Weed Weviews: Four Things I Tried in June

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

You Betcha! Cannabis Co.’s Jasmine Lemon Green Tea

About: Is this company Minnesotan? How could you tell? This biz sells a variety of THC-loaded sodas and gummies, operating out of wellness studios Jeromeo in the North Loop and Carpe Diem in St. Paul.

Where I got it: Found this for $6 at Marigold, but I have seen these guys at liquor stores around town too.

Flavor: Oh, this is really tasty. This is one of those super delicate green teas that perks you up with caffeine. It’s floral, but not bubbly, and tastes like bumblebee juice, nothing like weed.

Blast-off time: Probably around 30-ish minutes.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can that has some perk-ups in it. I super love that it says on that can that this beverage also has 50 mg of caffeine. I buy tea-laced or coffee-flavored drinks all the time and I hate it when it’s unclear whether or not they're caffeinated—no one likes wondering if their refreshment is going to keep them up until 4 a.m. This selection also boasts 400 mg of lion’s mane, which doesn’t do much for me but can really wake up some folks. So yeah, this is bee juice. It will energize you like a bee. Daylight drinking-only here, folks.

Jessica Armbruster

Foundry Nation’s Two Scoops

About: “Born and baked in northeast Minneapolis,” their official website proclaims. This company produces a line of classic soda-fountain flavors, a line of fruity-focused carbonated drinks, and even a selection of mega-dose cans with 20 mg each. By Minnesota law that’s four servings per can.

Where I got it: I stopped by the Lyn 36 gas station in search of locally sourced butter for some (non-THC) cookies. I left with four sticks and a $7 can of weed.

Flavor: We’ve got another banger here. This tastes just like a really good root beer. It’s not spicy, and there’s no tang of weed either; this is a Barq’s adjacent bubbly with a creaminess that makes you yearn for a float.

Blast-off time: Around 20 minutes. It's an easy drink.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can so it’s gonna get you stoned at a level that is probably best experienced at home in front of a TV with a video-game console.

Jessica Armbruster

Modist Brewery’s Melt Pop

About: Y’all probably know North Loop brewery Modist for its great beers, free DJ nights and drag shows, and tasty Grape Ape. They’ve also got a pretty good selection of THC bevvies, ranging from light seltzer that’s also low dose to higher level, candy-colored sodas.

Where I got it: I split a four-pack with a friend who got it at a liquor store for $18.

Flavor: OK, before I get to flavor, this thing is BLUE. So blue that I felt compelled to take a pic before drinking it. I have no idea what a Yucatan Tide is, but I can only assume it’s named after a Mexican laundry detergent.

Jessica Armbruster

The website says I should be tasting mango, blue raspberry (aha—the source of the blue!), and lemon. I would describe that flavor as a Bomb Pop. And I like it! It’s sweet and carbonated, but nowhere near as sweet as I was expecting. It’s more like a SweeTart, just enough to perk you up but not enough to turn you into a sugar-hungover four-year-old.

Blast-off time: About 30 minutes.

Experience: This is a 10 mg can, and color aside, it’s relatively easy drinking. Crack open a can the next time you’re craving some Kool-Aid or those alcoholic Bomb Pop sodas they sell at the Minnesota State Fair.

Jessica Armbruster

rose delights

About: This Los Angeles company produces a range of live-rosin gummies served up Turkish Delights-style (think gummies covered in powdered sugar).

Where I got it: I was warned these guys aren’t cheap, and they ain’t: Scored ‘em at Marigold for $38 a pack.

Flavor: The carton says it’s “fresh-pressed green juice” and boy, is it ever! I’m getting celery, cucumber, mowed lawn clippings—all that good stuff. It also tastes like dank weed. It’s probably the closest I have ever gotten to eating straight weed in gelatin form.

Blast-off time: Probably around 20 minutes, but the full-on effect came an hour or so later and lasted.

Experience: These are 2 mg squares, but they hit like a 5-10 mg dose. And a high quality dose. You will feel warm and cozy and baked. But you also might have a hard time giving someone driving directions to your bus stop. It’s not just me; my friends who I have shared these with all say these hit like a brick wall. That’s not a bad thing, but just know these don’t feel like a microdose and you won’t want to use the bus system on them unless you're a pro.