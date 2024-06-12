Summer Guide 2024: Bike Rentals, Tours, and Trails

Forget Uber and Lyft; leave your car parked on the street. Let’s hop on a bike and have an adventure. The following is our roundup of major trails throughout the Twin Cities metro area for those looking for a car-free road trip.

But first! Do you need to rent a bike? You might not be getting that e-bike money this summer, but you still have options. Here are a couple businesses renting bikes this summe.

Rentals

Angry Catfish

Rent electric and gravel bikes. Also kinda cool: Rentals go toward your purchasing price if you buy a bike within 90 days. 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-722-1538; angrycatfishbicycle.com.

Baker Park Reserve

Whether you’re camping there or just want to use the trails, Baker Park has bikes you can rent online, as well as child trailers available for rent. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Capital City Deals Bike Shop

Rent any used bike or e-bike in the store by the day or week. 710 Smith Ave S., St. Paul, 651-222-8380; capitaldealsonline.com.



Farmstead Bike Shop

Rent bikes to ride about the Cannon River area near Northfield. 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-824-9300; farmsteadbikeshop.com/mpls.

Lake Auburn Campground

During the camping season, two adult bikes and one child trailer can be rented online or in person. 7290 Victoria Dr., Victoria; 763-694-1112; threeriversparks.org.

Lee Tours

Electric-assist fat tire and city cruiser e-bike rentals. 1351 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota, 651-925-7328; leetours.us.

Lime

Rent random neon green bikes and scooters laying around on sidewalks via the app, which you can download at li.me.



Pedego Electric Bikes

Worried about making it up that hill? Just say “fuck it” and turn on that electric bike motor whenever you need it. There are four locations in the Twin Cities metro currently renting bikes: 9719 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie, 612-827-5000; 1355 Mendota Heights Rd., Mendota Heights, 612-827-5000; 1650 Market Dr., Stillwater, 651-342-0310; 13756 83rd Way N., Maple Grove, 763-777-8606; pedegoelectricbikes.com.

Spin

Rent neon orange bikes and scooters in Minneapolis and St. Paul via the app, which you can download at spin.app.

Tangletown Bike Shop

Check this place out if you want to spend a day rolling around the lakes or doing some city biking. Bikes range from comfy cruising bikes and e-bikes to sporty road bikes and hardy mountain bikes. 816 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, 612-259-8180; tangletownbikeshop.com.

Tonka Cycle Ski Board

Rentals include hybrid, fat bikes, and something called “Fullsquish Mountain.” 16 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins; 952-938-8336; tonkacycleandski.com.

Veo

Rent neon blue motorized bikes and scooters found on Minneapolis sidewalks via the app, which you can download at veoride.com/minneapolis. Added bonus: Anyone on public assistance qualifies for discounted monthly rates.

Wheel Fun Rentals

Find kids, tandem, and mountain bikes at Lake Harriet. Or go for a chopper, deuce coupe, cruisers, quad sport, or one of those goofy-fun surrey bikes at the Minnehaha Park and Falls, Lake Nokomis, Veterans’ Memorial Park in Richfield, and Lake Como locations. wheelfunrentals.com.

And Now, Onto the Bike Trails

Eastman Childs via Unsplash

Anderson Lakes

This 1.1-mile trail is described on its site as “gentle.” 9800 Anderson Lakes Lakes Pkwy., Eden Prairie; threeriversparks.org.

Baker Park Reserve

12.5 miles paved over rolling hills, with rest stops and child trailers available for rent. Some trails may be closed this summer due to road construction, check the site for updates. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Bassett Creek Regional Trail

This 7-mile paved trail will take you to French Regional Park in Plymouth, Theodore Wirth Regional Park, and the Scenic Byway System in Minneapolis with nice stops in Plymouth, New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley. threeriversparks.org.

Bde Maka Ska

You can take this popular 3.19-mile paved bike trail around the lake with stop offs in Uptown and St. Louis Park. 3000 Calhoun Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; minneapolisparks.org.

Brown’s Creek State Trail

This 5.9-mile trail can be your BFF, as it connects the Gateway State Trail in the city of Grant to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, as well as other local park and trail systems. dnr.state.mn.us.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Twelve-plus miles paved trails, with connection to Minnesota River Bluff LRT Regional trails. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie, 763-694-7764; threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

Travel through the forest and marshes on 9 miles of paved trails which will also take you to Lowry Nature Center and the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail. 7400 Grimm Rd. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650; threeriversparks.org.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

This quiet, scenic trail offers 3.5 miles paved road, and connects to Big Woods Regional Trail. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake; threeriversparks.org.

Clifton E. French Regional Park

This paved 4.6-mile trail loops between the visitor center and the beach. The trail also connects to Medicine Lake and Bassett Creek Regional Trails. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7750; threeriversparks.org.

Crystal Lake Regional Trail

This 8.6-mile, Jason Voorhees-free paved trail will take you through downtown Robbinsdale, and will connect you to the Grand Rounds Trail near Lowry Avenue. threeriversparks.org.

Dakota Rail Regional Trail

This 13.5-mile paved trail offers Lake Minnetonka views and follows the former Dakota Rail Corridor through St. Bonifacius, Minnetrista, Mound, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, and Wayzata. threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

One mile of paved trail, which connects to adjoining municipal trails. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth, 763-694-7695; threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Twenty miles paved and unpaved road, including mountain bike trails through woodlands, wetlands, and farm fields. The trail system is connected to city trails in Maple Grove, Dayton and Champlin, and to the Rush Creek, and Medicine Lake Regional Trails. 12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-694-7894; threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Three miles of paved trail circles the central hill and continues along marsh and beach area. Trail connects to Medicine Lake Regional Trail. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

Five miles paved, 10 miles mountain bike. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul, 612-725-2724; dnr.state.mn.us.

Gateway State Trail

Located on a former Soo Line Railroad grade, this big-ass trail gives you options along its 18-mile route that takes you through St. Paul, Maplewood, North St. Paul, Oakdale, Washington County, and ends at Pine Point Regional Park near Stillwater. dnr.state.mn.us.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

This 8.6 miles of paved trails wind through woodlands and tall-grass prairie, with a spur to Richardson Nature Center. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; threeriversparks.org.

Lake Harriet

This sweet-ass 2.9 miles paved trail takes you around the lake, with stops at the Rose and Japanese Gardens, beaches, the bandshell where you’ll often find free movies and music in the summer, and more. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Independence Regional Trail

This 15.9-mile trail connects Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, Baker Park Reserve, and the Luce Line State Trail, AND it is 10-feet-wide. Dang! threeriversparks.org.

Lake of the Isles

This trail offers some of the best views in town of posh homes along its 2.76-mile paved trail around the lake. 2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; minneapolisparks.org.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

This 3.2-mile paved trail connects to other community trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista, 763-694-7754; threeriversparks.org.

The Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

This epic 15.8 miles of aggregate trail runs between Hopkins and Carver Park Reserve, with scenic views of Lake Minnetonka along the way, passing through Minnetonka, Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Shorewood, and Victoria, plus bike camping is available at the Lake Auburn Campgrounds. threeriversparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

This 8.1 miles of paved trail loops around the entire park reserve. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford, 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Lebanon Hills Regional Park

Nearly 11 miles of mountain bike trails. 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-554-6530; co.dakota.mn.us.

Luce Line State Trail

This 63-mile former railroad grade features a crushed limestone trail from Plymouth to Winsted for 30 miles, other parts of the trails used by bikes include a paved trail from Winsted to Hutchinson, then crushed granite on to Cedar Mills, and, if you’re really brave, mowed grass on to Cosmos. dnr.state.mn.us.

Medicine Lake Regional Trail

Ride on 20.7 miles of paved trail connecting Bassett Creek and Luce Line Regional Trails, as well as many community trails. The trail underpass at Rockford Road (County Road 9) in Plymouth will be closed this year due to flooding; check online for info on detours. threeriversparks.org.

Folks riding along the Greenway at the Greenway Glow Provided

Midtown Greenway

This is the MVP bike trail in town, running 5.5 miles through south Minneapolis. It will get you to Uptown, it will take you to Midtown Global Market, it will take you to the West River Parkway, and it offers lots of other handy exits (though many end on a big hill!). The trail runs from Chowen Avenue, runs parallel to Lake Street, ending at West River Parkway. midtowngreenway.org.

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Bike over the river on this one-mile path! 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park. threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail

This 9.2-mile aggregate trail follows an old railroad route from downtown Hopkins to Chanhassen and downtown Chaska. Neat! threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

The longest segment starts in Belle Plaine and ends in Shakopee. From Belle Plaine to Gifford Lake it is unpaved (19.5 miles) and from Chaska to Fisher Lake in Shakopee the trail is paved (9.8 miles). The second segment begins at Minnesota Bottoms Landing on the Minnesota River and goes 1.7 miles eastward to Blackdog Lake in Bloomington. Check online; there have been some brief closures this season due to water levels. dnr.state.mn.us.

Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail

This 15.3-mile paved trail features a mile of wooden boardwalk and connects Hopkins and the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail with Edina, Minnetonka, and Richfield. threeriversparks.org.

Nokomis-Minnesota River Regional Trail

Starting at Lake Nokomis, this 5-mile paved trail connects the Minneapolis Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System with the Minnesota River, passing through Richfield and Bloomington, with many connections to other trails. Yes, including one that will take you to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, you bike nut. threeriversparks.org.

Mississippi Gateway

North Cedar Lake Regional Trail

This 4.4-mile paved trail begins in Hopkins and passes through neighborhoods in St. Louis Park before connecting to trails around Cedar Lake in Minneapolis. threeriversparks.org.

North Mississippi Regional Park

One-and-a-half miles of paved trails with views of the Mississippi River and its wooded shoreline. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, 763-694-7790; threeriversparks.org.

The Rush Creek Regional Trail

This 9.9-mile paved trail links Elm Creek Park Reserve to Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. threeriversparks.org.

Shingle Creek Regional Trail

This 8.4-mile paved trail traverses parks and wetlands through most of Brooklyn Center, and provides access to Brooklyn Center City Hall/Community Center, the Brookdale Library, and nearby businesses. threeriversparks.org.

South Bloomington Trail Network

Multiple trails both paved and unpaved total more than 16 miles. 7723 Bloomington Ferry Rd., Bloomington, 952-563-8877; bloomingtonmn.gov.

Theodore Wirth Regional Park

Over a mile of paved trails, connecting to trail along Theodore Wirth Pkwy. 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis, 612-230-6400; minneapolisparks.org.

West Mississippi River Regional Trail

This 10.4-mile paved trail links the communities of north Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, and Brooklyn Park, and will eventually extend north through Champlain and Dayton and connect to Medicine Lake Regional Trail as well as the Crow River and Wright County. Threeriversparks.org.

More outstate trail options:

dnr.state.mn.us