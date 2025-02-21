Skip to Content
Opinion

We’re Ending Sandwich Week With—What Else?—an Open Thread About Sandwiches

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

8:23 AM CST on February 21, 2025

Em Cassel|

From left to right: The Seward from Marty’s, the Minneapple Melt from Surdyk’s, and the Bungle (RIP) from Wrecktangle.

7Comments

I'll be honest—we weren't planning for this to be sandwich week. Like a lot of things at Racket, it just kinda happened. But happen it did, because who doesn't like talking about sandwiches? (That's a rhetorical question; please do not proudly claim to be someone who doesn't like talking about sandwiches.)

To recap, this week Em ate liquor store sandwiches, Pat Borzi went searching for subs, and Jay ate "The Most Interesting Sandwich in the World." (Alas, Brunch Buds did not know it was sandwich week.) And Em has one more sandwich story coming today.

But enough about us! What are your favorite local sandwiches? What sandwiches do you find overrated or overpriced? What kinds of sandwiches do you wish you could find more readily?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Take us out once more, Illuminati Hotties!

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

