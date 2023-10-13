Wanna Buy ex-Wild Star Jason Zucker’s $3.8M Linden Hills Mansion?

Jason Zucker told The Athletic that his 2020 trade from the Wild to the Pittsburgh Penguins was "a mess," though the winger also said Minnesota "is going to be home forever for us."

Zucker's newer-construction Lake Harriet mansion at 4116 Queen Ave. S.? It won't be his forever home, considering the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,035-square-foot Linden Hills property hit the market today for $3.8 million. That price point represents the fourth most-expensive house currently for sale in Minneapolis proper.

Completed in 2019, 4116 Queen Ave. checks a whole lotta contemporary home buyer boxes: gourmet kitchen with a massive island; those narrow rectangular gas fireplaces you see more and more of; bathrooms galore; oceans of white, grey, and beige finishing touches; a deck with a traditionally shaped fireplace; mini pool; and a standalone guest house. Curiously, there appears to be some sort of vertical, freestanding TV in the basement family room—sound off in the comments if you know WTF that's all about; also, and we hesitate to use the term "man cave" on account of not being idiots, it's worth noting that basement bar is populated with Springsteen vinyl, shelves of brown liquor, a Golden Tee arcade console, and a decorative golf scorecard.

Zucker purchased the then-empty lot for $841,021 in 2018, according to county records, and proceeded to construct a variation of the spec blueprint featured here. (A stately brick home once occupied the addresses, which now sits next to another gargantuan single-family build to the north.) Why'd Zuck ostensibly flip the place? His living and working in Arizona certainly plays a factor, and you're more than welcome to google "Jason and Carly Zucker" for rampant Reddit speculation of the gossipy variety. Zucker's wife/biz partner, Carly, has made a name for herself locally as a TV and radio host. In 2020, right after Zucker's trade, the couple unloaded an Edina home for $4.2 million that they had purchased just months earlier.

In nine seasons with the Wild, Zucker appeared in 456 games (13th in franchise history) while scoring 132 goals (fourth). The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract to play this season with the Arizona Coyotes. He's joining a young team that finished near the bottom of the NHL, though the desert setting should be familiar for the Vegas-raised veteran. The Wild, meanwhile, won their 2023-'24 opener 2-0 yesterday at home against the Florida Panthers, powered by a 41-save shutout performance from goalie Filip Gustavsson.

But back to real estate!

Enjoy this photo tour of the place Zucker called home for literal dozens of months, courtesy of the MLS. Or take an IRL looky-loo at Saturday's open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.