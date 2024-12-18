Walz-Flanagan on the Flanag-outs? Alleged Rift is the ‘Talk of the Capitol’

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Walz Watch: Where's Flanagan? Edition

Hot goss from the state house: MN Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are soooo not talking right now, according to anonymous sources who spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune's Rochelle Olson and Ryan Faircloth. The two haven't been seen together in seven weeks and aren't meeting privately, per that Strib report, "a rift that coincided with his return from the national campaign."

The story starts three days after the election, when Walz gave his homecoming speech; Flanagan was not there and apparently wasn't invited. (First Lady Gwen Walz introduced him, though typically Flanagan would do so during official government events.) She was also absent from the Capitol's pre-Thanksgiving turkey event and a media reception with cookies and punch at the governor’s Eastcliff residence—both events she and her family have attended previously, per the Strib.

Walz has denied any behind-the-scenes drama, but sources close to the guv say his team was displeased with steps the lieut took to assume the governorship, like meeting with potential hires and prepping for a possible 2026 run. She also—and this one seems pretty bad—tapped Walz’s gubernatorial campaign fund without authorization, some sources allege.

"Multiple members of the governor’s staff declined to talk about the tension, but the public estrangement has been the talk of the Capitol," according to the Strib.

Uptown Death Watch: Moona Moono to Open Soon

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's J.D. Duggan has the scoop on Moona Moono, a new Asian-inspired cafe and general store that's heading for the (Ann Kim-owned) former Paper Source space at 3048 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. On the cafe side, Duggan reports that they'll have coffee, boba, matcha, and more; on the shop side, it'll sell stationery, housewares, and K-beauty essentials, along with cute Japanese merchandise.

Moona Moono plans to open in March, when it'll join other Uptown newbies including the LGBTQ+ community space/cafe/event center Queermunity and Umbra Arts, an art collective with a cafe opening next year. Cafe city, over here.

Let's Chat With Minnesota Satanists

Earlier this week we brought you news of a shrine to Satanism that had been erected inside the Minnesota State Capitol. The group behind it, Minnesota Satanists, explained that, like so many other similar shrines at other state houses, the project is about promoting religious freedom and not about literal devil worshipping. Predictably, right-wing Minnesota politicians lost their shit anyway, while Gov. Walz offered acceptance on the grounds of free speech.

We were able to connect with Minnesota Satanists leader Asmodeus Sion late Tuesday, right around the time his church’s display was reportedly vandalized and then removed. It’s fully repaired and back up now, still causing a ruckus despite its downright patriotic message. While speaking with Racket, Sion profiled a potential culprit: “Someone didn’t like the fact we have a constitutional right to express our religion just like everyone else." Enjoy our full conversation below.

How many interviews have you been doing this week?

Oh, you're probably my third phone call. Three or so via email. I saw a lot of stories, the ones where people didn't reach out, and they were kinda just wrong. Like that Newsweek one; we're not the freakin' Satanic Temple!

Tell me about the motivation for the display.

First and foremost, our goal is representation. Bringing joy and beauty to the community, as well as utilizing our First Amendment right. That's why we chose the State Capitol, a location that allows for religious plurality. You don't see Satanists going to put up displays where there's no other displays.

I'm guessing you drew inspiration from other likeminded groups who've done similar displays over the past decade or so?

Yeah, I'm friends with all those guys. I've been wanting to do this for awhile. [Laughs.]

What has the blowback been like?

Look at our Facebook page. There have been a lot of people not wishing us holiday cheer.

I probably shouldn't have been surprised, but I was a little bit see people like Rep. Tom Emmer and former Minnesota Senate majority leader Paul Gazelka come out so hard against you.

I was surprised too. They're literally our representatives, people who've sworn on the state or federal level to uphold the constitution. And here they are, spitting in the eye of it. I don't even have to put out a comment or anything—I just sit back and watch.

What did you make of Gov. Walz's reaction, where he stated that he didn't like the display, but he respects its right to exist? Is that kinda best-case scenario?

Yes, I'm happy with it. Helluva guy. [Laughs.]

Are you feeling good about the whole project?

Yes, I'm very proud of it. I'm proud of our congregation that had the vision for this, and brought it all together.

And how many folks are in your congregation?

Well I'm not going to disclose our numbers to media-types. Sorry, man. But if you want something pithy, I'll say "We are legion"—how's that?

Schell's: One of the 30 Best Breweries in the Country Right Now

Schell's: One of the 30 Best Breweries in the Country Right Now

That's according to Vinepair and its annual survey of beer pros, who picked New Ulm's August Schell Brewing Co. as one of the greatest we've got right now.