Wanna Buy a Twin Ports Carnegie Library That Has Been Transformed Into a Home?

Oligarchs, by definition, are malevolent drains on societies. But some obscene wealth-hoarders of yore, like steel baron Andrew Carnegie, at least gave back in tangible, lasting ways.

Consider Carnegie's library initiative, which between 1886 and 1919 was responsible for the construction of 1,679 beautiful new libraries across U.S. communities of all sizes, including 66 throughout Minnesota. Now consider 2306 E. Fifth St., just across the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge from Duluth in Superior, Wisconsin.

Built in 1917, the stunning Georgian Revival-style Carnegie library briefly became a police station until, in 1992, it was retrofitted into single-family home. Century-home lovers will be pleased to see the tasteful updates that followed, and might be tempted to snap up the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,376-square-foot property for themselves—it hit the market Monday for $400,000.

"You're overwhelmed when you walk through those double-doors," says listing agent Julia Brown with Edina Realty. "You just kind of have to stop and absorb it all, because it's overwhelmingly beautiful; you see the original library desks and some of the bookshelves… it's phenomenal."

Among the highlights forged by architect Kenneth Crumpton 100+ years ago: gorgeous brick facade with wooden pilasters and stone-carved parapet, towering arched windows, ornate millwork, original hardwood flooring, wood-burning fireplace, and an industrial semi-finished basement featuring a performance stage and, Brown assures this reporter, ceilings tall enough to accommodate a basketball hoop.

The current owner purchased 2306 E. Fifth St. for $144,000 almost five years ago, according to county records, and Brown says they invested considerable dough into updating it. But, she adds, several costly repairs still remain, like a new roof. In a real estate market the prioritizes greige uniformity, Brown suspects this historic building will attract a unique set of buyers.

"The owner fell in love with it as a little boy, he'd walk by it all the time, so when the opportunity came, in 2020, it actually worked out and he bought it," Brown says, adding that the stewardship simply became overwhelming, thus the current listing. "It's just such a unique property, I think the next buyer will also be someone who connects with the history of it."

Let's take a photo tour of the ol' library-turned-house, courtesy of Edina Realty's Sam Olson...