Prince Week and a Lot More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 2-8

Those people with the purple wristbands? They're in town to acknowledge the fact that Prince would have turned 68 next weekend, and to celebrate what he accomplished in the 57 years he was with us. But of course there's plenty else going on in addition to all the Princely to-dos—summer is essentially here.

Sawtooth Witch Photo provided

Tuesday, June 2

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

John Magnuson Trio @ Carbone’s

Vincen Garcia @ Dakota

Summer Serenade: North Star Chorus & Lake Country Chorus @ Dock and Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie @ Eagles 34

Zola @ Father Hennepin Park

Toadies, Local H, Vandoliers @ First Avenue

Martin Kember and UNIT @ Green Room

The Flying T @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Time Music Workshop and Jam @ Padraigs

Mark Winters with Sylvia Dieken and Reese Glover @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

By Storm, Lerado Khalil @ 7th St Entry

June Conspiracy Series featuring Sawtooth Witch, Desdamona w/ Mike Michel of the Orange Goodness @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Mac Saturn, Nectarous @ Turf Club

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

MPLS Fonk @ White Squirrel

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

Chaka Khan Photo provided

Wednesday, June 3

Birddog @ Acadia

Sun Wave Mountain Cave ft. Paper Beast and Renegade Escape @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Mantis (Album Release) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Preston Gunderson @ Carbone’s

Alice Bag Band, Clickbait, Buio Omega @ Cloudland

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute with a Twist @ Crooners

Livingston Taylor @ Dakota

Sweet Rhubarb @ Dock and Paddle

Quarter Past 1/2 Time, Gutter Glitter @ Driftwood Char Bar

Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Pelicant @ Harriet Island

Seje, St. Anthony Mann @ Icehouse

Sawyer’s Dream @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

League Night @ Metronome Brewery

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chairman Chair and the Chairmen, the Ugly Cowboys, Ditch Pigeon, Clung Tight @ Mortimers

BUCKLS, Slash Fire, Duck Bomb @ Pilllar Forum

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Cruvell (Album Release), Marzanna, Chuck Love, Gucci Snotrag, Kid Cuisine, Sassy G @ 7th St Entry

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with McCawley, Otto and Hurricane @ 331 Club

Mark Winters, Emmy Woods, Ditch Pigeon @ Underground Music

Smokedope2016 @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Joey Thursday, Dad Joke @ White Squirrel

Align, Utility, Lovely Dark @ Zhora Darling

Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band Photo provided

Thursday, June 4

Simshows @ Abi's

Locked Out @ Acadia

David Huckfelt's Mystery Lights @ Animales

Jeremy Elijah & Lauren Whalen @ Aster Cafe

Gold Minefield (Album Release), Channy Leaneagh @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Struggle Jennings @ Cabooze

Moon Walker, Super Cassette @ Cedar Cultural Center

Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman, the Right Here, Car Spiders @ Cloudland

The Music of Seals & Croft @ Crooners

Calvin Caron's American West Quintet @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women with Rep. Leigh Finke and Andra Suchy @ Crooners

Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band @ Dakota—Taj has toured so frequently for so long that it’s tempting to take him for granted, but since he just turned 84, well, maybe you shouldn’t. Unlike the white boys who dominated the late ’60s blues revival from which he emerged, the Harlemite born Henry St. Clair Fredericks Jr. never placed virtuosity first. For him, it has always been about the song, and it remains so on his 30th and most recent studio album, Time, whether he’s giving a reggae lilt to the ’20s number “Wild About My Lovin’,” strutting through his own “You Put the Whammy on Me,” or exhuming the lost Bill Withers number “Time.” These numbers will join old Taj standbys like “Farther on Down the Road,” “She Caught the Katy,” and “Corrina” in his setlist, and in each case his performances are as unrushed as a country breeze but sung with urbane smarts.—Keith Harris Taj has toured so frequently for so long that it’s tempting to take him for granted, but since he just turned 84, well, maybe you shouldn’t. Unlike the white boys who dominated the late ’60s blues revival from which he emerged, the Harlemite born Henry St. Clair Fredericks Jr. never placed virtuosity first. For him, it has always been about the song, and it remains so on his 30th and most recent studio album, Time, whether he’s giving a reggae lilt to the ’20s number “Wild About My Lovin’,” strutting through his own “You Put the Whammy on Me,” or exhuming the lost Bill Withers number “Time.” These numbers will join old Taj standbys like “Farther on Down the Road,” “She Caught the Katy,” and “Corrina” in his setlist, and in each case his performances are as unrushed as a country breeze but sung with urbane smarts.

Prior Lake Brass @ Dock & Paddle

Yeah Doggos, the Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood Char Bar

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Shordie Shordie, hoodtrophy bino @ Fine Line

Record Night @ Fulton

Josh Cleveland Band @ Granada

ANTrio + Jazzologists @ Hook and Ladder

Tainted Canyon, Yes We Are, the Locals @ Hook and Ladder

Leo Middea @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

NUNNABOVE @ Mia—Is it really summer unless the cherished local art museum declares it so? Not in our book, so it’s with great enthusiasm that we recommend this seasonal kickoff to Mia’s free weekly activity series. The marquee event is a concert from Minneapolis pop/funk/rock outfit NUNNABOVE, the members of which happen to be siblings. There'll also be art projects with Laura Wennstrom and Akiko Ostlund, unique print viewing in the Print Study Room, and two food trucks (ParraLily and Unbakeable) peddling killer French fries and (safe to eat) raw cookie dough.—Jay Boller Is it really summer unless the cherished local art museum declares it so? Not in our book, so it’s with great enthusiasm that we recommend this seasonal kickoff to Mia’s free weekly activity series. The marquee event is a concert from Minneapolis pop/funk/rock outfit NUNNABOVE, the members of which happen to be siblings. There'll also be art projects with Laura Wennstrom and Akiko Ostlund, unique print viewing in the Print Study Room, and two food trucks (ParraLily and Unbakeable) peddling killer French fries and (safe to eat) raw cookie dough.

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Yo Jimbo Jazz @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Lowdown Dirty Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tootsie Roll @ Mortimers

Barber’s Adagio for Strings @ Orchestra Hall

Weeklong Weekend, Gauze, Crash House @ Pilllar Forum

The Wandering Suns @ Schooner Tavern

The Menagerie, Toadstool, Agony in the Living Room, Milk @ 7th St Entry

Hiss Golden Messenger @ Surly

Heartfelt @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Dwight Yoakam @ Treasure Island

Satsang (solo), Joey Harkum (solo) @ Turf Club

FINICK, Jammaz, & Otterheist @ Underground Music

Augustana, Phantom Planet @ Varsity Theater

Blanche the Jazzy Jewess of South Minneapolis @ Volstead’s

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Switching Fields, LongView, Bookowski @ White Squirrel

The Last Dinner Party Photo provided

Friday, June 5

Corsair (EP Release) @ Amsterdam

Neon Sons @ Animales

NPG & the Revolution @ Armory

Favourite Girl @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Friday: Beats for the Underground @ Bazement

Zacc Harris Trio @ Berlin

Mathis Picard Trio @ Berlin

Mike Pifer @ Berlin

Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Turn Turn Turn, Triple Fiddle (EP Release) @ Cedar Cultural Center

Yuasa-Exide, Blanky, Lutheran Heat @ Cloudland

Selby Avenue Brass Band Featuring Thomasina Petrus @ Crooners

Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Crooners

Demitrious Rallis Band with Greater Goods @ Day Block Brewing

Andra Suchy, Billy Johnson @ Day Block Brewing

The Riff Rangers @ Dock and Paddle

Exactly 5 Reasons @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jack Swagger @ Dual Citizen

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Killswitch Engage @ Fillmore

Powersock (EP Release) @ 56 Brewing

Em Beihold, Janani K. Jha @ Fine Line

Heated Twilight⏤A Heated Rivalry + Twilight Dance Party @ First Avenue

Banana Grenade, Fiona Hayes, Lexi Evelyn, Bottlerocket @ Flying V

Treylor @ Fulton Taproom

Slow Jams Minnesota @ Gidi

Kevin Anderson @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Billy Currington and Kip Moore, with Kenny Whitmire @ Grand Casino Hinckley

Mi Casa @ Green Room

Twine @ Hook and Ladder

TH3 (EP Release) @ Icehouse

Vinyl Record Release @ Indeed

Jason Weismann @ Jazz Central

Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

2000s Rave @ The Loft

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

Man Down (EP Release) @ Midway Saloon

Olsen-Gillman Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Why Not, Products Band, Lana Leone, Filthy Kittens @ Mortimers

