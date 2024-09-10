The Reborn Cabooze and More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 10-16

The big venue news this week is the rebirth of the Cabooze, which is serving up some free shows from across the genre spectrum. But there's plenty else to peruse below, for sure.
Tuesday, September 10
Buffalo Show @ Bryant Lake Bowl
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the Guilty Ones with Dead Rock West @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings @ Fitzgerald Theater—One sign of growing up is that you no longer grumpily dismiss good music you consider effusively overpraised. So while I may never love this musical/actual Americana couple as deeply as y’all do—they’re too attuned to the otherworldliness of country music rather than its rooting in the everyday for my taste—I’ve come to admire their spare sound and uncanny harmonies. Their latest, Woodland, is named for the couple’s longtime Nashville studio, destroyed by a 2020 tornado, and you can hear that loss on their rebuilding album, with pain prettified in a way that doesn’t deny it. In addition, Welch’s poetry has been toned up by an encounter with the persona-juggling Portuguese modernist Fernando Pessoa, and though I wish she’d also picked up some of his playfulness, that just wouldn’t be her.
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Jeff Ray with Mike Munson @ Metronome Brewery
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Timeless Tuesdays: Jersey Party Part 2 @ Mortimer's
Lovehouse with The Penny Peaches, The Cameras, and Brother Means Ally @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
September Conspiracy Series featuring Triple Fiddle, Hannah Hendrickson @ 331 Club
Wednesday, September 11
- Twine @ Cabooze—As you may have heard (or read), the Cabooze is back, under new ownership, and the club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. Bookers have been sporadically adding acts over the past few weeks, but this week is the official re-launch, beginning on Wednesday with Twine, led by Will Effertz of jam band Frogleg. On Friday night, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics fuse Nigerian Afrobeats with more traditional styles like highlife, a natural fit for the venue. Van Morrison disciples the Belfast Cowboys and indefatigable singer-songwriter Dan Israel roll in on Saturday, and Sunday is a reggae party with Singing Tony. Jam bands, Afropop, singer-songwriter fare, and reggae? Sure sounds like the ol’ Cabooze all right.
Vinnie Rose: The Music of Eric Clapton @ Crooners
The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Mon Rovîa with Tish Melton @ Fine Line
Kay Jay Olson, Finick, Kat Parent @ Metronome Brewing
Elour & Mortiholics (September Residency) @ Mortimer's
Gothess Presents Filth @ Red Sea
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Dead by April with Of Virtue @ 7th St Entry
Black Pumas with Ric Wilson @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Breakers' Paradise @ Terminal Bar
- Bathtub Cig (Album Release) with Trash Date, Robot Slide and Nat Harvie @ Turf Club—Not to be confused with the also wonderful but non-local band Diet Cig, this self-dubbed “depression pop” project from singer-songwriter Hilary James jangles and shimmers with the '00s indie vibes of Girls or Camera Obscura. The group has never sounded stronger than on their new EP, Good Mourning, I Love You. “It’s about friendship, one-night stands, marriage, death, and grief (my mom died), but ultimately it's about love,” James tells Racket. The lovely lead track “Red Pine,” Keith wrote back in February, “covers all the important parts of life: 69ing, abstaining from weed, saying goodbye,” while the yearning “Marry Me” is about dumping your boyfriend to hitch up with your best girlfriend. Sound worth celebrating? That’s exactly what Bathtub Cig will be doing tonight at this release show.—Jay Boller
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The Infernos @ 331 Club
Paul Bergen and Friends @ White Squirrel
Lords of the Universe with Linus, The Del-Viles @ White Squirrel
Wolf Eyes with Viator & Uh Uh Uh @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, September 12
KPOP Breakout Tour with 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐙, 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐗𝐘, 𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍’, and 𝐔-𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐄 @ Amsterdam
Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan + Girlfriends @ Armory
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
Hunny Bear @ Can Can Wonderland
David Singley and Pure Source @ Crooners
Nicholas David & Terry VanDeWalker @ Crooners
The ACME Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Record Company with Kiely Connell @ Fine Line
DAMAG3 with Changeline, Shno Xavier and Noir Benny @ The Garage
Haunted by Humans @ Ginkgo Coffee
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Joe Russo's Selcouth Quartet Feat. Stuart Bogie, Jonathan Goldberger, & Jon Shaw @ Icehouse
The New Standards with Lamaar @ Mears Park
Stablemates @ Metronome Brewing
Winter Rayne @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Andy Shauf with Hayden Pedigo @ Parkway
Edie Rae Band, the Boot R&B @ Schooner Tavern
OMB Peezy with FBL Manny and Lil Joc @ 7th St Entry
Zaka’an Celebration ft. David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces and Annie Humphrey @ Turf Club
Beats for Books @ Underground Music Venue
Buena Vista Social Orchestra @ Uptown Theater
50 Shades Of Red: A Dance Party in Hell @ Uptown VFW
Friday, September 13
Juice Lord (Album Release) with Essjay, Cody Mexico, Scrillionta da most Bina, Sha’nae, Yung Obeezy @ Amsterdam
Corzine + Poison Ivy and The People + Laura Hugo + Delicate Friend @ Aster Cafe
Sorry for Party Rocking @ Bar Fly
Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue
Sophia Shorei Quintet @ Berlin
- Obi Original & the Black Atlantics with Miloe @ Cabooze—See Wednesday's listings.
Yuhh, Count Spookula, the Dirty Pretty, and Silent Halo @ Can Can Wonderland
Jenni Venäläinen & Melkutus Party with Sara Pajunen @ Cedar Cultural Center
John Roseboro, Frances Chang, Holiday @ Cloudland
Ahmed and the Creators @ Crooners
Erin and Jay Cabaret Perform the Music of Carole King & James Taylor @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Winelight Revisited: The Music of Grover Washington Jr. @ Crooners
Jada Brown (Album Release) with T La Shawn, Mike The Martyr, Solana & the Sunsets, DJ Nanobyte @ Day Block Brewing
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
The Teardowns, FINICK @ 50th & France
Ted Leo and the Pharmacists with Ganser and Tender Comrade @ Fine Line
Magdalena Bay with Valgur @ First Avenue
The Cactus Blossoms with Humbird @ Fitzgerald Theater
Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Hashtronaut, Torchlight Parade @ The Garage
Hawthorne Oachs @ Ginkgo Coffee
2WN (J. Plaza & C Dot Castro), Yung DND, IQ Gora with a DJ Set by Geminii (Sophia Eris & C Dot Castro) @ Green Room
Bob Pat Band @ Hook and Ladder
Big Star’s Radio City at 50 @ Hook and Ladder
Marcus Rezak with Mark Joseph @ Icehouse
Willow Pill with Julia Starr @ The Lyric
The Indecisions @ Metronome Brewing
Evernorth, Hardship, Guilty of Treason, Contrition, Oruio @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Upright Forms + Dallas Orbiter (Album Release) + Field Hospitals @ Mortimer's
Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Rich Mattson & The Norhtstars, Cindy Lawson, 5Cent Reality, Matt Caflisch and Thrown Out Bones @ Palmer's
Andy Shauf with Hayden Pedigo @ Parkway
Fend, 12th House Sun, Malamiko, Haze Gazer @ Pilllar Forum
Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern
Melissa Carper with Emmy Woods @ 7th St Entry
Wax Appeal: Mike Gervais, Berndt, The Excavators @ Red Sea
Mark Sherry with Kaeno & Creashinn @ Studio B
Deep Fakes, Oliver Phibes @ 331 Club
Dale Hollow with Walker Rider and Lone Rock Bride @ Turf Club
Kill the Bill Vol. 2 @ Underground Music Venue
Stranger Gallery (Album Release) with The Rope, Sweatboys, Speakeazie, DJ Jake Rudh @ Uptown VFW
Reventon: Reggaeton Dance Party with Cristian Baca @ Varsity
Saturday, September 14
Keep for Cheap (Album Release) with Ivers, Yonder, and Lana Leone @ Amsterdam
Liam Gerard + Estefania & Co @ Aster Cafe
Bryan Nichols & Dan Carpel @ Berlin
- The Belfast Cowboys with Dan Israel @ Cabooze—See Wednesday's listings.
Better Broken, SoCal Kyle, Stone Ark and Fragged Out @ Can Can Wonderland
Solomon Parham and Omar Abdulkarim @ Capri Theater
Ladama + Las Guaracheras! @ Cedar Cultural Center
DJ Dedicated Enemy, Jeff Truly, Rose Lake, Services, RRA @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Songs of Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, and Regina Spektor @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett feat. His Orchestra @ Dakota
Stephanie Was & the Secret Izz, Best Meds, Hot Press @ Dusty's
FLOWTUS, Not Your Baby, Jordy Vaughn @ Eagles 34
Container, Pod Blotz, Beau Deveraux, C G W, Marijuana Death Squads @ Eagles 34
Allen Stone with Cassandra Lewis @ First Avenue
Julian Lage with Elijah Wolf @ Fitzgerald Theater
Dirtbike Boyfriend, David Dondero, Josie Langhorst, Mariana Rose @ The Garage
Catherine Ramirez @ Metronome Brewing
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing
Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimer's
Flyover Presents: Side Effects @ Number 12 Cider
2024 Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall
Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Goth Babe with Ritt Momney @ Palace Theatre
Life on a String @ Padraigs Brewing
DJ Shane Kramer, Private Oates, Friday I'm In Love @ Palmer's
Thumper, Crush Fund, Cannabis Kiss @ Pilllar Forum
Enigma – Only Forever, Autokinetik, Mutual Identities, Bcubed @ Red Sea
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern
The Dalmatian Club and The Doozers with Toilet Rats @ 7th St Entry
- Lupe Fiasco & Dessa + Luniz @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—Lupe Fiasco shoulders so many big ideas and aspirations—even pretensions, as long as you don't take that overused word as a kneejerk perjorative—that a lesser rapper would have knuckled under years ago. His latest album, Samurai, is his least thematically daunting in years, but it's also centered around the idea of Amy Winehouse as a battle rapper. Dessa you also may have heard of. And Luniz, they still got five on it all these years later.
A Sunken Ship Irony, Ditch Pigeon, Faux Pseudo @ 331 Club
Gable Price and Friends with Carver Commodore @ Turf Club
- Moor Mother @ Walker Art Center—Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother) presents The Great Bailout, an ambitious song cycle about the commercial legacy of slavery, backed by a septet that includes the multi-instrumentalist Angel Bat Dawid and local improvisational stalwart Douglas Ewart.
Moon Pail with Aaron James, Danger Band @ White Squirrel
Fiona Apple Tribute with Emmy Woods & more @ White Squirrel
Sunday, September 15
Odds of an Afterthought, Left on Red, The Losing Hope, & Impossible Prom Kings @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
- Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. FPA & Justis Brokenrope) @ Berlin—Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on September 22.
- Singing Tony Sunday @ Cabooze—See Wednesday's listings.
Solomon Parham and Omar Abdulkarim @ Capri Theater
Rose City Band with El Khat @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Havana String Quartet @ Cloudland
The Big '70s Singalong @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
The Paul Stewart Show @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
The Sheepdogs with Shane Guerrette @ Fine Line
Royel Otis with Friko @ First Avenue
The Weeping Covenant (Single Release) with Nikki Lemire, The Twins of Franklin @ Green Room
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with Pepele Méndez, La Rhina, & Elena La Aceituna @ Icehouse
Leftöver Crack, Menstrual Tramps @ The Lyric
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome
Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer's
Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Time Room, Muun Bato, MüLLET, and Internet Dating @ 7th St Entry
Six Organs of Admittance with The Quaking Bogge and Paul Metzger @ Turf Club
Women on the Moon @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
The Gated Community with Wilkinson James @ White Squirrel
Malibu Library @ White Squirrel
Monday, September 16
Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia
RUTHLESS AGRESSION! Feat. Gorgatron, Misfire, Apothic, VVolf Mask @ Amsterdam
Dave Holland New Quartet @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Norma Jean with Darkest Hour @ Fine Line
Paul Weller with George Houston @ First Avenue
September Mondays with Eli Awada @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Shamarr Allen with Vinny Franco @ 7th St Entry
“Womenfolk Presents” Alison Wilder @ 331 Club
Horse Jumper of Love with Teethe and villagerrr @ Turf Club
Juniper Honey @ Underground Music
Acoustic Guitar Session @ Utepils Brewing
Milan Chanel Presents: A Sultry Night Of Neo-Soul Open Mic Night @ White Squirrel