 Flavours Tour” is a career retrospective spanning all of the band’s 20 albums, and it’s kicking off at the Walker. Makes sense: What better place to see the art-rock band than at the art museum? $15 and up. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jordan Jensen

Acme Comedy Co.

Writes Vulture in its story “The Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2023”: “Her jokes are often gloriously gross; she’s obsessed with sex, unseemly behavior, and all the thoughts that should be too unpleasant or uncomfortable to say out loud.” Well, now you know her! Just this month Variety revealed that Jensen will appear in Bradley Cooper's new movie Is This Thing On? alongside Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day, Sean Hayes, Amy Sedaris, (Minnesota-launched!) Chloe Radcliffe, and... Peyton Manning. That’s a major W for Jensen, who started her career in Nashville gigging out of her pickup truck before landing resume-boosters like The Late Late Show and Just For Laughs. (Like every other asshole, she has a podcast—Bein' Ian With Jordan with co-host comic Ian Fidance.) 18+. $33.75. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Hold Steady

7th St Entry, First Avenue, Fine Line

Certified New York City band the Hold Steady whacked away at the iron when it was hot, releasing their first and best four albums in rapid succession between 2004 and 2008. They'll celebrate the best of the bunch, 2005’s gritty, ambitious, and downright cinematic Separation Sunday, during this special stretch of shows in a city that… means a lot to the certified NYC band. (Craig Finn addresses Racket’s controversially provincial bumper stickers here.) Here’s the deal: THS, now more of an institution for their dedicated fans than a regularly touring band, are scheduled to rip through Sep Sunday at the tiny 7th St Entry (Thursday) before back-to-back First Ave dates (Friday-Saturday). All of that’ll be capped with a Fine Line “storytellers set” on Sunday. As we’ve said before, the Hold Steady broke out from a mid-career slump with an ongoing winning streak of new music, so this run of fan-service shows smacks entirely of celebration, not desperation. Find more info about all the shows, some of which have already sold out, here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 5.2

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Perhaps no other band defines the “blog era” better than Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, whose self-released eponymous debut became a then-novel surprise internet hit in 2004. (“The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth” remains an all-time banger.) CYHSY is ostensibly just Philly dude Alec Ounsworth, and like so many bloggy bands, his indie-rock outfit struggled to sustain momentum through the second Bush administration. But the group never stopped plugging away, having released five subsequent full-lengths, including underrated 2007 sophomore effort Some Loud Thunder and 2021’s strong New Fragility. No sucker, Ounsworth knows his aging hipster millennial audience, which is why CYHSY is promising to play its debut front-to-back on this current tour. Knifeplay open. $27. 7:30 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., Wabasha St. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

A lowrider at Cinco de Mayo Promo

SATURDAY 5.3

Cinco de Mayo

Castillo Park

What’s one of the best signs of spring? Weekend street fests, man. That includes Cinco de Mayo, one of the Twin Cities’ earliest (and most popular!) offerings of the year. The party kicks off on Friday, with a car show on Harriet Island featuring classic rides and food trucks from 5 to 9 p.m. But things really get started on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a parade along Cesar Chavez Street featuring floats, dance groups, and community orgs, followed by a festival offering a little bit of everything. There will be a beer/drink garden and over 40 food vendors offering the hits: tacos, tamales, churros, elote, and more. Onstage, there will be all kinds of musical acts both traditional and modern, including headliner Pepe Marquez. An arts and crafts zone will showcase local makers and businesses, the kids’ area has games and educational fun, and the lowrider car show and competition is not to be missed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Side Boosters. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Kentucky Derby Day Parties

