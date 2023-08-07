Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Racket's Tip Jar: Pay Forward a Subscription
Music

This Week’s Playlists Offer up Hurricanes, Fruit, and Happy Children

5 great new local songs, 5 great new songs from the rest of the non-Minnesota world.

2:14 PM CDT on August 7, 2023

Photos provided|

MMYYKK, Sheer Mag

I'm so glad I get to go prospecting for tunes each week for this little feature. Sometimes it takes me a little longer than it should, because I want to poke and prod a little deeper, but it's always worth the effort.

Local Picks

Brynn Andre, “Good Time”

Feeling her age (which doesn't seem all that old from where I'm listening), Andre preps for a night on the town during moody electronic choruses, while observing “No one’s in Uptown/Downtown is done now." And the release of the chorus suggests she gets the good time she's after. Her new album, Honeymoon, drops later this month.

Dessa, “Hurricane Party” 

A lot of cool people I know (maybe you!) are over Dessa if they were ever even down with her, and I get it—she’s very much of a bougie’s idea of a boho, and that's reflected the coverage she gets. But I don't care, I'm happy to tag along to this little apocalyptic function, where “desperate times call for desperate pleasures” and Lazerbeak supplies the beat. 

Clare Doyle, “The Catch”

Driven back home to St. Paul from New Orleans by that mean ol’ pandemic, Doyle took up songwriting, and even with only two recordings to go by, I’d say it was a good call. Here she sings of the kind of deceptively impermanent affair that turns out to be “a lightning bolt, not a band of gold” over a sympathetic country backing. 

MMYYKK, “Forbidden Fruit”

MMYYKK's July show at the Dakota was a highlight of my 30-concerts-in-30-days stunt, and his new album The Midst of Things doesn’t lose any of the good will, intensity, or commitment of his live performances. Each track stands out in its own way—this particular one features a falsetto indebted to Curtis Mayfield and a Dilla-style the-beat-goes-where? rhythm.

SYM!, “No TIme for Names”

Fembot-next-door enters breathy infatuation/seduction mode here, inquiring over rippling electronics. “Can you feel it? Do you feel it?” Well, do you, punk?

Non-Local Picks

The Hives, “Trapdoor Solution”

The most fun and frenzied garage revivalists to emerge in the wake of the early ’00s RockIsBack hoopla flip out for just a little over one minute with Howlin' Pelle Almqvist’s as ridiculously distorted as ever. 

Lori McKenna, “Happy Children”

Though a sought-after Music Row pro with go-to Americana producer Dave Cobb in her corner, McKenna somehow dropped another fine album earlier this month,1988, to almost no attention. Here she's in the modestly homiletic mode she handles well, and if she sounds too corny, maybe country music ain’t for you.

Sheer Mag, “All Line Up”

On their first new song since 2021, Philly garage rockers polish off some of their endearing scuzz without getting fancy about it, racking up their guitars and funking up Christina Halladay's fraught pool metaphor.

Jorja Smith, “GO GO GO” 

As further evidence that words now mean whatever you want them to, this Brit singer’s new single has been pegged by quick-hit blogs as “indie-leaning,” I guess because it has a backbeat and some guitar. Whatever. What matters is that it moves and Smith rides the beat with a fierce attitude. 

Usher feat. 21 Savage and Summer Walker, “Good Good”

On this genuinely sweet message to an ex: “We ain’t good good, but we still good.” Usher's enunciation really does show up the way Summer Walker absorbs consonants into her sinuses. 

Wanna get a local song considered for the playlist? To make things easy on both of us, email keith@racketmn.com with MONDAY PLAYLIST in the subject header. (Don’t, as in do NOT, DM or text: If I’m in a good mood, I’ll just ask you to send an email; if I’m in a bad mood I’ll just ignore it.)

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

’80s Twin Cities Olive Garden Goes Viral

Duluth's Armory eyes reopening, tiny houses for the houseless, and a neat vinyl library in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 7, 2023
Culture

Money Journal: 1 Week in South Minneapolis on a $90K Salary

How far do the dollars of a 37-year-old public high school English teacher go?

August 7, 2023
Racket's Tip Jar: Pay Forward a Subscription

Help Grow Racket for Everyone

Feel like tossing a couple of extra bucks our way? That's what the Racket Tip Jar is for! Whether you're a current subscriber or not, you can always give to the tip jar. Whenever we reach $50, we'll set aside a complimentary annual Lookout subscription for a student or someone in financial need. You can contribute however much you want, as often as you'd like, and you can do so right here. If you're interested in receiving one of these paid-forward subscriptions, email us at freeblogs@racketmn.com and we'll put you in the queue for the next available subscription. *Note that Racket is not a 501(c) organization and these contributions are not tax-deductible.
Chip in Today!
Events

Pizza Lucé Block Party Returns, Nershfest, Acro-cats at HOTB: This Week’s Best Events

Plus PokéCON Mini, Fringe Fest week two, and a punk market at Palmer's.

August 7, 2023
Food & Drink

So, There’s an MN State Fair-Themed RPG Called ‘Butter Princess’

The tabletop game that asks: 'When a 90-pound butter bust is on the line, how far will you go?'

August 7, 2023
See all posts