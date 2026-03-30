Taxpayers, 30 Days of Biking, Saints and Twins Home Openers: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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MONDAY 3.30

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 3.31

Saints Home Opener



CHS Field

Will the Saints stink this year? Doesn’t seem like it. The Triple-A affiliate to the much stinkier Twins blazed outta the gates with a 3-0 start this season, and the roster is loaded with top prospects who are nearly ready for The Show—Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Connor Prielipp. As always, the Saints plan to emphasize quirky family fun. The new foods look outrageous; fireside s’more seating pods are available for purchase; an unnamed-for-2026 ballpig will trot around the diamond; and the first 1,000 fans at CHS Field for the home opener will get free jerseys. And do we even have to mention how they’ve stepped up their merch game? $7-$165. 6:37 p.m. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Trans Day of Visibility Community Run and Walk

Pride Cultural Arts Center

Twin Cities in Motion and Twin Cities Pride are teaming up for this community run/walk to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility (“honoring those who walked, so we can run”). Join Jace, a Twin Cities in Motion ambassador, for some brief remarks about the importance of trans- and nonbinary-inclusive running spaces, and then take off on a two-mile route around Loring Park and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. (It’s inclusively paced too—no runners or walkers will be left behind.) They’ll also be doing a donation drive and fundraiser for Rainbow Wardrobe, whose (free) shelves you can shop after the run while you enjoy snacks and relax. Free. 6 p.m. 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

It's 30 Days of Biking season! Joyful Riders Club

WEDNESDAY 4.1

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. (And this April is shaping up to be one of the more forgiving ones if you’re a cold-weather biking wuss like me.) If you’re looking for a bike community they have that too; group events including a pre-30 Days get together at Lynnhurst Park on March 31, and plenty of more fun rides via the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Good Camel Live

Bryant Lake Bowl

If you think the Twin Cities improv scene disappeared with the closure of HUGE a few years ago… well, you just haven’t been paying attention. At least, that’s what local improvisers like John Gebretatose told us last year, citing the improv theater’s shuttering as a kind of flash point that let new improv groups like his Good Camel Comedy flourish. Tonight’s monthly political improv and storytelling show features Lisa Skjefte, who’s wrapping up a three-month featured artist residency. $12/$15 at the door. 7 p.m. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

"Illusive Objects" Goldstein Museum of Design

THURSDAY 4.2

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Music Archive Launch Party

The Hennepin

Preserving the history of Minnesota music? Seems like a worthwhile endeavor, and it’s one local nonprofit Diverse Emerging Music Organization (DEMO) has been working on for decades. “This project is not about Prince, Bob Dylan, or the more well-known artists from Minnesota,” organizers write. “Their legacies are assured. Our focus is on the rest, the not so known local musicians that were part of creating the rich local music scene Minnesota is known for.” Tonight, the launch of DEMO’s Minnesota Music Archive’s online collection will be celebrated in style, with performances from Dust of Suns Ensemble, Agnes Uncaged, DJ Stage One, and DJ Mary Lucia. Fellow former Current DJs Mark Wheat and Andrea Swensson are scheduled to give remarks, beatboxer Terrell X will handle hosting duties, and interactive work stations will showcase the archive. (Side note about that venue: It will always be funny to me that the hub of our theater district is sponsored by Jack Link’s, a beef jerky company.) $15-$100 (donation range). 6-10 p.m. 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Fun fact: Someone behind me almost got hit with a ball that day. Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 4.3

Twins Home Opener

Target Field

Will the Twins stink this year? Almost certainly. As our pal Aaron Gleeman outlines via The Athletic, expectations and fan morale have plummeted along with the payroll; most forecasting models have the team hovering around 70 wins. Twins brass seem aware of this, and, as such, a premium is being placed on the ballpark experience in 2026, with regular beer and food specials galore. The fun of being adjacent to bad baseball kicks off at Friday’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, where free breakfast will be served 6-9 a.m. outside of Target Field. Gates open at 1 p.m., and loads of Twins royalty (Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Pablo López, the family of Kirby Puckett) will be there to welcome fans, the first 10,000 of whom score a free beanie. The Fabulous Armadillos will perform live while fans test drive that new happy hour, which includes $2 for a 12-ounce Bud, Bud Light, or Summit Twins Pils plus $2 hot dogs. Aniya Bostick and Harriet Spencer, the stars of Children's Theatre Company's current Wizard of Oz production, have national anthem duties. Minnesota Paralympians Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will toss out the first pitch. Unfortunately there might be flurries as temps dip to the low 40s, but hey, skipping work to drink beer and watch baseball is still tough to beat. $20-$118. 3:10 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller



Taxpayers

Underground Music Venue

This largely Portland-based (OR, that is), Minneapolis-affiliated folk-punks got introspective last year. When Rob Taxpayer wondered "Where have all my oldest friendships gone?" in his yearning Weakerthan warble, the line was poignant even if you didn’t know that Circle Breaker was yet another album partially recorded in memory of August Golden, the local musician killed at punk house Nudieland in 2023. But 2026 called for defiance, and in league with L.A. singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata (also on the bill tonight), the Taxpayers stepped up. Somehow back in February I missed “Power Trippin’ Dipshits,” one of the year’s great ICE protest numbers about toting “water guns filled up with our piss” as they joyously take on the fascists. Cassata takes lead vocals on “We Don’t Fuck With Cops.” Both tracks will be available on a split 7-inch tonight, with proceeds going to immigrant families affected by ICE. This show itself is a benefit for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid. $25.97. 5:30 p.m. 408 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Keith Harris

SATURDAY 4.4

Midtown Global Market Dessert Contest 2026

Midtown Global Market

Are you a sweets fiend? Have a refined palate for refined sugar? Feel like spending a Saturday sampling your way through 14 or so desserts? Then this MGM contest should be your jam (literally, because there’s jam in some of this stuff). Sample your way through the classics (rum cake, capirotada, coconut jelly, flan), the novel (vegan peach cobbler, matcha green tea crème brûlée), and the bonkers (Fruit Loop tres leches cake??!!). Competitors this year include Manny’s Tortas, Pizza Luna, Trio Plant-Based, Pham’s, and Momo Dosa. Vote for your favorites and have fun shopping while you ride out that sugar high. $20. Noon to 2 p.m. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Tats for Tails

Insight Brewing

Flash tattooing at breweries? Yep, that’s a popular thing these days. And if you’re a regular Freeloader Friday reader, you know dog adoption events are a regular thing at these venues, too. This weekend fundraiser might just blow both of these trends out of the water, as dogs and tattoo artists will be convening at Insight this for a party. The flash preview sheet from EllieBeeTattoo features abstract designs, cute pups, and lots of famous cartoon dogs (Clifford! Scooby! Jake the Dog!). For a sneak peek of the adorable, adoptable dogs from Unbreakabull that will be at the party click here. There will also be dog-friendly vendors, live tunes, and food from 612 Teppanyaki, plus a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit the rescue as well. Free. 1-8 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Jessica Armbruster

Mary Halvorson: Canis Major with Nelson Devereaux Promo

SUNDAY 4.5

Mary Halvorson: Canis Major

Cedar Cultural Center



As Halvorson’s reputation and her innovation have grown, so have her ambitions. And so in recent years this singular jazz guitarist has worked with slightly larger, more sprawling ensembles, particularly sextets, as on her most recent album, About Ghosts. But with the quartet Canis Major, which she convened last year, she’s scaled back—in personnel, that is, not in artistry. Her smallest band in about a decade features frequent collaborator Tomas Fujiwara on drums along with trumpeter Dave Adewumi and bassist Henry Fraser. Minneapolis-based saxophonist Devereaux works in a broad range of styles, from traditional jazz to his synthy project Reel Mu$ic as Cool Nel D. $40/$45 at the door. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Aleksei G. Varlamov, 'Nora the Pointer,' 1961

ONGOING

Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations

Trylon, Emagine Willow Creek

What do Alien, Josie & the Pussycats, Robocop, and They Live have in common? If you answered “they’re all among Em Cassel’s favorite movies of all time,” you would be correct—but they also all feature terrible corporations doing terrible things. Throughout March, the Trylon and Emagine Willow Creek bring you Bad Company: 19 Films Featuring Evil Corporations. Whether they want to control the water supply (Tank Girl), or the broadcast signals (Network), or they’re just doing something sinister with super sharks (Deep Blue Sea, which is screening in 35mm), these greedy bastards will stop at nothing to get their way… not unlike, ya know, every corporation that exists in the real world today. Find the full film lineup and get tickets here. Through March 31—Em Cassel

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art



Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster