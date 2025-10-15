Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by 'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway:
News

Trump’s Shutdown Cuts Target MN Dem Districts

Plus Black women struggle with unemployment, wear your seatbelt, and Soberfish to close in today's Flyover news roundup.

4:51 PM CDT on October 15, 2025

The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul

|Bao Chau via Unsplash
6Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Neat: Trump Using Shutdown Cuts to Hurt Political Enemies (That's Us)

Welp, we're two weeks into the government shutdown with no end in sight, and along with all the bad stuff that comes with your "typical" gov shutdown, this one has some extra-special twilight of democracy features. According to an analysis by Tony Romm and Lazaro Gamio for the New York Times (gift link), "the Trump administration has frozen or canceled nearly $28 billion that had been reserved for more than 200 projects primarily located in Democratic-led cities, congressional districts and states."

In Minnesota's Fifth District, which Ilhan Omar represents, the administration has canceled five grants totaling $76.5 million. In the Betty McCollum-repped Fourth District, that total is $465.9 million from two grants. How much funding has been canceled in red regions, you ask? Oh, less than $1 billion nationally.

As Ford School policy professor and newsletterer Don Moynihan notes, there's "a bunch of unprecedented stuff about this shutdown," including the use of public resources, like airports, to spread a partisan message. (As we reported yesterday, MSP has so far declined to screen those dystopian Kristi Noem videos blaming Democrats for the shutdown.) Using the period to make retaliatory cuts that hurt your political enemies is, similarly, unprecedented.

Me personally? I miss precedent. A little precedent never hurt anybody!!

Unemployment Is Bad, and Black Women Are Bearing the Brunt of It

According to recent federal reports, more than 300,000 Black women have either been laid off or left the workforce so far in 2025, and as KSTP's Renée Cooper reports, MN's numbers appear to be on par with that trend. Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Matt Varilek tells Cooper that, historically speaking, marginalized groups have it the worst during times of high unemployment, and we're in one—did you catch that recent Strib story about the "worrisome" rise in long-term unemployment?

If you're among those struggling to find work, local entrepreneur and force for good Sheletta Brundidge is hosting a job fair and brunch for Black women this Friday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Coliseum Building in Minneapolis. She's asking folks to register here in advance.

Wait, Are We Not All Wearing Seatbelts?

This link caught my eye in MinnPost's Wednesday a.m. edition of The Glean: Apparently Minnesota law enforcement "beefed up" seatbelt enforcement during late September, which resulted in 1,000 citations (!) in just one week. The St. Paul Police Department issued the most, according to the MN Department of Public Safety, with 92. (I wonder if they get a pizza party or something?)

Anyway, sorry, you guys aren't all wearing your seatbelts? Was it a specifically millennial experience to go to school assemblies where they showed you videos of bodies that had been launched through the front windshields of cars at 75 mph? I know I sound like my mom, and possibly yours, but it is simply the easiest thing in the world to put your seatbelt on.

Click it or ticket, ya dinguses.

Sobering News: Seward's Soberfish Restaurant to Close

Sad! After 11 years, Minneapolis Thai restaurant Soberfish has announced that it will close next month. "We are deeply grateful for your support, laughter, and kindness over the years—it’s been an unforgettable journey thanks to all of you," their social media farewell reads. Your last day to get some sushi and choo chee curry will be Saturday, November 15.

Em Cassel
@biketrouble@biketrouble.bsky.social

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Culture

No Hole, Just Glory: Smitten Kitten Turn Sexy Rumor Into Joyful Viral Moment

The Lyn-Lake sex shop is all about giving the people what they want. And what they want is glory hole cornhole.

October 15, 2025
Politics

What I Saw at This Weekend’s Minnesota MAHA Fest Scared the Hell out of Me

Over 1,000 Christian opponents of modern medicine descended on Alexandria, MN, to testify that drugs, doctors, and Satan were making us all sick at the 7th annual Freedom Summit.

October 15, 2025
Today's stories are presented by 'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway:

'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” and The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.”
News

THC: Target Has Cannabis

Plus celebrating the life of dwindling towns, MSP Airport rejects anti-Democrat TSA video, and a handy No Kings location list in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 14, 2025
Events

A Finn, a Case, Geese, and No Kings—Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 14-20

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

October 14, 2025
Sports

Sometimes There’s a Man for His Time and Place: Meet Jim Quire, Bryant Lake Bowl’s New Lead Mechanic

Quire has big plans for improving bowling at BLB—as soon as he catches up on 'decades of preventative maintenance and side work.'

October 14, 2025
News

‘It Steals Your Innocence’: Rocori Students Reflect on ’03 Shooting

Plus immigrants make Richfield great, RIP (?) to Holidazzle/Aquatennial, and two very good cats in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 13, 2025
See all posts