Barber’s Adagio for Strings @ Orchestra Hall

Jonathan Biss Plays Schumann’s Piano Concerto @ Ordway

Red Pine Revival @ Padraigs

The Last Dinner Party with Automatic @ Palace Theatre

Rhythm, Texture & Drone Are Fluid @ The Pattern Room

Willow Waters & the Earth Tones, Tabah, Bird Dog @ Pilllar Forum

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Aiden Intro, Lasalle @ 7th St Entry

Doug Collins and the Receptionists, Arcana 81 @ Terminal Bar

Waterstreet @ 318 Cafe

The Crimson Boys, Dangerbad @ 331 Club

Thomas Sticha with Val Son and LaPlant Road @ Turf Club

Agony in the Living Room, Nice and Blue, Super Brick, Blimey @ Underground Music

Synastry @ Uptown VFW

Spite @ Varsity Theater

Paul Harper @ Volstead’s

Overdressed @ Water Works

Sam Graber Band @ White Squirrel

Wisper, Magick Flavour Station, Nu Nova @ White Squirrel

—Keith Harris Caterwaul @ Zhora Darling— The noisiest festival in town returns, and this year all three days will take place at Zhora Darling. Big names in 2026 include punk stalwart Mike Watt and his band the Missingmen, Jersey screamo pioneers Rye Coalition, and the brutally mathy Dazzling Killmen. And, of course, plenty of locals are on hand, including Buio Omega, ¿WATCHES?, and Mad Mojo Jett. If that all sounds way too heavy for you, let me point out that even the snivelling pencilneck writing this blurb had a hell of a time last year. This is a special Caterwaul, as co-founder Rainer Fronz will be sitting it out as he recovers from a recent heart transplant— read more about that here

Joseph Arthur Photo provided

Saturday, June 6

Super Brick @ Acadia

Waste @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Mary Cutrufello @ Animales

Spike and the Gandy Dancers (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

SNV Presents: Shut up and Dance @ Bazemnt

Mathis Picard Trio @ Berlin

D. Untethered @ Berlin

Jumpsuit! @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

The Dirty Pretty with Serf Revolt and Hot Press @ Can Can Wonderland

Capri Arts Festival @ Capri Theater—We’re pretty sure there’s a block party in just about every neighborhood in town this weekend, which means summer fest season is in full swing. One great example? This here plaza party at the Capri. There will be music on multiple stages throughout the day, with DJ sets, a flute jam, and blues tunes scheduled.—Jessica Armbruster We’re pretty sure there’s a block party in just about every neighborhood in town this weekend, which means summer fest season is in full swing. One great example? This here plaza party at the Capri. There will be music on multiple stages throughout the day, with DJ sets, a flute jam, and blues tunes scheduled.

Jason Fladager, Jim Hinkley @ Carbone’s

Joseph Arthur, Abe Partridge @ Cedar Cultural Center

Black Widows, Surly Grrly, Chick Singer @ Cloudland

Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young @ Crooners

Corcovado at Midnight: An Astrud and Joao Gilberto Tribute @ Crooners

MonoNeon @ Dakota

Anything You Want, Nona, Issy @ Day Block Brewing

The Everly Covers @ Dock and Paddle

Brass Elephant @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

OVRFWRD, Tres Spritis, Until the New System @ Dusty's

Something Meets Boy, Modern Wildlife, Big Yikes @ Eagles 34

Rumblestrip @ Eagles 34

Kings Kaleidoscope, Hollyn @ Fine Line

Kym & the Kick, Gill Weather, ELOUR @ 56 Brewing

Prince Block Party Celebration with DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Miss Brit @ First Avenue—See Wednesday's listings. See Wednesday's listings.

The Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Planer, Atomic Lights @ Gambit Brewing

Jack Barksdale @ Ginkgo Coffee

Afro Beats to the World @ Green Room

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Hook and Ladder

Summer Breeze Music Fest @ Icehouse

Wort Tour @ Insight Brewing—Dust off your Vans and pop Sticks & Stones into your Discman—Wort Tour is back at Insight Brewing. The elder-emo-titillating festival returns in 2026 (on 6/6/26, nice) with a pop-up skate park, live music featuring headliners Quarter Life Crisis, ticket giveaways, a market with skate vendors and artists, Asian fusion cuisine (Kham Fu Dee) and burgers (Sweet Lou's), and even a barrel-jumping competition where skaters can win cash prizes. It’s also the release of Vertical Inclinations, a new lemon lager from Insight, and there’ll be pop-up tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo.—Em Cassel Dust off your Vans and pop Sticks & Stones into your Discman—Wort Tour is back at Insight Brewing. The elder-emo-titillating festival returns in 2026 (on 6/6/26, nice) with a pop-up skate park, live music featuring headliners Quarter Life Crisis, ticket giveaways, a market with skate vendors and artists, Asian fusion cuisine (Kham Fu Dee) and burgers (Sweet Lou's), and even a barrel-jumping competition where skaters can win cash prizes. It’s also the release of Vertical Inclinations, a new lemon lager from Insight, and there’ll be pop-up tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo.

Dakota Andersen @ Jazz Central

School of Rock Plymouth House Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Little River Band with Seals & Crofts 2 @ Ledge Amphitheater

Subsuka and Friends, Mr. NiceGuy, Abyss, and Zino @ The Loft

Sugar Buzz @ Mainstreet Bar

Beatnik Bros, Long Honeymoon @ Memory Lanes

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MPLS House @ Modist Brewing

PV$$¥ CNTRL: Prince Edition @ Mortimers

Barber’s Adagio for Strings @ Orchestra Hall

Jonathan Biss Plays Schumann’s Piano Concerto @ Ordway

The Stunt @ Padraigs

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Parkway

Joan of Profile, Juliet Farmer, Lake Davi, Lexie Modica @ Pilllar Forum

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

Pradabagshawty @ 7th St Entry

Alec Collins, Allie Meier, Will Durie, Lone Sum @ Terminal Bar

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ 318 Cafe

Plumstar, Tomboyy, Billy the Shoe @ 331 Club

GRINDHOUSE⏤A Drag and Burlesque Tribute to EXXXploitation Cinema and the Films of Quentin Tarantino @ Turf Club

Primitive Man, Wanderer, WILBUR @ Underground Music

Cozy Worldwide @ Varsity Theater

Joan Hutton @ Volstead’s

Kev Fest @ White Squirrel

Caterwaul @ Zhora Darling—See Friday's listings. See Friday's listings.

Channy Leaneagh Photo provided

Sunday, June 7

Shiner Shine Entertainment @ Acadia

Tony May (Album Release) @ Amsterdam

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TGNP Sundays: Crystal Myslajek & Mary Hanson Scott/Channy Leaneagh/Lonefront @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Coffee & Records

History Repeating Herself, Homeward Bound, Sigcell @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Noise Party 14 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Corky Siegel & Randy Sabien @ Crooners

Grateful Gals Dead Tribute @ Crooners

Dylan Salfer Band @ Dakota

Giant Valley String Band @ Dock and Paddle

Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band @ Dock and Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Chris Cunningham and Michelle Kinney @ Dubliner Pub

Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Citizen Soldier @ Fine Line

Youth Band Festival @ Flying V

Iverse @ Granada

—Jessica Armbruster Grand Old Day @ Grand Avenue —Grand Old Day bills itself as a kickoff to summer, though according to the ol’ Gregorian calendar, the season change isn’t officially for a couple of weeks. Still, this St. Paul event is a big deal—it’s known as the biggest free street fest in the Midwest. Live music this year, on multiple stages, includes Gully Boys, the Plastic Constellations, and Obi Original & the Black Atlantics. Be prepared to head home as soon as it’s over though, as street sweepers usually start clearing the area at 6 p.m.

Fairooz Nazifa Benefit Concert @ Green Room

SWAG @ Hewing Hotel

About to Run: Summertime @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Capri Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Meatraffle Ska @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Physics, Tannins, Dirt Magnet @ Mortimers

2026 Commission Premiere: The Wild Iris @ Orchestra Hall

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Parkway

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers, Kelley Smith @ 331 Club

Joe Nicola @ White Squirrel

Jake Hanson, Luke Enyeart @ White Squirrel

Watt Meber with Scott Hefte & Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Caterwaul @ Zhora Darling—See Friday's listings.

Reiki Photo provided

Monday, June 8

Witch Club Satan, Patriarchy @ Amsterdam

BCE Trio (Emma Garau/Chris Bates/Bryan Nichols) @ Berlin

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

SouthSide Big Band @ Dock and Paddle

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Kenny Mason, FearDorian @ Fine Line

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

REIKI, Agnes Uncaged, WHY NOT @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers, Sidewalk Diamonds @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Old-Fashioned Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

West on Wellesley @ White Squirrel