Music

Valentine’s Day Specials and More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 11-17

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

2:01 PM CST on February 11, 2025

Photos provided|

Benjamin Booker, Mary Bue

Still planning for that special day, lovebirds? Well, you can find some unconventional (and possibly totally unromantic!) options below.

Tuesday, February 11

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Dark Pony & Friends @ Aster Cafe

Karaoke @ Black Hart

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

  • Guy Davis @ Cedar Cultural CenterKinda makes sense that the friendliest of folk blues revivalists started making the finest albums of his career as he entered his 70s—Davis has always had more Mississippi John Hurt in his soul than most of his peers. His latest, The Legend of Sugarbelly, is an excellent follow up to 2021’s Be Ready When I Call You, mixing folk tales with gently finger-picked stories of rambling and setting still. The mood is placid if not reassuring, putting him over the head of dummies who buy the old lie that the blues is about feeling bad (or about any one thing at all). And you know he’s got the stories to go along with them. Confession: Somehow I only recently learned Guy was Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis’s son. Maybe I shoulda been paying more attention all along.

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Destroy Lonely @ Fillmore

South High Play It Forward Student Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Bob "E" Ekstrand @ Metronome

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimer’s

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Eddie 9V with Cousin Curtiss @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Elour, The Beavers, Woodzen @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

Sarah and the Safe Word @ Underground Music Cafe

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 12

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Mary Cutrufello @ Como Park Conservatory

Erin & Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Eli Brunelle (Album Release) with Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, rosie and BAKKWOODDRIFT @ Green Room

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics + Elliot Hilton & Hart Lake Mystery + Edith Head @ Mortimer’s

Better Mistakes @ Palmer’s

The Customers with Neo Neos, The Dirty Pretty @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Filthy Kittens, Lana Leone, Mother Soki, and berzica @ 7th St Entry

The What-have-yous, Matt Caflisch @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Linnea Grace with Emmy Woods, Deer Skin @ White Squirrel

Murder Curious, Couch Potato Massacre, Mommy Log Balls @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, February 13

OSK Anniversary @ Acadia

Rue Sabien with Laura Mackenzie @ Aster Cafe

The Lawrence McDonough Trio @ Berlin

Purple Orange (FKA Jelloslave) @ Berlin

Mistress Ginger Sings Rodgers & Hart @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Peony Park, Dashed, Junior Choir @ Cloudland

Doug Anderson @ Crooners

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lover’s Radio: An R&B Experience @ 56 Brewing

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats with Jonathan Hultén @ Fitzgerald Theater

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Winter Rayne @ Minnesota Music Cafe

JJ Sweatheart with Absolutely Yours, Rupert Angeleyes, Jumbos, Prim Woes @ Mortimer’s

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Edie Rae Band, Nathan Walker Band @ Schooner Tavern

Bugsy with Haze Gazer, Fend, and mouthful @ 7th St Entry

Trevor James @ 331 Club

Adam Bohanan with Matcha Fever, Trent Romens Band, and Frankie Torres @ Turf Club

Nobody From Nowhere with Ted Hajnasiewicz & Friends @ White Squirrel

Rada K & The Cicadas with Solana & The Sunsets, Jackson Peters Combo @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 14

Duckbomb @ Acadia

The 701 Takeover @ Amsterdam

Subtronics Night 1 with Inzo, Truth, Smoakland, Motifv @ Armory

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue

Cody McKinney/Davu Seru/Mike Wolter @ Berlin

Midnight Love @ Berlin

Effygasm @ Berlin

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Mistress Ginger Sings Rodgers & Hart @ Bryant Lake Bowl

R Factor @ Bunker’s

Neon Night: Black Mirror @ Can Can Wonderland

Eivør with Silvaine @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Boot RNB, Jim Ruiz Set, Oliver Phibes, DJ Megan O @ Cloudland

Sweethearts Show @ Crooners

Erin Livingston with Mark Asche @ Crooners

Cyclops Clubhouse @ Day Block Brewing

Randy Everson & Wilson Parc @ Driftwood

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Foster the People @ Fillmore

sapphic factory: queer joy party @ Fine Line

Reventón ⏤ Reggaeton Party ft. DJ Cristian Baca with Oscat and DJ Yobany @ First Avenue

