We’re Rockin’ Into June With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 27-June 2

Why can't they all be three-day weekends, right folks? (Because the economic system we live under demands that we maximize our productivity so that others may accumulate capital.)

Tuesday, May 27

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Lutheran Heat, Gentlemen Rogues, the Slow Death @ Cloudland

The Klezmatics @ Dakota—Now pushing 70, Lorin Sklamberg remains one of modern klezmer’s great singers. He’d have excelled in any style, but there’s something special about how his supple tenor, alternating between Yiddish or English (often in the same song), soars over swirling clarinets and brass and his own pumping accordion. On the cusp of celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, these klezmer revisionists will be performing material from The New York Sessions, due next year. Their first album in a decade, the collection promises cross-cultural fusions, politically incisive lyrics, and a version of Woody Guthrie’s still-timely “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos).”—Keith Harris Now pushing 70, Lorin Sklamberg remains one of modern klezmer’s great singers. He’d have excelled in any style, but there’s something special about how his supple tenor, alternating between Yiddish or English (often in the same song), soars over swirling clarinets and brass and his own pumping accordion. On the cusp of celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, these klezmer revisionists will be performing material from The New York Sessions, due next year. Their first album in a decade, the collection promises cross-cultural fusions, politically incisive lyrics, and a version of Woody Guthrie’s still-timely “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos).”

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Turnover @ Fillmore

Cosmic Supreme Tour feat. John Mark McMillan + Citizens @ Fine Line

Rakuyo, Time of Tradition @ Flying V

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Will Kjeer Trio @ Metronome Brewery

Dirty Short Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Dreamer Isioma with ivri @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks

May Conspiracy Series featuring Lena Elizabeth, the Twins of Franklin @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime: Mike Munson @ 331 Club

COLD with September Mourning and University Drive @ Turf Club

Ali Grey’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Cheap Bouquet (Residency) with Kyrie Nova & the Defiant, Homunculus Rex @ White Squirrel

The Atlas Moth with Oriska & LUNGS @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, May 28

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra + Charming Disaster with Charlotte Montgomery @ Amsterdam

Jazz Standard Deviants: Barbara Piper & Larry McDonough @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Wish Wash, Moontype, Geneva Kemp @ Cloudland

Marilyn Mae @ Crooners

Antonio Rey with Juanito Pascual @ Dakota

The Outcats, Longfellers @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Mockturnal @ Jazz Central

Funk N Spuds @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The David Mitchell Group @ Metronome Brewery

Maurice Jacox with the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency feat. M.A.Y. @ Mortimer’s

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s

Laura Hugo with J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Breaking Benjamin & Staind @ Target Center

Jazz Night @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club

Dallas Ugly & Molly Brandt @ Underground Music Venue

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Our Heart Will Go On: An All-Star Concert @ Woman’s Club

Thursday, May 29

The Over Unders @ Acadia

Sand County & Jonah Lyddon Hatten @ Aster Cafe

Cornbread Harris and Friends @ Berlin

Artaria Quartet & Ernest Bisong Group @ Berlin

Mother Coyote with Dan Lawonn @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Rivers of Nihil with Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, Glacial Tomb @ Cabooze

DJ Nuzum @ Can Can Wonderland

Tedd Firth @ Crooners

Marilyn Mae @ Crooners

Boiled in Lead @ Dakota

Fiona Hayes, Postcards, Quarter Moon @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Ziggy Alberts with Steph Strings @ Fine Line

Combust, Apex Predator, Steamroll, Everybody Takes One, Oath, Paralyzer @ Flying V Music

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Bakkwooddrift ft. Solorah with Room3 and Sophie J @ Icehouse

Necessary Diversion @ Logan Recreation Center

Tjärnblom @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The V Gees @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DSN Presents: Throw the Sage Into the Fire @ Mortimer’s

Chemistry Set, Johnny O'Brien and Nikki Matteson, & Rich Rue @ Palmer’s

Zola Jesus @ Parkway

Walker Rider with Nat Harvie and Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen and the List, TH3 @ Schooner Tavern

Joshua Ray Walker with Boy Golden @ 7th St Entry

Cake @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Rue & Sabien with Laura MacKenzie @ 318 Cafe

Alexander Natalie @ 331 Club

Go Your Own Way ⏤ A Fleetwood Mac Sing-along @ Turf Club

Lasalle Sounds, Yuh-huh Go @ Underground Music Venue

John Magnuson Trio with Doug Otto & Hilary Thavis @ White Squirrel

Lakeside Effects with Sun Stereo, Ghostlands @ White Squirrel

The Light in the Ocean, Red Lovely, Heliocene @ Zhora Darling

Friday, May 30

METALNOTMETAL @ Amsterdam

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney @ Armory

JJ Slater, Gelding, & DJ Blue Funk @ The Arthouse

Dizzy @ Aster Cafe

DJs Jenny and Hannah @ Barely Brothers Records

WPK Trio @ Berlin

Black Diamond @ Berlin

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

The Dick Von Dyke Show @ Black Hart

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Muun Bato, La Cerca, Squinny @ CloudlandArne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra Feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Marilyn Mae @ Crooners

Ronny and Jake, Seafood Green Tambourine @ Driftwood

Saddle Sores @ Eagles 34

Jayboys, Jeffery Robert Larson, The Singing Nettles @ Eagles 34

Second Hand Dan @ 56 Brewing

Static-X @ Fillmore

Emo Nite with Derek DiScanio (of State Champs) @ Fine Line

Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie with Daya, DJ Mateo Segade and JEN-E @ First Avenue

David Singley @ Ginkgo Coffee

Twin Cities Pride Benefit Concert and Dance Party @ Granada

Cat Tales (Album Release) with Beneath Green, Bryn Battani @ Green Room

Sashay for Sanctuary @ Green Room

New Orleans Suspects with Kung Fu Hippies @ Hook and Ladder

Laamar (Album Release) with Lady Midnight @ Icehouse

Kjeer/Smith/Healey @ Jazz Central

B & the Sting @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tisoki with Dream Takers @ The Loft

South High Community Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Ott Plays Beethoven @ Orchestra Hall

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band @ Ordway

Sheet Rockers @ Padraigs

Palmer's Oddities 2: Unattractive Giant Monster, Wish Wash, Larry Wish, Poison Ivy & The People, Dingus, Cattlesnake @ Palmer’s

Galleon with Cause for Concern and Grieving Pines @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Afters (Single Release) with Anna Devine and Quietchild @ 7th St Entry

D-Burg, Hallowed Hive @ Terminal Bar

Monica Livorsi (Album Release) @ 318 Cafe

Superfloor, Rank Strangers, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Genital Panic @ Turf Club

Suns Out Tums Out 2 @ Underground Music Venue

Aaron Kerr’s Dissonant Creatures, Carlisle Evans Peck @ Uptown VFW

Vinyl & Vibes V: St. Xose, Lustyr, Haute Carl @ Uptown VFW

Livingston @ Varsity

Blue Earth Collective @ White Squirrel

FLOWTUS with Eldest Daughter, SYFN @ White Squirrel

Handsome Traveler with Whispered The Rabbit, Mostly Trees @ White Squirrel

NUNNABOVE, Jearlyn Steele, & Patricia Lacy @ Woman’s Club

Heartsick Heroine, Mvrrow, & Evernoir @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 31

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Avi Kaplan @ Amsterdam

The Driver Era @ Armory

Lovehouse & Aaron St. Claire @ Aster Cafe

Bruised Heel Band, DJs Tarik Thornton & Miguel Vargas @ Barely Brothers Records

Emma Garau & Babo Cogan @ Berlin

Steven Hobert n Sirclesound @ Berlin

Jam E.Z. @ Berlin

Andre1000 Presents: Black Boy Joy @ Black Hart

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

Joeboy @ Cabooze

Cut Rate Clones, Los Outsiders, The Prizefighters @ Can Can Wonderland

Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Steve Kenny Quintet @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Seaweeds, the Reckoning Crew @ Driftwood

Bethany Larson & the Bee’s Knees, Boots & Needs, Strawberry & the Jam @ Dusty’s

Malcolm Todd with Sophie Gray @ First Avenue

KING ISO with A - Wax, Taebo Tha Truth, Snake Lucci, DJ Doc, Worldwide Chaos, Sean Anonymous @ Green Room

Lisa Gutkin Klezmer Band with Ahmed Yusuf & Araa Ensemble @ Hook and Ladder

Barking at Ghosts (Album Release) with The Long Honeymoon & The Famous Volcanoes @ Hook and Ladder

