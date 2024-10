Welcome to the Month I Like to Call ‘Rocktober’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 1-7

Has Harvey really not played Minneapolis since 2004? In fact, her last show anywhere in Minnesota was at the Zoo in 2009. Her most recent release is the haunting I Inside the Old Year Dying, a musical adaptation of her book-length poem, Orlam, which loiters among the linguistic byways, landscape, and folklore of her native Dorset, England. If that all sounds a bit hermetic coming from a woman whose riffs and belted vocals were once world-conquering stuff, Harvey’s innate ability to communicate with an audience are intact—as ever, her mysteries are intriguing rather than distancing. Elvis even makes his way into this world, through quotes from “Love Me Tender” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” I don’t know what it all means, but Harvey does, and that’s what matters. Expect a full career retrospective tonight.