Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Very Broke Pillowman Might Run for Governor

That’s right, we’re talking about Mike Lindell, manic MyPillow CEO, longtime Trump sycophant, and election truther with a Word doc. Yesterday, the Minnesotan blight announced via The Mike Lindell Show that he is “checking into” the possibility of “considering it,” “it” being running for governor of Minnesota in 2026 against incumbent Tim Walz. Lindell also teased a big announcement today, but the only updates on his site seem to be an ICE deportation tracker and a DOGE clock.

“What are they going to do? ‘Well Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’” Lindell says of his critics. “Well yeah, what else you got?”

OK, well, there’s FedEx’s $9 million suit against him, the $800K DHL lawsuit, the Smartmatic case where so far a judge found Lindell in contempt of court, and the attempt to call RICO on a lending company after he failed to understand the interest rate on a $600K business loan. Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison is also investigating three organizations that Lindell is president of for charity law violations. And that’s just what he’s been up to in 2025. Who could forget this incident from 2022?

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber's Lame Excuse for Skipping Town Halls

Hundreds of people have been showing up weekly to U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber’s Hermantown home to protest, well, everything: his support of Trump policies that will directly affect their Arrowhead Region economy, his refusal to answer questions on protecting that area's natural resources, his refusal to even show up to town halls.

“He doesn’t care about working people,” Rep. Pete Johnson (DFL-Duluth) said at a U.S. Postal Service rally last week, per the Duluth News Tribune. “He has not stood up for anybody. He should be here and be held accountable for the people being impacted, whether he likes what they have to say or not.”

When asked why he ghosted a town hall hosted by PAC Practicing Democracy last Saturday, a representative for Stauber called the event a “fake” event led by “left-wing extremists” with an audience of “paid agitators.”

Yep, sounds like someone who has been fully MAGA-pilled! And it’s so much easier to bend a knee when you refuse to face the people most impacted by your actions. Stauber isn't the only Minnesota congressman who's scared of his constituents; another Trump sycophant, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, is also avoiding in-person town halls.

Wanna Buy a Shipping Container Airbnb Overlooking Lake Superior?

The space is small, but the views are grand. And that’s the big draw for this 560 square-foot vacation home made out of shipping containers, which is priced at $299,900.

Located on five acres way Up North in Hovland, the one-bedroom Airbnb features a wall of views overlooking Chicago Bay, Chimney Rock, and Stoneypoint, plus three levels of decks and a fire circle nearby. There’s solar panels, wall heaters, an efficiency kitchen, and hidden beds within the furniture to maximize guest potential.

Sounds like this place has everything, right? Nope! Did you notice that there’s no mention of plumbing? That’s right, you will have to bring your own water, and the listing promises that the nearby outhouse “gets pumped out on a regular basis.” But as far as glamping goes, this is a pretty sweet setup.

Walker Worker Union Plans to Protest

What's going on over at the Walker Art Center? A lot of layoffs, according to the Walker Workers' Union (AFSCME Local 4493). So much so that the group plans to protest outside the Minneapolis modern art museum on April 10.

"The Walker Art Center has been cutting hours and disrespecting workers, pushing out over 50% of our bargaining unit in the last year," the union's Instagram post states. "Most recently, they’ve laid off both our Union President and Secretary, so we need YOUR show of support in amplifying worker voices. We are living in tenuous times socially and politically, this is the moment to SHOW UP."