TGNP Party 2025 @ Icehouse—Another year, another Totally Gross National Product Party. But just as every year is different from the last, every TGNP Party is special. This year, the label is bringing in Nashville electronic musician Chuquimamani-Condori along with Brooklyn-based DJ Lauren Flax. And the lineup is rounded out by a slew of great local performers, often collaborating in unexpecte ways. In addition to Marijuana Deathsquads, Nat Harvie, StoLyette, Oeurth, and Christian Music, you've got noisy electronic fella Albert Elmore’s new project, Whole Earth, Channy Leanneagh and Alex Proctor teaming up as Vaels. and Braingiver, bringing in a whole slew of accomplices. The event begins at 4:20, for reasons scholars of initials will surely figure out, with “a quadraphonic sound system exploration” from Terminal Habitat Collapse.—Keith Harris Another year, another Totally Gross National Product Party. But just as every year is different from the last, every TGNP Party is special. This year, the label is bringing in Nashville electronic musician Chuquimamani-Condori along with Brooklyn-based DJ Lauren Flax. And the lineup is rounded out by a slew of great local performers, often collaborating in unexpecte ways. In addition to Marijuana Deathsquads, Nat Harvie, StoLyette, Oeurth, and Christian Music, you've got noisy electronic fella Albert Elmore’s new project, Whole Earth, Channy Leanneagh and Alex Proctor teaming up as Vaels. and Braingiver, bringing in a whole slew of accomplices. The event begins at 4:20, for reasons scholars of initials will surely figure out, with “a quadraphonic sound system exploration” from Terminal Habitat Collapse.

Brandon Wozniak, Davu Seru, Anthony Cox @ Jazz Central

MYTHM @ The Loft

SlovCzech @ Metronome Brewery

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Weekly DJ: MPLS House @ Modist

Jane Hobson with Ciao Bello & Chairmen Chair and the Chairmen @ Mortimer’s

Ott Plays Beethoven @ Orchestra Hall

Front Row Paul Fest @ Palmer’s—Ya know, —Jay Boller Ya know, the word “beloved” gets tossed around willy-nilly by hack writers ad nauseam these days. (Powerhouse writers, like yours truly, prefer highfalutin words like “willy-nilly.”) But in the case of “Front Row Paul” Engebretson, the adjective really does fit. Engebretson died in March from pancreatic cancer, and the outpouring of love from the Twin Cities music scene has been immense. ( Click here to hear local rocker/booker Christy Costello remember the prolific showgoer/activist.) To celebrate his life, Front Row Paul Fest will assemble around 60 (!) acts to “deliver 15 minutes of either fame or shame” over two days at Palmer’s. We’re talkin’ the Hypstrz, Ike Reilly with the Shackletons, the Melismatics, Cindy Lawson, Faith Boblett... the list just keeps going. Proceeds will help establish an annual grant that'll award one band/artist recording time at Flower’s Studio, plus cash for all the things bands/artists need—touring, merch, capos, whatever. The grant will be named after Engebretson and Ed Ackerson, another scene staple who died from the same disease, and is also beloved.

New Confusion @ Pilllar Forum

New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

Jackie Venson with Mary Cutrufello @ 7th St Entry

Valerie June with Chastity Brown @ State Theatre—Valerie June Hockett sings with a voice of abundance that overflows with spirit, generosity, and warmth, and she’s never showcased it as wonderfully as on her latest album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles. “Country music, it don’t need to be saved,” this open-hearted Black woman from West Tennessee declares in the face of countless would-be saviors (all of’em white fellas, would you look at that?). That’s from “My Life Is a Country Song,” and she doesn’t mean that in a corny “my truck broke down” kinda way either. Local Chastity Brown seems like an ideal opener.—Keith Harris Valerie June Hockett sings with a voice of abundance that overflows with spirit, generosity, and warmth, and she’s never showcased it as wonderfully as on her latest album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles. “Country music, it don’t need to be saved,” this open-hearted Black woman from West Tennessee declares in the face of countless would-be saviors (all of’em white fellas, would you look at that?). That’s from “My Life Is a Country Song,” and she doesn’t mean that in a corny “my truck broke down” kinda way either. Local Chastity Brown seems like an ideal opener.

