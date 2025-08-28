Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in August

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Buz Pop’s Concord Grape Prebiotic Soda

About: This can of bubbly is from Minneapolis-based No Coast, which makes some of my fave THC products. Their Pâte de Fruits (a fancy phrase for gummies) and Polvérones (little crumbly Filipino cookies) are super yummy.

Where I got it: Pretty sure I picked this up from Hum’s for $6 while waiting for the bus.

Flavor: Holy shit, this was so good. It says “Concord grape” on the can and they are not kidding. I was expecting a classic grape soda, but what I got was a full-bodied grape that tastes like not-from-concentrate juice. This is grape soda for adults, rich but not too sweet. Also, it’s carbonated, which is also something you don’t find everyday.

Blast-off time: This is a 10 mg can and I downed it pretty quickly because it was so good, so probably 20-ish minutes.

Experience: I had a classic stoner evening of crossword puzzles, video games, and did some online shopping for bulk kitchen sponges. Relaxing and responsible! I can’t say that I noticed any prebiotic benefits, but my digestion system is a pretty happy place in general these days.

Wyld’s Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

About: This Pacific Northwest company makes the #1 selling cannabis gummy. They also make a few CBD products and a line of “real-fruit infused sparkling water,” which is what I tried. Also, this quote from a 2020 Forbes article titled “The Edible That Devoured America” is really something:

"In five years, Aaron Morris’ cannabis brand has grown from a bootstrapping startup to dominating the market, thanks to natural fruit gummies and a country hungering to get high. Next up—building the Anheuser-Busch of pot."

Where I got it: I found this at Flipside Dispensary for about $7.

Flavor: This was a hard one to get through, gang. While the water smelled of raspberry as I poured it into a glass, it didn’t taste like raspberry—or lime. Instead, there was a strong bitter tang with a weird chemical aftertaste.

Blast-off time: I drank this so slowly I’m not entirely sure I ever did “blast off.”

Experience: I don’t think it did much other than help me get a really good night’s sleep.

Blu Ox’s Live Rosin Hash Oil Gummies

About: Blue Ox is a Nothing But Hemp joint. The Minneapolis-based company puts out a lot of fun products (love their Just Bak’d Crispie Bites) with pretty unicorn-coded packaging.

Where I got it: $25 for a bag at Flipside Dispensary.

Flavor: Good! I like peach gummies to begin with, but I can confirm these taste like candy with a little hint of ganja on the back end.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: This came recommended to me at the shop for folks with higher tolerances. I don’t know that I have a higher tolerance, but I have noticed the gummies with live rosin hit a little stronger. So if you’re looking for something with a little more punch, this may be your bag. My experience was a pleasant buzz that lasted a little longer than the typical 5 mg gummy, but it was never overwhelming and didn't hinder my hangout vibes.

Triple High Lemonade

About: This Miami-based company specializes in low-dose and low-calorie drinks, 5 mg drink additive packets, and now normal-calorie lemonade.

Where I got it: These were sent to me in a press package, but you can find them online or at Total Wine, among other spots in town.

Flavor: I’m getting raspberry on the front end, tart on the back. The raspberry here tastes pretty real while the lemon has more of a “juice powder” flavoring. That’s not a bad thing, if you’re familiar with canned lemonade you’ll find it familiar. This is non-carbonated, and pretty easy to drink on a hot day.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.



Experience: It’s a 10 mg can, it hits like a 10 mg can. No complaints here.