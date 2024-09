The Reborn Cabooze and More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 10-16

One sign of growing up is that you no longer grumpily dismiss good music you consider effusively overpraised. So while I may never love this musical/actual Americana couple as deeply as y’all do—they’re too attuned to the otherworldliness of country music rather than its rooting in the everyday for my taste—I’ve come to admire their spare sound and uncanny harmonies. Their latest, Woodland, is named for the couple’s longtime Nashville studio, destroyed by a 2020 tornado, and you can hear that loss on their rebuilding album, with pain prettified in a way that doesn’t deny it. In addition, Welch’s poetry has been toned up by an encounter with the persona-juggling Portuguese modernist Fernando Pessoa, and though I wish she’d also picked up some of his playfulness, that just wouldn’t be her.