Hippo Campus @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Trailer Trash @ Terminal Bar

Jeremy Messersmith @ 318 Cafe

Beers With Bands Fest II @ Underground Music Venue

BACCHANALIA: Revelry & Dubstep @ Uptown VFW

Dope Lemon @ Varsity

Collapsing Stars, Laura Hugo @ 331 Club

The Wedding Present, the Tubs @ Turf Club

Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Parachute Pandas & Oak and the Woods @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 1

MothaMaeHymm, Afro~Deity @ Acadia

Sclera, Echoes of The Fallen, Kalopsya, Intrinsic @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Grant Vague with Luke Enyeart @ Aster Cafe

Sundays With Nona feat. Isa Gagarin & Walt McClements @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Opening Party 2025 @ Cabooze

Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Rockers Spring Social @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Dance Gavin Dance @ Fillmore

Lyn Lapid with RC AVENUE @ Fine Line

Grand Old Day @ Grand Ave—Though it takes place in the spring, Grand Old Day is spiritually a summer fest. It’s got food trucks slingin’ eggrolls, ice cream, and homemade lemonade. It’s got multiple parking-lot beer gardens, pockets of live-music stages, and roaming balloon artists. It starts with a parade, and often ends with a big street sweep. There are local artists, petting zoos, local business stands, and lots of direct sunlight. It’s not summer yet, but it’s already summer on Grand Avenue today. Bring sunscreen and water. This year's musical highlights include the Cactus Blossoms, Obi Original, and Ashley DuBose.—Jessica Armbruster Though it takes place in the spring, Grand Old Day is spiritually a summer fest. It’s got food trucks slingin’ eggrolls, ice cream, and homemade lemonade. It’s got multiple parking-lot beer gardens, pockets of live-music stages, and roaming balloon artists. It starts with a parade, and often ends with a big street sweep. There are local artists, petting zoos, local business stands, and lots of direct sunlight. It’s not summer yet, but it’s already summer on Grand Avenue today. Bring sunscreen and water. This year's musical highlights include the Cactus Blossoms, Obi Original, and Ashley DuBose.

Not Green Day @ Green Room

Rachel Kurtz and Going to the Sun @ Hewing Rooftop

The Burl Benefit with Trailer Trash, ELnO, and the Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder—Minneapolis journalism lost one of its good guys recently. You’re not likely to find anyone in town who has a bad word to say about Burl “Wiggy” Gilyard, personally or professionally. He began as a music journalist, became a features reporter, and covered business in recent years, ending up at the Star Tribune. (I worked with him, though never directly, for a few years at City Pages.) After long medical problems, Gilyard died at 58, and dying in this country is expensive, so in addition to a —Keith Harris Minneapolis journalism lost one of its good guys recently. You’re not likely to find anyone in town who has a bad word to say about Burl “Wiggy” Gilyard, personally or professionally. He began as a music journalist, became a features reporter, and covered business in recent years, ending up at the Star Tribune. (I worked with him, though never directly, for a few years at City Pages.) After long medical problems, Gilyard died at 58, and dying in this country is expensive, so in addition to a GoFundMe , three of his favorite bands—ELnO, the Belfast Cowboys, and Trailer Trash—are gathering at this benefit for Gilyard’s wife, Nicole. There will also be copies of Gilyard’s old zine My Wife on display and for sale. And of course, lots of memories to share.

Tonez @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

TCLJO with Las Guaracheras @ Jazz Central

Lena & the Lovekills @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Homeward Bound @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

Front Row Paul Fest @ Palmer’s

The Gated Community (Album Release) with Rich Mattson and Germaine Gemberling @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Preoccupations with Still Depths @ 7th St Entry

Jeremy Messersmith @ 318 Cafe

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Grentperez @ Varsity

Pogo Ballet with Earload, Nemississy @ White Squirrel

Giant Valley String Band with Half Baked @ White Squirrel

Eldest Daughter with Emily Davis, The Weeping Covenant @ White Squirrel

Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle @ Xcel Energy Center

Monday, June 2

Jonii V @ Acadia

Leslie Vincent + Dylan Hicks & Small Screens @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dance @ Eagles 34

Dan Israel Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Kitty Craft with the Busy Signals and Thor CB (DJ Set) @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvère @ 331 Club

Peelander-Z @ Turf Club

Jared Justen with Nikki Lemire @ White Squirrel

Found Creature, One Big Quilt, Big Big Brain!, Penitent Echoes @ White Squirrel