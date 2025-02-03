Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in January

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Doctor Dabs’s ZZZzzzZZZ Nighttime Chamomile & Lavender Tea

About: I’m back with the good Doctor this month, who puts out some of the most interesting and varied stuff on the market. Who is the guy on the packaging? It's Dr. Clemon Dabney, an actual doctor with a PhD in cannabis molecular genetics and genomics, among other degrees. He’s also a contributing columnist over at the Star Tribune, and we used his Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning in the debut edition of Racket's new cannabis cooking column.

Where I got it/price: It’s on sale on the Dr.’s site for $25.

Flavor: Delicious. If you’re a fan of chamomile and lavender tea from Bigelow or Celestial Seasonings, you’re gonna love this. It’s a nice cozy treat.

Blast-off time: Probably around 30 minutes.

Experience: Each serving contains 5mg of 9-THC, 10mg of CBN, 25mg of CBD, and 5mg of melatonin. So, there’s a lot going on here. I say would that, for me, the THC was very subtle; more like a pleasant microdose. But I definitely felt the CBD, CBN, and melatonin. I enjoyed this on three different nights, and I was ready to fall asleep within 30 minutes each time. Basically, this works the way I wish Sleepytime tea would work.

Jessica Armbruster

Picnic’s Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Beverage

About: The info on Picnic's website is sparse, but this appears to be a locally owned, smaller-batch company. I was drawn to it at Marigold because the can is art. I later found out that was their intention; so far Picnic has worked with two different artists for can design, DC Ice and, in this case, Ashley Mary. Honestly, I find it kinda charming that their website has more info on the artists they’ve worked with than their product.

Where I got it/price: Man, I lost the receipt. I wanna say I spent around $7 or $8 at Marigold. Hemp House has a four pack for sale right now for $19.99.

Flavor: Do you like LaCroix’s Pamplemousse flavor? You’re gonna love this. I found it pretty dang good, and somehow the more I drank the “juicier” it tasted.

Blast-off time: Around 20-ish minutes.

Experience: This was a 5mg can, but I felt like it hit a little stronger, probably because there’s 25mg of CBD, too. No complaints about that! Anyway, I enjoyed these while staying inside during our last polar vortex, so I can confirm this is a nice option for cozy video gaming, book reading, and crossword puzzling. On the flip side, I bet you’d feel pretty fancy holding a can of this at a party.

Jessica Armbruster

On Point’s Calm Minnesota Nights

About: The latest project from prolific (and local!) candy makers Retro Bakery, On Point puts out products that blend of THC, CBD, and mushrooms. No, not those kinds of ‘shrooms; we’re talking about reishi and chaga. What is Chaga, you say? According to the (super reliable, haha) doctors at WebMD, the chaga mushroom resembles a “clump of dirt,” and may be beneficial to your immune system, your liver, and anti-inflammatory. Diabetics and hemophiliacs should avoid it, however.

Where I got it/price: Found these at Flipside Dispensary for about $20.

Flavor: Mixed berries with a tinge of weed. Nothing to get excited about, but nothing to complain about, either.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: Very nice! You’re not going to faceplant and sleep like with the Dr. Dabs mix, but I did get a chiller vibe with these. They’re indica, at 5mg a serving, and I found they hit the spot for an after work calm/decompress rolling into a reasonable bedtime. Responsible!

Jessica Armbruster

Fulton’s Narc

About: You may already know Fulton for its excellent beers and fun North Loop taproom. They also have a line of THC bubbly.

Where I got it/price: I got it for $6 at Marigold, but they also have it on their website for about $18 a four-pack.

Flavor: Hm. This isn’t bad, but the berry flavor has a type of cartoony artificialness that reminds me of lip gloss and there’s a bit of a chemical smell/aftertaste. Now that I know their vibe, I would probably go for a tropical or citrus flavor next time.

Blast-off time: 20-ish minutes

Experience: This is a 10mg can, which means it’s gonna be a good time. But I gotta admit, I stayed up later than I meant to and did feel a little fuzzy first thing in the morning.