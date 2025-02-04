Skip to Content
There’s a Coup Happening Right Now But Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: February 4-11

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:12 AM CST on February 4, 2025

Photos provided|

Ice Climber, Tyler, the Creator

At least we've still got music.

Tuesday, February 4

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Dark Pony & Friends @ Aster Cafe

Karaoke @ Black Hart

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Dakota Combo @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Nessa Barrett @ Fillmore

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer’s

The American Symphonic Tapestry @ Orchestra Hall

Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s

Cold Casuals and Phantom Fields @ Pilllar Forum

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Elour, Boots & Needles, Joe & the Mechanics @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Derek David Johnson @ 331 Club

Paul Cauthen @ Varsity Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

  • Tyler, the Creator with Lil Yachty, Paris Texas @ Xcel Energy CenterTyler has a knack for crafting intriguing albums that I rarely feel like returning to. Partly, I suspect, because full engagement with his music requires a deep interest in Tyler himself—his unfolding lore, his ever-shifting personae, his personality—and if you haven’t grown up alongside him over the past 15 years, his personal development is likely to hold only passing interest. But the reformed Odd Future troll tugged my ear by showing a little actual empathy on his eighth Chromakopia—sure there’s the obligatory “never trust a bitch,” but on “Hey Jane” he’s cool with a pregnant partner’s choice, either way, and on “Judge Judy” he refuses to talk shit about a girl who’s into wild sex. Hardly Feminist of the Year stuff, but hey, the bar is very low for men, people. And if that’s all a little soft for you, don’t worry—I’m sure Tyler’ll move on to a new mood soon. 

Wednesday, February 5

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Donny Benét @ Amsterdam

Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Enter The Void: Xochi's Birthday Show @ Can Can Wonderland

Sarah Morris & Matthew French @ Como Park Conservatory

The Music of Eric Clapton with Vinnie Rose @ Crooners

Garfunkel, Manilow & Campbell: The Music of The Masters @ Dakota

Bad Weather, Alpine Shepherd Boy @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Graden HIll @ Gambit Brewing

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Noslo with Lasalle, Fever Field, & Callback @ Green Room

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The American Symphonic Tapestry @ Orchestra Hall

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

MOLD, Eudaemon, Pointless Animal, Fishing with Explosives @ Pilllar Forum

Umbrella Bed @ Schooner Tavern

Max McNown with Theo Kandel @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Kismet Rendezvous @ 331 Club

Eric Bellinger @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Plumstar with Billy The Shoe, Big Strong @ White Squirrel

High Speed Snowshoes, Anything You Want, Flicker @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, February 6

OSK Presents @ Acadia

Superior Siren & The Weeping Covenant @ Aster Cafe

Kenny Reichert @ Berlin

Berlin & UNBOTHERED Present: Joy Guidry @ Berlin

A Celebration of Black Burlesque @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Nordic Roots Series: Lena Jonsson Trio with Ponyfolk @ Cedar Cultural Center

Suburban Muscle, Couch Potato Massacre, the Right Here @ Cloudland

Tom Hunter Trio @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Russians Against War @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Toro y Moi & Panda Bear with Nourished By Time @ First Avenue

Greenway Buskers @ Ginkgo Coffee

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Mockturnal @ Jazz Central

The American Symphonic Tapestry @ Orchestra Hall

Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Charlie Doesn't Surf, Phyrric Victories, Ray Gun Youth @ Pilllar Forum

Mind out of Time, Swamp Donkeys @ Schooner Tavern

Max McNown with Theo Kandel @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Papa John Kolstad @ White Squirrel

Poor Lemuel with Splash, Surprise Mystery Guest @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 7

The Conduits @ Acadia

  • Ice Climber with Allergen, ¿WATCHES?, ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Corina Lucas, & Joe Addict @ AmsterdamThis “genre-bending, shape-shifting acid rock collective” (to use their own words) has, from what I gather, seven members at the moment. They’re celebrating three years of existence with their first album, called Ice Climber, an exuberant collection of heavy and sometimes funky rock with new wave saxophone and the charismatic Xochi de la Luna declaiming their sometimes wry, sometimes heartfelt musings on top. Among my faves are the danceably skeptical "No Yeah, For Sure,” “Consistently Inconsistent” (about being a fuckup), and the moving climax “All I Know Is Death,” a litany of Xochi’s dead friends. On Instagram they promise that ”there will be cake and piñatas,” which I originally read as “pilates,” but this makes much more sense. Please don’t sue them, Nintendo. 

Nikki Lemire @ Aster Cafe

House Proud with Rimarkable @ BEAST Barbecue

Liz Draper/Aida Shahghasemi/Sara Pajunen @ Berlin

Pavel Jany & Global Jazz Collegium @ Berlin

Radio Pocho (Miguel Vargas & Terrell LaMarr) @ Berlin

Transcendence Cabaret @ Black Hart

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

SPCO presents: Northside Series #2 @ Capri Theater

Samora Pinderhughes @ Cedar Cultural Center

Squinny, Another Heaven, Full Catholic @ Cloudland

Charmin Michelle & T.Mychael Rambo @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Judi Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Greats Gone 2 Soon Presents: The Men of Motown @ Dakota

Fever Pitch, the Stretch @ Driftwood

Quarter Life Crisis with Joey Bonner @ Fine Line

tanzklub. vol. 4: Love from the Dungeon @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen and Band @ Icehouse

Craig Hill Presents: Gratz, Martin, Nau @ Jazz Central

Bonnie x Clyde @ The Loft

Green Light Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$Y CNTRL - A Dance Party by DJ Shannon Blowtorch + Sophia Eris @ Mortimer’s 

Mill City Hot Club @ Padraigs

Pretty Boy Thorson, Jeffrey Robert Larson, and James Eugene Russell @ Palmer’s

Ex Rodeo with Cold Casuals and Phantom Fields @ Pilllar Forum

Deep Alley Desires 3: Winter's Edge @ Red Sea

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Eleganza! with The Silent Treatment, Manias, and New Rocket Union @ 7th St Entry

Parker McCollum with Kameron Marlowe and William Beckmann @ Target Center

Chill Time Productions @ Terminal Bar

Brass Elephant, the Hobbled @ 331 Club

Mark Joseph & The American Soul with The Northside Horns and Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball @ Turf Club

Cat Tales, Waterline, Wolf Baby Cup @ Underground Music Venue

90s Prom @ Uptown VFW

Travis @ Varsity Theater

Cassandra Johnson with the Gated Community @ White Squirrel

Jared McCloud with Leslie Rich, Katy Tessman @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson with Mary Louise Knutson @ Woman’s Club

Bunny Blood, Glitter Pit, & Boobless @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, February 8

The Hazy Phase @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Wallows @ Armory

The HIgh 48’s @ Aster Cafe

League 2 (EP Release) with Tewks @ Aster Cafe

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Trench Size Trio @ Berlin

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Tony Pacheco (Album Release) with Meat Racket Ska and Oak and the Woods @ Can Can Wonderland

Your Sweet Love @ Capri Theater

Larry & Joe with Mother Banjo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Little Man, Superfloor, Field Hospitals @ Cloudland

L.O.V.E. - Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

PK Mayo Trio @ Crooners

Judi Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Funk n Spuds, the Confused, and Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Day Block Brewing

A Tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze @ Dakota

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Gossamer @ Driftwood

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, Charilly @ Dusty’s

Junkyard Hooligans @ Eagles 34

Night of Joy @ Eagles 34

Eggy @ Fine Line

The Brothers Almanac with Slippery People @ First Avenue

The Sound of Gospel @ Fitzgerald Theatre

The Mayor, DJ McShellen, DJ Advance, Kwey @ Green Room

Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Six Ways From Sunday with Lunaderos & El Drifte @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner @ Icehouse

Final Hour Music Showcase @ Icehouse

Melon Farmers @ Jazz Central

Dirty Snatcha x Subfiltronik @ The Loft

Fiora Ensemble @ Metronome Brewery

Tony Rook Band @ Metronome Brewery

The Blank Bridge @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist

Electric Feel: A 2000s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Mortimer’s

Los Inquietos del Norte @ Myth Life

Lunar New Year Celebration @ Orchestra Hall

Mill City Caravan @ Padraigs

Sparrowhawk, Haters Club, and High Tiny Hairs @ Palmer’s

Neil!: Martin Zellar’s Tribute to Neil Diamond @ Parkway

Celebrity Sighting and Scrunchies with Makin' Out @ Pilllar Forum

Dirty Half Dozen @ Schooner Tavern

Slynk and Phyphr @ 7th St Entry

Level @ Terminal Bar

Ray Gun Youth, Strange Frequency, Time Room @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

God Bullies @ Turf Club

Cymothoa (Album Release) @ Underground Music Venue

Bryce Vine @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Baynk @ Varsity Theater

Caitlin Robertson with Alex Sandberg & Jeff Mueller, Art Vandalay @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster with Box Eat Miah @ White Squirrel

Careful Gaze, Vin, Baltic to Boardwalk, Mother, Shrive @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, February 9

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Trius @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Dan Chouinard with Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

The Champagne Drops @ Crooners

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

TC Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Dayfunk with Stacy Kidd @ Eat Street Crossing

070 Shake with Bryant Barnes and Johan Lenox @ First Avenue

The Sound of Gospel @ Fitzgerald Theater

Synastry Sundays @ Green Room

Dead Brunch @ Icehouse

Bumblebee Music @ Metronome Brewery

Cabaret with Jen Burlleigh-Bentz & Friends @ Metronome Brewery

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Minnesota Youth Symphonies Winter Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

Toni Wolff’s Dream Wedding with Dogwood @ White Squirrel

Matthew Smith & The Menagerie with Lowboy @ White Squirrel

Duck Bomb with In Solid Air, Popsicle Stick! @ White Squirrel

Monday, February 10

The Mystery Mic - Ian Maclean @ Acadia

Mantis (Jeremy Boettcher/Scott Burton/Sean Carey) @ Berlin

Ahmed & the Creators @ Dakota 

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s 

I've Never Been Here Before with Purity Control, lovergirls (X:)1zTyR @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Träctorheäd @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drews Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Bad Weather with Tannins & Black Wine @ Zhora Darling

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

