We’re Going Jock Mode for This Week’s Open Thread

Each and every Friday, Racket's Keith Harris asks the crew for a watercooler prompt to get the Open Thread humming. This morning I suggested the big Twins news (who should buy the franchise?!) and the big 95-93 Lynx overtime WNBA Finals win over the New York Liberty (dynasty 2.0?!).

But Keith, a bespectacled man who owns seemingly infinite books and records, refused to get on my sport-o level, and instead offloaded the Open Thread teeing up (sports term!) to me. Some coworker...

In any event, who should buy the Twins? We're hearing some chatter about the Trump-humping, Cambria-owning Davis family being in the mix, and Glen Taylor's adversarial partners in T-Wolves ownership, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, make for intriguing prospects (baseball term?). The folks over at the Twins subreddit have compiled a wide-ranging cheat sheet. It'd never happen in 1.5 to 2 billion years, but how cool would a public ownership model, à la the Green Bay Packers, be?

Elsewhere in the wide world of sports...

How 'bout those fuckin' Lynx, man? Per ESPN, "Entering Thursday, WNBA teams were 0-183 in the playoffs when trailing by 15+ in the final five minutes of regulation. Then, the Lynx happened."

Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards recently spoke with Epstein affiliate Chris Tucker via Interview Magazine for some reason. I'm told the Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their season opener last night. And the Vikings, currently on a bye week, remain the hottest and most surprising team in pro football.

Or, ya know what? Talk about whatever the hell you want! The comment section is all yours.