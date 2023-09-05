The Fair’s Over (And So Is Summer?) But You Still Have Your Complete Concert Calendar: September 5-11
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in Twin Cities clubs and parks this week.
2:45 PM CDT on September 5, 2023
A pretty stacked weekend, from the looks of it.
Tuesday, September 5
Phum Viphurit, Mild Orange @ Amsterdam
Colin Bracewell @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Rabeca (Residency) with Freaque and Anita Velveeta @ Icehouse
Bill Simenson Orchestra Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central
Tove Lo Afterparty with DJ Izzie P @ KJ's Hideaway
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Hulvey with Torey D’Shaun and BigBreeze @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello & Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel
Mary Jam (Tuesday Residency) with Ray Gun Youth, Poison Ivy @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, September 6
Large Boulder Small Boulder, Eat Lava, 1947, and The Skeleton Crew @ Acadia
Lena & the Lovekills @ The Commons
Maggie's Wednesdays: The Strum Brothers @ Crooners
Kavyesh Kaviraj Quintet: Fables @ Dakota
Southsidepalooza feat. Soren for Ward 8 with Jeremy Messersmith, Lamaar @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Miss Myra and the Moonshiners @ Eagles 34
Andy Summers of The Police @ Fitzgerald Theater
Derecho Rhythm Section @ Icehouse
The Craig Clark Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mortiholcs with Gardenstreet @ Mortimer's
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's
Opendecks Presented by Sub: Culture @ ROK Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club
Filthy Kittens, Psylo, Minigolf, and drey dk @ Turf Club
Pool of Fire: A Rock Opera, by Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Thursday, September 7
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Purple Queen/Zen Is In @ The Commons
The Krueger Brothers @ Cedar Cultural Center
Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy @ Crooners
The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners
The Jerry Douglas Band @ Dakota
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
- Poppy and PVRIS with Pom Pom Squad @ First Avenue—Poppy's brand of cyborg pop, equal parts cute and venomous, is a hard schtick to maintain, and her latest single, "Knockoff" has me concerned. On it, Poppy sings about wanting "that real shit, real authentic," whatever that could mean. So I'm happy to hear her sing the more in-character "Life is a commercial for death/And you're hypnotized by the advertisement" on her other new single, "Church Outfit." Openers Pom Pom Squad have been opening for several big-name acts on the strength of 2021's Death of a Cheerleader, and I'm looking forward to how head cheerleader Mia Berrin follows it up.
Dirty Lowdown Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe
"Knockturnal" with Greenery @ Palmer's
- Second Annual Tribute to Big Star @ Parkway—Alex Chilton's band was essentially the Velvet Underground of power-pop, providing a blueprint of chiming, rerouted riffs for college rockers and other weirdos in the '80s to recreate guitar rock. (One group of 'em even wrote a pretty good song about Alex.) Tonight, a bunch of esteemed local rockers will give them their due.
DRUM CLUB: Beab, Kema, m.yaeger @ ROK Music Lounge
Cervasa Muscular @ Schooner Tavern
- Pretenders @ 7th St Entry—Yes, those Pretenders. Yes, that Entry. And yes, if you're just now finding out about this rare small-club show, it's way too late—this sold out almost immediately. Congrats to anyone who gets to see Chrissie Hynde and the guys up close.
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
birdhole, The Briefly Gorgeous, Allergen, and Linus @ Turf Club
Do Not Crush, Modern Wildlife, The Envies, BB Machine @ White Squirrel
Friday, September 8
Two Girls, One Ghost @ Amsterdam
Bleek & Grimm with Jerry Lefkowitz@ Aster Cafe
- Ear Coffee VI with Early Eyes, Anita Velveeta, 12th House Sun, and Psylo @ Cedar Cultural Center—Racket made a big deal outta turning two last month, but the folks over at Ear Coffee have been doing their thing for six years now, which is, I believe, about three times as long. Born as a music blog, later branching into the world of podcasts and performances, they’ve got a great local lineup that’s just the thing to perk (coffee term) you up. Headliners Early Eyes took their zippy indie funk/pop to new heights on Look Alive!. Anita Velveeta’s neo-grunge is just the right mix of catchy and frantic, and her ‘tween-song banter is just as entertaining. 12th House Sun proudly call themselves emo-shoegaze. (I remember when bands who clearly played either of those wouldn’t fess up!) And Psylo is all over the place stylistically in a way that’s exhilarating rather than messy—except when they want to be messy, which we all do sometimes.
Kate Beahen and Friends @ Crooners
Joyann Parker Band (Album Release) @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Janiva Magness with Annie Mack @ Dakota
Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Heartbreak Affair, Pleasure Horse @ Eagles 34
Frederick the First with Beemer and Katie Henry @ Green Room
The Hook & Ladder’s 7th Anniversary: Ngange & Themasses,The Sex Rays @ Hook and Ladder
Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty @ KJ's Hideaway
In a Funk Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Ice Climber, McVicker, Boy Dirt Car, and Lavender Daughter @ Palmer's
Sidedoors, Green, and Squirm @ Palmer's
Rock the Voices feat. the Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen @ Parkway
Street Lee Chevert, Jackie Kean, Garden Street @ Pilllar
Trumpet Band, Anni XO, Bryan Murray @ ROK Music Lounge
- Ween @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—It really is a tale of two concerts in early September at Surly. On one hand, you’ve got the rock ‘n’ roll mad scientists of Ween, whose outrageous career has been spent flipping off any notion of genre confinement. And, on the other, you’ve got soul-rock schmaltzers Train playing on 9/11 three days later. But we’re here to talk about Ween, who rock. Formed in 1984 by junior high buddies Gene and Dean Ween (not their legal names), the Pennsylvania group graduated from the lo-fi punk of their early years on Minneapolis’s own Twin/Tone Records to grand, bizarre, and always catchy artistic statements like 1997’s The Mollusk on major labels. Ween split in 2012, reunited in 2015, and played sporadic comeback shows, including a '16 one at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium, before Covid shut things down. This run of shows is being billed as their very major reunion tour, which is surely sweet news for their Deadhead-level devotees.
BoOm, Siera McGregor, Glassreel @ Terminal Bar
The Sparks, The Del-Viles, Frances Gumm @ 331 Club
Plague of Stars with Mithya, Cobra Czar and Intrinsic @ Turf Club
Barbie Rave: A Barbie-Inspired Rave @ Varsity
Briefcase with Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves, Is This Thing On? @ White Squirrel
Saturday, September 9
Makeup and Vanity Set, Sferro @ Amsterdam
Billy Johnson & the Hillcats @ Aster Cafe
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Minneapolis Afrobeats Dance Party @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Birthday Club hosted by Dan Chouinard Featuring T. Mychael Rambo @ Crooners
Patty Peterson Presents: Jazz Women All Stars with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
The Spirit of Whitney feat. Kathleen Johnson @ Dakota
Spit Takes, Neo Neos, and Blood Cookie @ Dusty's
Toad the Wet Sprocket @ Fillmore
Mae Simpson (Album Release) with Nur-D and The Get Together @ Fine Line
80s vs 90s with DJ Dave Paul and DJ Marco @ First Avenue
Black Market Brass (Album Release) @ Green Room
Grrrl Scout: Queer '90s Dance Party @ Hook and Ladder
Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Icehouse
All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse
Jazicality with Lisa D @ KJ's Hideaway
Ahmed & the Creators @ KJ's Hideaway
The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- City Country Fest @ Palmer's—City Country Collective heads to Palmer’s this weekend for the first-annual City Country Fest, with a 10-band showcase of local country, rock, and Americana. The fun starts on the outside stage, where Goatroper will set things off at 3 and Turn Turn Turn winds down the outdoor activities at 9. But the night is young: This is just when things move inside for James Eugene Russle, The Right Here, and, finally, Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band.
Martin Dosh & John C.S. Keston @ ROK Music Lounge
- Selby Ave Jazz Fest @ Selby at Milton—Since 2002, this beautiful celebration of music and community has shut down Selby for a day of great live jazz. Among this year’s performers: the Selby Avenue Brass Band, students and staff from Walker|West Music Academy, the enormous Brio Brass collective, trumpeter/bandleader Solomon J. Parham's Urban Legends of Jazz, uplifting duo Pippi & Daniel and, as headliner, New York City’s smooth jazz saxophone/flute ace Najee. As always, the block will be lined with arts and food vendors, the latter of which will include Taste the Real Nawlins, West Indies Soul Food Truck, and Logan’s Catfish.
