We’re Rockin’ Into June With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 27-June 2

Ya know, the word “beloved” gets tossed around willy-nilly by hack writers ad nauseam these days. (Powerhouse writers, like yours truly, prefer highfalutin words like “willy-nilly.”) But in the case of “Front Row Paul” Engebretson, the adjective really does fit. Engebretson died in March from pancreatic cancer, and the outpouring of love from the Twin Cities music scene has been immense. ( Click here to hear local rocker/booker Christy Costello remember the prolific showgoer/activist.) To celebrate his life, Front Row Paul Fest will assemble around 60 (!) acts to “deliver 15 minutes of either fame or shame” over two days at Palmer’s. We’re talkin’ the Hypstrz, Ike Reilly with the Shackletons, the Melismatics, Cindy Lawson, Faith Boblett... the list just keeps going. Proceeds will help establish an annual grant that'll award one band/artist recording time at Flower’s Studio, plus cash for all the things bands/artists need—touring, merch, capos, whatever. The grant will be named after Engebretson and Ed Ackerson, another scene staple who died from the same disease, and is also beloved.