Jahny D'Occurance @ Ginkgo Coffee

Fancy Dress Party 2025 @ Hook and Ladder

dj izzie p presents: ‘It’s All Love’ Lounge @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen & Band @ Icehouse

Dakota Andersen @ Jazz Central

Rave Bae Weekend @ The Loft

Beer Choir @ Metronome

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Get the Led Out @ Myth Live

Park, Ortiz, and Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall

Four Spirits with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Led Zeppelin Listening Party @ Padraigs

Vacant, Count Spookula, Miracle Debt, and Laugh Track @ Palmer’s

Cyrille Aimée @ Parkway

Waterline with Sunsets Over Flowers @ Pilllar Forum

Just Luv, Inc @ Schooner Tavern

Rachel Grae @ 7th St Entry

The Young Dubliners with Hounds of Finn @ Studio B

Mathias St. John, Jamie Quinn, Taylor Robert's Roll & Soul Band @ Terminal Bar

All The Pretty Horses with Butter Boys @ 331 Club

I Love Lucy ⏤ Kiss the Tiger Pays Tribute to Lucinda Williams with 1-800 LIVE MUSIC @ Turf Club

Charles Wesley Godwin @ Uptown Theater

Body Language @ Uptown VFW

Grand Lilac with Muscle Fork @ White Squirrel

Spiderlily with Oceanographer, Twin River, 1947 @ White Squirrel

The New Standards @ Woman’s Club

Lasalle, Vinny Franco & the Love Channel, Soulflower @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, February 15

Makeshift @ Acadia

Fanny Pack @ Amsterdam

Subtronics Night 2 with Mersiv, Rusko, Zen Selekta, Flozone @ Armory

Andy Ulseth & Theo Langason @ Aster Cafe

Goodroad/Hurtado/Olse @ Berlin

Michael Gold Quartet @ Berlin

Jam E.Z. @ Berlin

Fusion Cabaret @ Black Hart

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Steve Soleka: The 24 Piece 1 Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland

  • Mustafa @ Cedar Cultural CenterThis Sudanese-Canadian called himself “Mustafa the Poet” until grabbing the mic for his 2021 debut EP, When Smoke Rises, by which point he’d already established himself as a productive toiler in the pop world, mostly notably for co-writing a track for The Weeknd in 2016. Released last year, Mustafa’s first full-length, Dunya, documents the difficulties of being caught between cultures with acute sensitivity. Written and performed in acoustic singer/songwriter mode, the album touches base with scattered friendships and loves, and bids a bitter farewell to his city with “Leaving Toronto.”

Tender Comrade, Ramson, TV for the Dogs @ Cloudland

Jana Anderson @ Crooners

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Crooners

Erin Livingston with Mark Asche @ Crooners

Turn Turn Turn @ Dakota

Stringdusters with Buffalo Galaxy @ Day Block Brewing

Skyx, Crossroads Blues Band @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Phantogram @ Fillmore

Blind Pilot with Kacy & Clayton @ Fine Line

Good Kid with Phoneboy @ First Avenue

Good Morning Bedlam with People Brothers Band @ Green Room

RiN with Rrose, Convextion aka E.R.P., & Hodge @ High Noon Saloon

Fatality, Fierro, & Borrachoz Inc @ Hook and Ladder

Gothess DM Tribute @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

InMotion: Valentines Edition @ Icehouse

Dennis Mitcheltree and Johannes Wallmann @ Jazz Central

Gravel on Mud @ Metronome

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Love Lock Down @ Myth Live

Park, Ortiz, and Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall

MMEA All-State Choral Concert @ Orchestra Hall

MMEA All-State Instrumental Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Four Spirits with Abel Selaocoe @ Ordway

Loud Sun, Family Ledgers (Cassette Release), and Cha Cha 9 @ Palmer’s

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Anita Velveeta & Thotcrime with S.L.O.G and Fly Over States @ Pilllar Forum