Various Locations

At two minutes tops, the big Kentucky Derby race is kinda like tuning in to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. It’s over before you know it, but it’s not really about the horse race, it’s about putting on a fancy get-up and getting a little drunk. You can do that at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. (600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis), with live music from the Thirsty River, onsite cigar rolling, and whiskey mint juleps starting at 2 p.m. Utepils Brewing (225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis) is going full corgi this weekend, with corgi races on Friday, followed by corgi fashion shows, corgi kissing booths, and a corgi petting zoo (there will also be tiny ponies, too) on Saturday. Minneapolis Cider Co. (701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis) is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a Derby viewing, mini ponies, open-play pickleball, and special food and drinks starting at 2 p.m. Or, if you prefer to party with the pros, Running Aces in Columbus and Canterbury Park in Shakopee are both hosting special events with live music, fancy hat contests, and more. All of these events are free, though Canterbury Park has a $10 general admission fee.—Jessica Armbruster

YHWH Nailgun

7th St Entry

This noise quartet’s debut album, 45 Pounds, ratatats 10 slivers of song past you in 21 minutes—clearly, YHWH Nailgun is here for a good time, not a long time. OK, I wouldn’t exactly call it a good time either, not with vocalist Zack Borzone croaking out lyrics like “Siren of grief/Swing low in the night/In a river of flies/In a river of angels” (don’t worry they’re unintelligible) over the pinging of drummer Sam Pickard’s very unpunk rototoms and the electronic blur between Jack Tobias’s synths and Saguiv Rosenstock’s guitars. A typical YHWH Nailgun song goes “thumpadathumpathumpathumpa BWAT,” a sound that “perfectly encapsulates the information overload of our times” according to the press materials, and who wouldn’t want to claim that? But to me, much more uncoolly, YHWH sounds like how getting stuck in traffic feels. And I dig it, though admittedly I’m not sure how I’d feel about 22 minutes of it. Oh, and the band name is pronounced “Yahweh,” like the god. With Morgan Garrett. $20.59. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

5th Annual Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

Minnehaha Creek

One of the quirkiest events in the Twin Cities, this adorable race, where hundreds of bright-yellow rubber duckies meander their way along the creek, has delighted south Minneapolitans for the past four years. Folks can sponsor a duck (or a flock of ducks) for $3, and if your lil guy is one of the first 20 to cross the finish line then you’ll win things like local restaurant gift cards or even home appliances. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group (FRNNG) and yes, it’s enviro-friendly: The ducks are collected and reused each year, and volunteers pick up trash during the race. The event ends with a community festival featuring live music, family-friendly hands-on activities, free face-painting (the website notes that adults are welcome to this, too!), and Finer Meats & Eats, Muddy Tiger, Egg Roll Queen, and Saint Pops food trucks. Free; $3 to sponsor a duck. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ducks enter the creek at 11 a.m. from the bridge at 12th Ave. & Minnehaha Pkwy. Find more info and sign up to help here. 1700 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Under the Canopy

Hook and Ladder

The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns this week with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kick things off tonight, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch Racket faves Vial, soulful rockers Mae Simpson, astute singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, the THC-fueled dance party Doinks N’ Dubstep, a tribute to the Dead’s storied 1977 set at Cornell, and—you guessed it!—much more. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 8—Keith Harris

Kith + Kin Chorus Chorus Season 8 Finale with Laamar

Cedar Cultural Center

Kith + Kin Chorus describes itself as an “uncommon community choir” open to singers of all skill levels—anyone who can match a pitch and carry a tune is able to join, even if it’s their first time singing in a chorus. The group of 75 will celebrate the conclusion of its eighth season with this concert at the Cedar featuring Laamar; proceeds from the show and corresponding silent auction will support Rock the Rez, a music camp for girls, two-spirit, transgender, and LGBTQ+ youth. (And if that has you feeling inspired, check out last week’s Racket feature about where you can find music classes, choruses, and other musical groups for adults!) $25/$30. 4 p.m. (sold out) and 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Chicken-shaped vehicles park for free! Reverie

SUNDAY 5.4

MayDay Celebrations

Various Locations

Guess what’s turning 50 this year? This MayDay celebration right here. In 1975, a group of friendly hippies came together in Powderhorn Park to celebrate community, the end of the Vietnam War, and the changing of the seasons. In 2025, the south Minneapolis tradition is still going strong, thanks to local organizations, businesses, and creative groups. Charming punk crew Southside Battletrain will bring their steampunk creations to Bloomington Avenue once again. This year’s gathering in Powderhorn Park has been dubbed “People Power,” and will celebrate unions, workers’ rights, and everyone who organizes for a better quality of life. You may also want to stop by Reverie Cafe + Bar, which is hosting another free MayDay party with local art, music all day, and some visits from Art Cars.—Jessica Armbruster

May the 4th Be With You

Multiple Locations

My, my, Mr. Anakin guy—it’s Star Wars day once again. At Insight Brewing, they’re teaming up with Dangerous Man, which is coming back from the dead (how very Force Spirit-ian) for a day of Jedi fun including pop-up tattoos from Joslin Gay, a themed market, a costume contest, and light saber duels from the Saber Legion. (Free. 1-9 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.) Over at Inbound BrewCo they’ll have a “themed blue milkshake drink” (intriguing), vendors selling Star Wars stuff, a cosplay contest, and Star Wars-themed trivia and bingo. (Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.) Plus, Star Wars Month kicks off at the Parkway tonight with a screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Me, personally? I like to think of May 4 as “Sluttering” day. Take us out, Jawbreaker!—Em Cassel

Nick Swardson

Acme Comedy Co.

Adam Sandler’s favorite filthy, Acme-launched buffoon will be taping his next special at his favorite hometown club. Swardson, now 48, has built a remarkable career since performing at MOA’s Knuckleheads while enrolled at St. Paul Central High School. The onscreen results haven’t been, say, Coen bros caliber (he co-wrote the 2003 Jamie Kennedy vehicle Malibu's Most Wanted, for instance), but it’s fun when he pops up in a Sandler flick and, most importantly, he’s a powerhouse touring comic who fills theaters around the country. (His publicists have repeatedly ignored Racket’s requests to chat about the 20th anniversary of Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, which may or may not deserve to be in the “worst movie of all-time” conversation.) Like fellow Central alum Joe Mande, Swardson is a vocal Timberwolves booster—awoooo! 18+. Sold out. 7:45 p.m. First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

30 Days of Biking

ONGOING

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month; if pastries are your thing, Perennial Cycle will host sweets-fueled jaunts every Saturday. Watch the Joyful Riders’ Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

What do St. Paul’s creative lofts, business districts, and galleries have to offer? A lot, as the ever-sprawling Saint Paul Art Crawl demonstrates twice each year, in the spring and fall. Over the next three weekends, artsy pockets of various neighborhoods will showcase their thriving communities via open houses, friendly happy hours, open studio demonstrations, special sales, pop-up galleries, exhibitions, and more. In past years, weekends have been divvied up by neighborhood; this year they’ve got groupings by ward, so be sure to check the map to see what areas are highlighted each week. This week is all about Wards 5-7, including Como and Payne-Phalen. It’s all free, and while hours vary by venue, in general they are: 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details at ​​stpaulartcollective.org. April 25-May 11—Jessica Armbruster

Farm Babies’ 25th Anniversary

Minnesota Zoo

You don’t have to wait ‘til fair time to see baby creatures at the Miracle of Birth Center; there are all kinds of adorable minis hanging out in Apple Valley. Now that we’re well into spring, the zoo's farm is bursting with new life, from fuzzy ducklings to fluffy lambs. There will be tiny piglets, ornery little goats, baby calves, and tiny chicks wandering around and doing stuff… cutely. The zoo is celebrating its 25th year of farm babies; it’s raised hundreds of animal infants over that time. Daily opportunities for cuteness overload include meet-and-greet sessions, piglet and chicklet feedings, and baby Clydesdale (!!) photo ops. If you’re someone who loves animal babies in a human baby-free zone, adults aged 18 and up can enjoy Farm Babies during the Zoo After Hours this Saturday, April 26. Free with admission: $19.95-$25.95 ($15-$20 After Hours event). 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley; mnzoo.org. Through May 18—Jessica Armbruster

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster