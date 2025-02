Valentine’s Day Specials and More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 11-17

Kinda makes sense that the friendliest of folk blues revivalists started making the finest albums of his career as he entered his 70s—Davis has always had more Mississippi John Hurt in his soul than most of his peers. His latest, The Legend of Sugarbelly, is an excellent follow up to 2021’s Be Ready When I Call You, mixing folk tales with gently finger-picked stories of rambling and setting still. The mood is placid if not reassuring, putting him over the head of dummies who buy the old lie that the blues is about feeling bad (or about any one thing at all). And you know he’s got the stories to go along with them. Confession: Somehow I only recently learned Guy was Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis’s son. Maybe I shoulda been paying more attention all along.