Craig Clark Band @ Schooner Tavern

Michigan Rattlers with Elias Hix @ 7th St Entry

Lazarus @ Terminal Bar

The Crimson Boys with Porch Knights @ 331 Club

Petty Treason’s Burlesque Bonanza ⏤ Valentine Giddy Up @ Turf Club

Dre Day @ Uptown VFW

Parmalee @ Varsity

LAZARUS with Tony Ortiz, Unfinished Products @ White Squirrel

13 Howell with Muun Bato @ White Squirrel

Woodzen with Red Wing Blackbird, Miss Georgia Peach @ White Squirrel

Lungs, Too Late, But Still, Loss Leader, Spit Takes @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, February 16

Raegan Elizabeth @ Acadia

The Clean Plate Club with Red40, Emily & The Space Butterflies, & The Gentlebrass @ Amsterdam

Subtronics Night 3 with Deathpact, Level Up, Muzz, VKTM @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Medium Zach/Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

The Okee Dokee Brothers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sidewalk Diamonds, Creekside Ruffians, John Magnuson Trio @ Cloudland

Amor with Cruzando @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Taylor Dayne @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

TC Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Ramblin’ Bluebirds & No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing

Caifanes @ Fillmore

  • Dua Saleh with XINA and SoulFlower @ Fine LineDua Saleh operates best on a small scale: At 32 minutes, their debut full-length, I Should Call Them, isn’t much longer than the three EPs that preceded it. But the formerly Minneapolis-based singer (now out in L.A., like so many formerly Minneapolis-based musicians) doesn’t need a lot of time to cover a lot of emotional ground. Their always stylistically elastic voice ranges more broadly than ever on the new album, with their sinuous upper range getting a particularly rigorous workout; proximity to simpatico duet partners Serpentwithfeet and Sid Sriramhas keeps Saleh thinking on their feet. The tracks, crafted by a crew of producers including Andrew Broder, are less murky than Saleh’s norm, all the better to showcase their playful sexual boasting. Related: I am just now finishing up the final season of Netflix’s Sex Education (in which Saleh plays the trans student Cal) and I am going to miss those kids!

Playing House @ Green Room

Nicholas David and Demitrious Rallis @ Icehouse

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

  • Mary Bue (Album Release) with Mae Simpson Duo @ ParkwaySince Bue teaches yoga and conducts meditative retreats, I sometimes worry she’ll become so spiritually well-adjusted it’ll dull her songwriting edge. Her terrific new album, The Wildness of Living & Dying, which urgently testifies as “this beautiful world fuckin’ burns before our eyes,” amply assuages those fears. Bue is equally at home riffing off L. Cohen's "Anthem" (“Leonard says cracks/Are how the light gets in/Well then, I’m a crack whore/It feels like I’m crumblin’”) or assuring listeners “If you’re hearing this, you ain’t dead yet, my friend,” and she's still very much attuned to the pain in this world without surrendering to it.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Jarv with King Green and Damn Skippy @ 7th St Entry

The Plot in You with Holding Absence, Boundaries, & Acres @ Skyway Theatre

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

  • Benjamin Booker with Kenny Segal @ Turf ClubThough Booker’s often thought of as a traditional singer-songwriter type, his stylistic range is broader than that. Even so, Lower, recorded with underground rap producer Segal, is a departure, shrouded in bracing sheets of electric guitar, driven by innovative beat craft, and undercut with dissociative effects like the recordings of a school shooting and the sounds of his own infant that trouble the hopeful and melodic “Same Kind of Lonely.” Booker’s got a sense of history, too, which hardly reassures him: ”Give a little love, they bug the house again,” he sings on “Black Opps,” while “Rebecca Latimer Felton Takes a BBC” explores the contradictions of the slave-owning feminist congresswomen. 

Assorted Portions, Gates of Dawn @ Underground Music Venue

Charles Wesley Godwin @ Uptown Theater

Wintry Elementary @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol with Lip Critic @ Zhora Darling

Monday, February 17

The Mystery Mic - Ian Mcclean @ Acadia

Baldwin/Harris/Hennig @ Berlin

Kat Edmonson @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Cap'n Seabeard with Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds and Ditch Pigeon @ Pilllar Forum

Jordana with Rachel Bobbitt @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Leslie Vincent @ 331 Club

Sparrow Catcher @ White Squirrel

Left on Read: A Heartbreak Open Mic Event @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken and Charmin Michelle @ Woman’s Club

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

