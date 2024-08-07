Wanna Buy a Floating Lakeside Cabin for $170K?

Almost exactly two years ago we brought you news of Duluth's "Erickson House," a stunning midcentury modern home built atop a steel bridge frame. It may look like it's flying, but it hasn't exactly flown off the market—it's still available today, now a steep discount.

So let's say you're not ready for your primary residence to hover above the earth. Are there any smaller-scale and more affordable options available, possibly lakeside ones located about an hour up the North Shore?

Glad you asked! Because, yes, a "Cabin in the Sky," as it's billed via the listing, just hit the market in Brimson, Minnesota, this week for $169,900. Located on 2.15 acres featuring 248 feet of Little Stone Lake shoreline, the adorable 260-square-footer is situated on what appears to be a massive old utility pole. (The listing agent didn't respond to interview requests.)

"Welcome to this one of a kind 'Cabin in the Sky.' If you're looking for that off the grid Northwoods year round experience, then look no further," Kevin O'Brien with Messina & Associates Real Estate says in the property description. "A unique property such as this rarely comes available!"

Built just two years ago, the cabin boasts a wood stove, propane-powered fridge and range, and panoramic views from its wraparound deck; elsewhere on the property there's a shed, outhouse, and dock. It's not plumbed or electrified, though electric lines are reportedly ready to tap into at the road. The place sits about 35 minutes inland from Lake Superior, right above Two Harbors.

Let's take a photo tour of this towering tiny cabin, courtesy of the MLS listing.