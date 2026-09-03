Weed Weviews: Four Things I Tried in August

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Kite Soda’s Grape THC Soda

About: This line of THC-loaded soda launched in 2022 as a collab between Burning Brothers Brewing, which closed in 2025, and Solid Gold Hemp, which has a busted website. Kite Soda’s site seems to be fully functional, though it does ask if I’m 21+ every time I click on something. Anyway, this locally made pop has locally grown THC in it. I hope they’re still doing OK.

Where I got It: About $20 for a four-pack at McDonald’s Liquors

Flavor: I suspected this was going to be a delicious sugar bomb just like the root beer flavor I tried a few years ago. The grape flavor does not disappoint. Can a soda be full-bodied? There’s 38 grams of sugar in a can—that’s more than a Coke! But these are rich and grapey in a way that I daresay tastes more mature. Maybe it’s because the carbonation is set a little lower? This is a bevvy for grape soda lovers—I can’t taste any weed in here—and it would probably serve as a solid base for a dirty soda or a Grape Ape.

Blast-off time: Probably about 15 minutes. These are easy to down because they just taste like soda.

Experience: There’s 10 mg in each can, so if you drink it all you will get a bigger high, which I did every time. This is a double-high drink in more than one way, too, and the sugar high leads to an energetic experience ideal for activity stoners.

Jessica Armbruster

Tint THC Seltzer

About: North Loop brewery Modist produces a variety of THC lines. You may already be familiar with Melt; I tried the bomb-pop-adjacent Yucatan Tide earlier this summer. Tint is one of their stronger brands—literally, as it clocks in at 10 mg of THC per can.

Where I got It: $5 per can at Flipside

Flavor: I went for the raspberry lemon iced tea and it was pretty dang good. The can boasts that it’s made with real fruit, but something is giving me a tang of artificiality. That could be a bit of the THC coming through or something in the black tea (tea sometimes takes on a bit of metal tang when canned). But overall I found this refreshing and enjoyed it. I will say, I wish that THC manufacturers who use tea in their drinks would include the caffeine content as well, because I would love to know if these are “safe” to drink in the evening.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: Refreshing and strong, as a 10 mg of stoner iced tea should be.

Jessica Armbruster

Bloom & Barrel’s Paso Red

About: This alcohol-free, THC-laced wine comes from wine country, specifically Paso Robles, California.

Where I got It: The folks at Bloom & Barrel sent it to me for review. You can order bottles online for $35 each.

Flavor: Non-alcoholic wine can be the stuff of nightmares, so I was expecting a potential dud. But hey, this is almost like real wine, and that’s intriguing. It’s 50% nice grape juice, 50% wine-like tang. It’s a very pure grape juice on the front end, with a vinegarish taste on the back.

Blast-off time: About 10-15 minutes.

Experience: There’s about 4 mg of THC per glass, with four servings in a bottle. I found myself drinking it like actual wine: I sipped it slowly, felt a mild buzz, and enjoyed it as a lower dose experience.

Jessica Armbruster

Unbound’s Rosanna Strain

About: Unbound is a small-batch weed growing located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Popular strains include Dark Rainbow, Angry Apples, and Hawaiian Fanta.

Where I got It: $52.41 for a 3.5 g bag at Flipside

Flavor: Oh shit guys, I’m headed back to my roots with some actual green. The variety I tried, Rosanna, is hella pungent. Just opening the bag for a photoshoot makes my little apartment smell green and grassy. I’m newer to explaining how things taste when they are actively on fire, but it’s got a classic, slightly floral flavor on the exhale that's familiar and pleasant.

Blast-off time: Like, probably 2 to 5 minutes. Inhaling weed hits differently than the liquid stuff.

Experience: This is an indica strain, so I found a hit or two in the evenings very calming. It was relaxing, familiar, and easy to dose, as smoking often is if you’re experienced. This might be a good selection for newer folks looking for a mellow, no surprises experience.