This Week’s Open Thread Question: How Do You Meet People Who Aren’t Like You?

When I was working on my story about the Eagles Club this week, I couldn't help but think about how hard it is to broaden your range of acquaintances, and how necessary it is.

For instance: As a transplant to Minnesota, I've mostly made friends with other transplants. That's just the way it goes: You're more likely to make friends with people who also need to make friends.

I've been lucky to meet a lot of good people, but most people I know are like me—racially, economically, ideologically. Most exceptions to that are due to pure luck, because of the first job I got in Minnesota (at the Spokesman-Recorder) and the fact that I got sober (you really do meet all kinds in AA).

My Open Thread question this week isn't "How do you meet people?" That's not always easy, but we can all figure out how to do that if we try. It's how do you meet people who aren't just other versions of yourself? How do you overcome the structural barriers that exist to keep us apart?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Take us out, War.