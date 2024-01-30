Today’s Complaints: Snowplow Names, Yacht Club Lineup, Legal Marijuana Now Party

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily midday digest of what local media outlets and Twitter-ers are gabbing about.
Something Smells Funny About the Legal Weed Party
You’d think that the legalization of marijuana in Minnesota would pose some serious existential questions to an entity called the Legal Marijuana Now Party, but apparently the party lingers on, much like the stench of ditchweed long after the bowl is cashed. And now it turns out LMN has placed a Colorado woman on our 2024 primary ballot who doesn’t want to run, and not just for any old office either. As the Strib’s Briana Bierschbach puts it in a pitch-perfect lede: “Krystal Gabel said she was surprised at 5 a.m. on a recent Friday by a Google alert saying she was a candidate for president of the United States.”
As Jay discussed in this feature from last May, the Twin Cities, which once had a fairly lively music festival scene, now barely offers any such summer fests at all. So word that a new festival would be coming to St. Paul's Harriet Island in July was exciting, even if that C3 Presents-organized festival was inexplicably called the Minnesota Yacht Club. Such was the advance buzz that the Strib even ran a full piece online yesterday where multiple staffers speculated on who might be booked for the inaugural fest. Turns out they correctly guessed three performers: headliners Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and local boys Hippo Campus.
As you can see if you look up top, the two-day lineup is very much “one for the ladies and one for the fellas,” with TV game show host Gwen Stefani joining Alanis on Friday, July 19, while Saturday, July 20 belongs to the Ye Olde Chili Peppers, who played to many empty seats at U.S. Bank Stadium in their last visit to town. It's not a terrible selection of performers, and there are plenty of great local acts (Gully Boys, Durry, Soul Asylum, and, of course, Hippo Campus) as well as one New York band with Minnesotans in it (the Hold Steady). But the festival, like a yacht itself, is not cheap: GA tix are $215 per day or $300 for both, and VIP packages run up on $800. Overall, we have to agree with this take from Strib music writer Chris Riemenschneider’s daughter Louisa.
If you were in a Minnesota band in the last quarter of the 20th century, there’s a good chance that J.Free asked you if he could record your show. And here’s the good news: He still has all those cassettes. Free, a writer, club employee, and all around scenester in town from the ’70s through the ’90s estimates that he recorded thousands of bands over the years. He now lives in Portland, Orgeon, and he’s looking to clear house. While Free says that nonprofit Minnesota music archive DEMO has offered to house the cassettes, he wants to reach out first to the bands to see if they want copies of their shows, either physical or digital. Check the list and see if your old band is on there.