The Astronomers with Jady @ 7th St Entry
STARDUST, Bones, Untied Shoes @ Terminal Bar
Shawty Ensemble, Luddgang, Dog Gamn @ 331 Club
Zeppo with Jailbreak! @ Turf Club
Victory, Ponx Attax, Empire Down, Bullshit Detector, Virgin Whores, Hallux @ White Rock Lounge
Trevor McSpadden, Marc Delgado, Jackie Rae Daniels @ White Squirrel
Todd Albright @ White Squirrel
Room 3 with Cyrus, Jada Lynn @ White Squirrel
Old Dominion @ Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, September 10
Conway the Machine with Sauce Walka & Jae Skeese@ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Children: Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Aja Parham Sings the Songs of Sarah Vaughan @ Crooners
The Big '60s Singalong @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Craig Baumann and the Story, Dingus, Circle of Heat @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Black Hearts + Blowtorch @ Hook and Ladder
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Summoner's Circle, Eshtadur, Synopsis, Better Broken @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Mystery House with Chris Hepola and The Real Chuck Norad @ Palmer's
- Do Re #MeToo: Sexist Songs Reclaimed by Righteous Feminists @ Parkway Theater—In 1971, rock critic Ellen Willis set out to prove that Cat Stevens's "Wild World" was more sexist than the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb" with this One Weird Trick: Ask yourself if you could imagine a woman singing that song to a man. If you couldn’t, that song was sexist. (Or sexist-er, I guess. It’s also entirely possible that Stones die hard Willis was just looking for a way to defend her boys against her most doctrinaire feminist friends.) Well, tonight we'll find out how well Willis’s exercise works as a bunch of the Twin Cities’ most powerful female vocalists tear into some of the nastiest classic songs about women, backed by a band of all women as well. (There are too many big names to list without leaving someone out, but just look!) It’s a benefit for the Abortion Access Front, which could certainly use the help at a moment when women face far greater enemies than even Cat Stevens. (I really do hope they don't play "Wild World.” “Under My Thumb” would rock though.)
King Swank with SoulFlower, Absent Markey and Jack Bentley @ 7th St Entry
The Young Dubliners with Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Turf Club
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, September 11
- Janelle Monáe @ Armory—Janelle Monáe is feeling her femme side these days, as demonstrated by any number of giddy and topless appearances in the rollout for her latest, flagrantly sex-positive album, The Age of Pleasure. The new album isn’t exactly hotter than its 2018 predecessor, Dirty Computer, but damn is it hornier, with a very pent-up post-pandemic feel. Monáe is sexed up rather than seductive here, and that sure can have its attractions, especially if you’re similarly primed. This is brassy music (she’s horny in more ways than one) with a pan-African rhythm, ranging from electro-trap to the Afrobeat (note the singular form) of Seun Kuti with a recurrent, lithe reggae grooves holding this all together. Gonna be a party live. I wonder if she had a say in the rather, uh, nice GA price of $69.
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Youth Lagoon with urika's bedroom @ Fine Line
Black Country, New Road with Daneshevskaya @ First Avenue
LA Buckner (September Residency) with White Boy Summer, Jada Lynn, and J. Webb @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Unattractive Giant Monster, Dreams of 3rd Street, Wish Wash @ Pilllar
Gilda House with Sun Bear @ 7th St Entry
- Train with Parmalee @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—This is my 9/11.
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Steve‘n’Seagulls with Adrian + Meredith @ Turf Club
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators Monthly Residency @ White Squirrel
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
The ‘Pawn Stars’ Were at Matt’s Bar This Morning—and We Know Why
Plus Big Ag's big thirst, prisoners protest 'pizza oven' conditions, and a whole mess of food news in today's Flyover news roundup.
Mpls Burlesque Fest, Greenway Glow, Greek Eats: This Week’s Best Events
It's a short week but there's still lots to see and do.
My First Visit to Margaritaville Was Jimmy Buffett’s Wake
After the beachcombing bard died Friday, we took a pilgrimage to the Mall of America restaurant chain bearing his name.
Hub Capped, Exits Minnehaha
Plus Champlin's secession thoughts, a history of homelessness, and the guv loses a cat in today's Flyover.