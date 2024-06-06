Summer Guide 2024: Farmers Markets and U-Pick Produce

Eating is awesome, right? But eating isn’t just about the destination, it’s also about the journey, whether that means foraging in the woods for herbs or taking a detour through a drive-thru on the way home from work.

The following is for journeys that are found somewhere in the middle of those two options. At farmers’ markets you can shop local, snack local, and often score more bang for your buck. Meanwhile, picking your own berries, apples, and other treats at a u-pick spot is kinda like foraging, only you don’t have to worry about finding nothing, eating something deadly, or getting mauled by a bear. That’s pretty win-win.

Happy eating, everyone.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Aldrich Arena Maplewood Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through October 30. 1850 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Andover Farmers Market (New Location This Year)

2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October 29. Riverdale Church, 3210 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, edible flowers, jams, microgreens, beef, Wisconsin cheese, and more. Find more info here. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through October 31. 2800 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market

Snap/EBT accepted here. 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays from July 10 through October 9. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; brooklynpark.org/farmersmarket.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 8 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Thursday Farmers Market

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through October 31. Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd. E., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market

Featuring veggies and fruits, hot sauces, honey, smoothie bowls, and more. This market is not part of the EBT program. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays June 8 through October 3, no market July 4. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; edinamn.gov/683/Farmers-Market.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Featuring Indigenous foods and crafts, fresh organic produce, herbal goods, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; nacdi.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Farmers Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through October 30; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays June 15 through September 21. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Nokomis Farmers Market

“Sixteen weeks of local food, music, and fun!” 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 through September 25. 5167 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Mill City Farmers Market

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market’s Market After Dark

Night shopping! With music and beer. 6-9 p.m. June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Plymouth Farmers Market

A variety of vendors who sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 26 to October 2. Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth; more info here.

Rosemount Farmers Market

1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11 through September 22. 13885 S. Robert Trl., Rosemount; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through October 29 (no market on August 27). Corpus Christie Church, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 through October 30. 12th Ave. S. and Southview Blvd., South St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Photo by Oliver Hale on Unsplash

U-PIK PRODUCE

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally opens mid- to late Aug. through Oct. Finish picking with Thor’s Hard Cider in the barn. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Apples, blackberries, and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385; aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

A wide variety of apples generally are available Aug. through Oct., with online ordering and curbside pickup available. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; applejackorchards.com.

Berry Hill Farm

Featuring strawberries, raspberries, and rhubarb, usually starting mid-June. 6510 185th Ave. NW, Nowthen (Anoka County); facebook.com/berryhillfarm.

The Berry Patch

Pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries usually from mid-June to mid-August. 10456 192nd St., Forest Lake; berrypatchmn.com.

Nowthen Berries

Ah yeah, u-pic strawberries are here usually mid-June. You’ll also find sweet corn, rhubarb, maple syrup, and more for sale here. 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW, Elk River; nowthenberries.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June for strawberry season. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202; pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Wyatt’s Strawberries

Yep, they have strawberries here, usually starting in June. 10370 180th St. E. Hastings; facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries.