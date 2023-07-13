Wanna See ‘The Greatest Movie of All Time’ This Week?

Lumières Françaises Film Festival comes to The Main this week, bringing not only several promising new films, but the most recent winner of the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound film poll, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, which is nearly a full half-hour longer than the new Mission Impossible movie. If you'll scan these listings, though, you'll see that conservative pundit George Will once nominated another movie as the GOAT.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, July 13

Home (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

A little human girl and an alien invader become unlikely friends. $3. 12:40 a.m. More info here.

Sin City (2005)

Grandview 1&2

Little Steven rallies American musicians to boycott apartheid-era South Africa. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Heights

A costumed psycho battles the Joker. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Riverview Theater

Did Minions do 9/11? $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Victory Memorial Drive

Remember how much hype there was behind this piece of crap? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Friday, July 14

Megamind (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

A supervillain must create a new nemesis. We've all been there. Through Wednesday. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Longfellow Park

Can humans and dinosaurs coexist? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Mother and Son (2020)

The Main

A family drama set in the Paris suburbs. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 2:30 p.m. Monday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Freestyle (2022)

The Main

A woman has a panic attack and can't leave her car—and then a man breaks in, determined to drive to the ocean. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 5 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Innocent (2022)

The Main

A man gets caught up in his stepfather's illegal schemes. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. Monday 2:15 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Final Cut (2022)

The Main

A French remake of Shin’ichirô Ueda’s cult horror-comedy One Cut of the Dead. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 9:45 p.m. Saturday 9:45 p.m. Tuesday 12 p.m. More info here.

Scarlet (2022)

The Main

The latest from director Pietro Marcello, the follow up to his critically acclaimed Martin Eden. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. Through Wednesday. $12. Showtimes and more info here.

The Thing (1982)

Riverview Theater

Hm, could you be more specific, Mr. Carpenter? Exactly what kind of "thing" are we talking about here? Also Saturday. $1. 11 p.m. More info here.

Super Fly (1972)

Trylon

A drug dealer is bitten by a radioactive fly. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 5:15 & 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Walker Art Center

Robert Townsend follows the career of a fictional R&B singing group. Introduced by Hanif Abdurraqib as part of the "Black VHS Experience" series he curated. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 15

Frances Ha (2013)

Alamo Drafthouse

The only bad thing about Greta Gerwig director is it means we get less of Greta Gerwig actor. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Lake Harriet

“The greatest movie of all time”—George F. Will, Washington Post, 1986, 18. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia (2022)

The Main

A mouse and a bear have a musical adventure. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 11 a.m. Tuesday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

En Avant l’Etoile du Nord ou La Joie de "Vie” (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at French heritage in Minnesota. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

La Syndicaliste (2023)

The Main

Isabelle Huppert is a union representative in the nuclear power industry who becomes a whistleblower. Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

Parkway Theater

Miyazaki at his most dreamlike and haunting, yet also playful. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, July 16

Interstellar (2017)

Alamo Drafthouse

The answer to the mystery equation is... loooooooove. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Remember when Chevy Chase had a late-night talk show? Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

And you thought Shrek had covered everything. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:10 p.m. More info here.

Oklahoma!

Emagine Willow Creek/Lagoon Cinema

Hugh Jackman sure loves singin'! Emagine: $15. 3 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here. Lagoon: $20. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Dr. Zhivago (1965)

The Heights

Nasty communists treat respectably well-off Russians poorly. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)

The Main

A woman cooks dinner for her son—but not everything goes as planned! Part of Lumières Françaises Film Festival. $12. 11 a.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. More info here.

Murphy's War (1971)

Trylon

Peter O'Toole seeks vengeance against Nazi submariners. $8. 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, July 17

Free Willy (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

You'll have a whale of a time! Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Alligator (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

This is why you should never flush an alligator down a toilet. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Airport (1970)

The Heights

Hey, that airport is our airport! In 70mm so you can really see all the devastation. $16. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Hollywood Fringe (2020)

The Main

A fringe theater company sells out. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Minnesota Twins: 1991 World Series-Game 6

Northeast Park

Watch Kirby force the Braves to Game 7. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, July 18

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A live onstage reading of an anime. $19.44. 7 p.m. More info here.

Turning Red (2022)

Elliott Park

Psst, it's about menstruation. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Riverview Theater

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Through Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, July 19

Best in Show (2022)

The Commons

Dog people are weird. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Terrifier (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

Clowns are always killing somebody. $10. 7:50 p.m. More info here.

Arrival (2016)

Grandview 1&2

Amy Adams talks to space aliens. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tenet (2020)

Lagoon

What if a movie was a palindrome? $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Beanie Bubble (2023)

The Main

Zach Galifianakis is the salesman who made Beanie Babies big. Free for MSP Film Society members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Riding the Bus With My Sister (2005)

Trylon

Rosie O'Donnell is a developmentally disabled woman who, according to many detractors at the time, sounds like Pee-wee Herman. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Miracle Club

Irish ladies try to win a trip to Lourdes.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Start running, Tom!

Psycho-Pass Providence

A new sci-fi crime anime.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

An unambitious young man tries to win over his wealthy dream woman.

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega stumbles onto a government conspiracy.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Asteroid City

The Blackening

The Boogeyman

Elemental

The Flash



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Insidious: The Red Door

Joy Ride

The Little Mermaid

Maaveeran

No Hard Feelings

Past Lives (read our review here)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts