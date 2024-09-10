The Reborn Cabooze and More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 10-16

The big venue news this week is the rebirth of the Cabooze, which is serving up some free shows from across the genre spectrum. But there's plenty else to peruse below, for sure.

Tuesday, September 10

Byte Night @ Acadia

Buffalo Show @ Bryant Lake Bowl

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the Guilty Ones with Dead Rock West @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ryan Stainiger @ Dark Horse

Gaby Moreno @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Epik High @ First Avenue

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings @ Fitzgerald Theater—One sign of growing up is that you no longer grumpily dismiss good music you consider effusively overpraised. So while I may never love this musical/actual Americana couple as deeply as y’all do—they’re too attuned to the otherworldliness of country music rather than its rooting in the everyday for my taste—I’ve come to admire their spare sound and uncanny harmonies. Their latest, Woodland, is named for the couple’s longtime Nashville studio, destroyed by a 2020 tornado, and you can hear that loss on their rebuilding album, with pain prettified in a way that doesn’t deny it. In addition, Welch’s poetry has been toned up by an encounter with the persona-juggling Portuguese modernist Fernando Pessoa, and though I wish she’d also picked up some of his playfulness, that just wouldn’t be her. One sign of growing up is that you no longer grumpily dismiss good music you consider effusively overpraised. So while I may never love this musical/actual Americana couple as deeply as y’all do—they’re too attuned to the otherworldliness of country music rather than its rooting in the everyday for my taste—I’ve come to admire their spare sound and uncanny harmonies. Their latest, Woodland, is named for the couple’s longtime Nashville studio, destroyed by a 2020 tornado, and you can hear that loss on their rebuilding album, with pain prettified in a way that doesn’t deny it. In addition, Welch’s poetry has been toned up by an encounter with the persona-juggling Portuguese modernist Fernando Pessoa, and though I wish she’d also picked up some of his playfulness, that just wouldn’t be her.

Open Mic Night @ The Garage

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Jeff Ray with Mike Munson @ Metronome Brewery

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays: Jersey Party Part 2 @ Mortimer's

Katy Vernon @ Peavey Plaza

Lovehouse with The Penny Peaches, The Cameras, and Brother Means Ally @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

September Conspiracy Series featuring Triple Fiddle, Hannah Hendrickson @ 331 Club

Wednesday, September 11

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

The Icicles @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Twine @ Cabooze—As you may have heard (or As you may have heard (or read ), the Cabooze is back, under new ownership, and the club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. Bookers have been sporadically adding acts over the past few weeks, but this week is the official re-launch, beginning on Wednesday with Twine, led by Will Effertz of jam band Frogleg. On Friday night, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics fuse Nigerian Afrobeats with more traditional styles like highlife, a natural fit for the venue. Van Morrison disciples the Belfast Cowboys and indefatigable singer-songwriter Dan Israel roll in on Saturday, and Sunday is a reggae party with Singing Tony. Jam bands, Afropop, singer-songwriter fare, and reggae? Sure sounds like the ol’ Cabooze all right.

Vinnie Rose: The Music of Eric Clapton @ Crooners

Haley & Sarah Morris @ Dakota

The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Mon Rovîa with Tish Melton @ Fine Line

Kay Jay Olson, Finick, Kat Parent @ Metronome Brewing

Elour & Mortiholics (September Residency) @ Mortimer's

Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Opliam @ Pilllar Forum

Gothess Presents Filth @ Red Sea

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Dead by April with Of Virtue @ 7th St Entry

Black Pumas with Ric Wilson @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Breakers' Paradise @ Terminal Bar

—Jay Boller Bathtub Cig (Album Release) with Trash Date, Robot Slide and Nat Harvie @ Turf Club —Not to be confused with the also wonderful but non-local band Diet Cig, this self-dubbed “depression pop” project from singer-songwriter Hilary James jangles and shimmers with the '00s indie vibes of Girls or Camera Obscura. The group has never sounded stronger than on their new EP, Good Mourning, I Love You. “It’s about friendship, one-night stands, marriage, death, and grief (my mom died), but ultimately it's about love,” James tells Racket. The lovely lead track “Red Pine,” Keith wrote back in February , “covers all the important parts of life: 69ing, abstaining from weed, saying goodbye,” while the yearning “Marry Me” is about dumping your boyfriend to hitch up with your best girlfriend. Sound worth celebrating? That’s exactly what Bathtub Cig will be doing tonight at this release show.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The Infernos @ 331 Club

Lonesome Dan Case @ 331 Club

Paul Bergen and Friends @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe with Linus, The Del-Viles @ White Squirrel

Wolf Eyes with Viator & Uh Uh Uh @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, September 12

Kyra Gordon @ Acadia

KPOP Breakout Tour with 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐙, 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐗𝐘, 𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍’, and 𝐔-𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐄 @ Amsterdam

Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan + Girlfriends @ Armory

Gold Minefield @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Hunny Bear @ Can Can Wonderland

David Singley and Pure Source @ Crooners

Nicholas David & Terry VanDeWalker @ Crooners

The ACME Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Patty Griffin @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

BC Collective @ Eagles 34

Fletcher @ Fillmore

The Record Company with Kiely Connell @ Fine Line

DAMAG3 with Changeline, Shno Xavier and Noir Benny @ The Garage

Haunted by Humans @ Ginkgo Coffee

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Hiahli @ Hook and Ladder

Joe Russo's Selcouth Quartet Feat. Stuart Bogie, Jonathan Goldberger, & Jon Shaw @ Icehouse

Alyssa Algood @ Jazz Central

The New Standards with Lamaar @ Mears Park

Stablemates @ Metronome Brewing

Winter Rayne @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Greg Zelek @ Northrop

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Andy Shauf with Hayden Pedigo @ Parkway

Leslie Vincent @ Peavey Plaza

Edie Rae Band, the Boot R&B @ Schooner Tavern

OMB Peezy with FBL Manny and Lil Joc @ 7th St Entry

Mat Kearney @ State Theatre

Lightbirds @ 331 Club

Zaka’an Celebration ft. David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces and Annie Humphrey @ Turf Club

Beats for Books @ Underground Music Venue

Buena Vista Social Orchestra @ Uptown Theater

50 Shades Of Red: A Dance Party in Hell @ Uptown VFW

Luke Callen @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 13

Candy Sweet @ Acadia

Juice Lord (Album Release) with Essjay, Cody Mexico, Scrillionta da most Bina, Sha’nae, Yung Obeezy @ Amsterdam

Corzine + Poison Ivy and The People + Laura Hugo + Delicate Friend @ Aster Cafe

Sorry for Party Rocking @ Bar Fly

Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue

David Harland Trio @ Berlin

Sophia Shorei Quintet @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Yuhh, Count Spookula, the Dirty Pretty, and Silent Halo @ Can Can Wonderland

Jenni Venäläinen & Melkutus Party with Sara Pajunen @ Cedar Cultural Center

John Roseboro, Frances Chang, Holiday @ Cloudland

Ahmed and the Creators @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret Perform the Music of Carole King & James Taylor @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Winelight Revisited: The Music of Grover Washington Jr. @ Crooners

Patty Griffin @ Dakota

Jada Brown (Album Release) with T La Shawn, Mike The Martyr, Solana & the Sunsets, DJ Nanobyte @ Day Block Brewing

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

The Teardowns, FINICK @ 50th & France

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists with Ganser and Tender Comrade @ Fine Line

Magdalena Bay with Valgur @ First Avenue

The Cactus Blossoms with Humbird @ Fitzgerald Theater

Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Hashtronaut, Torchlight Parade @ The Garage

Hawthorne Oachs @ Ginkgo Coffee

2WN (J. Plaza & C Dot Castro), Yung DND, IQ Gora with a DJ Set by Geminii (Sophia Eris & C Dot Castro) @ Green Room

Bob Pat Band @ Hook and Ladder

Big Star’s Radio City at 50 @ Hook and Ladder

Marcus Rezak with Mark Joseph @ Icehouse

Juli Wood @ Jazz Central

Spag Hedi @ The Loft

Willow Pill with Julia Starr @ The Lyric

The Indecisions @ Metronome Brewing

Evernorth, Hardship, Guilty of Treason, Contrition, Oruio @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Upright Forms + Dallas Orbiter (Album Release) + Field Hospitals @ Mortimer's

Greg Zelek @ Northrop

Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Groovie Tuesday @ Padraigs

Rich Mattson & The Norhtstars, Cindy Lawson, 5Cent Reality, Matt Caflisch and Thrown Out Bones @ Palmer's

Andy Shauf with Hayden Pedigo @ Parkway

Fend, 12th House Sun, Malamiko, Haze Gazer @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Melissa Carper with Emmy Woods @ 7th St Entry

Wax Appeal: Mike Gervais, Berndt, The Excavators @ Red Sea

Mark Sherry with Kaeno & Creashinn @ Studio B

Deep Fakes, Oliver Phibes @ 331 Club

Como Sapiens @ Terminal Bar

Dale Hollow with Walker Rider and Lone Rock Bride @ Turf Club

Kill the Bill Vol. 2 @ Underground Music Venue

Stranger Gallery (Album Release) with The Rope, Sweatboys, Speakeazie, DJ Jake Rudh @ Uptown VFW

Reventon: Reggaeton Dance Party with Cristian Baca @ Varsity

Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 14

Thrown Out Bones @ Acadia

Keep for Cheap (Album Release) with Ivers, Yonder, and Lana Leone @ Amsterdam

Goose @ Armory

Liam Gerard + Estefania & Co @ Aster Cafe

Bryan Nichols & Dan Carpel @ Berlin

The Early Planets @ Berlin

McG (Vinyl DJ Set) @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

The Belfast Cowboys with Dan Israel @ Cabooze—See Wednesday's listings. See Wednesday's listings.

Better Broken, SoCal Kyle, Stone Ark and Fragged Out @ Can Can Wonderland

Solomon Parham and Omar Abdulkarim @ Capri Theater

Ladama + Las Guaracheras! @ Cedar Cultural Center

DJ Dedicated Enemy, Jeff Truly, Rose Lake, Services, RRA @ Cloudland

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Songs of Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, and Regina Spektor @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett feat. His Orchestra @ Dakota

Stephanie Was & the Secret Izz, Best Meds, Hot Press @ Dusty's

FLOWTUS, Not Your Baby, Jordy Vaughn @ Eagles 34

Container, Pod Blotz, Beau Deveraux, C G W, Marijuana Death Squads @ Eagles 34

Phosphorescent @ Fine Line

Allen Stone with Cassandra Lewis @ First Avenue

Julian Lage with Elijah Wolf @ Fitzgerald Theater

Justin Barts @ Gambit Brewing

Dirtbike Boyfriend, David Dondero, Josie Langhorst, Mariana Rose @ The Garage

Federico Aubele @ Icehouse

MC4D @ The Loft

Catherine Ramirez @ Metronome Brewing

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimer's

Greg Zelek @ Northrop

Flyover Presents: Side Effects @ Number 12 Cider

2024 Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall

Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Samara Joy @ Ordway

Goth Babe with Ritt Momney @ Palace Theatre

Life on a String @ Padraigs Brewing

DJ Shane Kramer, Private Oates, Friday I'm In Love @ Palmer's

Re'Unique @ Papa Legba

Thumper, Crush Fund, Cannabis Kiss @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma – Only Forever, Autokinetik, Mutual Identities, Bcubed @ Red Sea

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

The Dalmatian Club and The Doozers with Toilet Rats @ 7th St Entry

Dawit Tsige @ Skyway Theatre

Bollywood Party @ Studio B

Lupe Fiasco & Dessa + Luniz @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—Lupe Fiasco shoulders so many big ideas and aspirations—even pretensions, as long as you don't take that overused word as a kneejerk perjorative—that a lesser rapper would have knuckled under years ago. His latest album, Samurai, is his least thematically daunting in years, but it's also centered around the idea of Amy Winehouse as a battle rapper. Dessa you also may have heard of. And Luniz, they still got five on it all these years later. Lupe Fiasco shoulders so many big ideas and aspirations—even pretensions, as long as you don't take that overused word as a kneejerk perjorative—that a lesser rapper would have knuckled under years ago. His latest album, Samurai, is his least thematically daunting in years, but it's also centered around the idea of Amy Winehouse as a battle rapper. Dessa you also may have heard of. And Luniz, they still got five on it all these years later.

James Geisler @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

A Sunken Ship Irony, Ditch Pigeon, Faux Pseudo @ 331 Club

Gable Price and Friends with Carver Commodore @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Cozy Worldwide @ Varsity

Moor Mother @ Walker Art Center—Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother) presents The Great Bailout, an ambitious song cycle about the commercial legacy of slavery, backed by a septet that includes the multi-instrumentalist Angel Bat Dawid and local improvisational stalwart Douglas Ewart. Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother) presents The Great Bailout, an ambitious song cycle about the commercial legacy of slavery, backed by a septet that includes the multi-instrumentalist Angel Bat Dawid and local improvisational stalwart Douglas Ewart.

Moon Pail with Aaron James, Danger Band @ White Squirrel

Fiona Apple Tribute with Emmy Woods & more @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 15

Wright Gatewood @ Acadia

Odds of an Afterthought, Left on Red, The Losing Hope, & Impossible Prom Kings @ Amsterdam

Ivan Cornejo @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. FPA & Justis Brokenrope) @ Berlin—Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on September 22. Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on September 22.

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Singing Tony Sunday @ Cabooze—See Wednesday's listings. See Wednesday's listings.

Solomon Parham and Omar Abdulkarim @ Capri Theater

Rose City Band with El Khat @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Havana String Quartet @ Cloudland

The Big '70s Singalong @ Crooners

Dave Graf @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

Oleta Adams @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

The Paul Stewart Show @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

The Sheepdogs with Shane Guerrette @ Fine Line

Royel Otis with Friko @ First Avenue

The Weeping Covenant (Single Release) with Nikki Lemire, The Twins of Franklin @ Green Room

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with Pepele Méndez, La Rhina, & Elena La Aceituna @ Icehouse

Noise Party Vol. 9 @ Icehouse

Leftöver Crack, Menstrual Tramps @ The Lyric

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer's

Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Time Room, Muun Bato, MüLLET, and Internet Dating @ 7th St Entry

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Six Organs of Admittance with The Quaking Bogge and Paul Metzger @ Turf Club

Women on the Moon @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

The Gated Community with Wilkinson James @ White Squirrel

Malibu Library @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 16

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

RUTHLESS AGRESSION! Feat. Gorgatron, Misfire, Apothic, VVolf Mask @ Amsterdam

Starflower @ Berlin

Dave Holland New Quartet @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Norma Jean with Darkest Hour @ Fine Line

Paul Weller with George Houston @ First Avenue

7evin 7ins @ Green Room

September Mondays with Eli Awada @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Shamarr Allen with Vinny Franco @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

“Womenfolk Presents” Alison Wilder @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Horse Jumper of Love with Teethe and villagerrr @ Turf Club

Juniper Honey @ Underground Music

Acoustic Guitar Session @ Utepils Brewing

Milan Chanel Presents: A Sultry Night Of Neo-Soul Open Mic Night @ White Squirrel