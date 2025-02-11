Students Call for Sanctuary Campus After the U of M Says it Would Comply With ICE Orders

It’s a freezing, windy Thursday afternoon, but dozens of students and Minneapolis residents are nonetheless marching through the University of Minnesota campus, chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” and, “Chinga la Migra” (that's "Fuck ICE," for you gringos). The rally is a response to the university's recent decision to comply with court-ordered federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement orders.

In Minnesota, there are approximately 95,000 undocumented immigrants, with recent data showing that more than 64,000 U.S. citizens in the state live with at least one family member who is undocumented, and 42% live with at least one U.S. citizen child under 18. In the first two weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term, more than 5,000 undocumented immigrants were deported.

Among his many executive orders in recent weeks, Trump has instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to allow ICE to conduct arrests in once-safe spaces such as schools, churches, hospitals, and more. Raids have reportedly already begun in Florida, Chicago, and Minnesota. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the DHS statement reads.

Izzy Canizares

Many immigrants in Minnesota are rightfully terrified, even as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials have vowed that their cities won't be assisting ICE in any state raids. On January 22, Frey released a statement saying that he has “no plans” to assist with these raids, sentiments he doubled down on at a January 28 press conference. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and the St. Paul Police Department have echoed this sentiment. Given those nearby reassurances, many students were surprised to learn the U of M will comply with federal court orders and subpoenas given by ICE, as the Minnesota Daily reported on January 30.

“While the University does not have responsibility or an active role in federal officials enforcing federal law or court processes, as a public university and employer, we cannot ignore federal court orders or subpoenas,” U of M spokesperson Jake Ricker says in a statement.

Several students we spoke with Thursday expressed outrage over the U's decision, especially since there are 5,000+ international students on campus. “I find it very concerning, especially considering not even a day prior Mayor Frey and representative Ilhan Omar put out a statement saying that ICE is not welcome in Minneapolis and that we will not be complying with Trump's executive orders,” UMN Students for a Democratic Society member Sasmit Rahman tells Racket.

The University of Minnesota did eventually respond to student concerns, with President Cunningham clarifying in a statement that, while the U is legally required to comply with court-issued ICE orders or subpoenas, “campus departments of public safety, including UMPD on the Twin Cities campus, do not have a role in enforcing federal civil immigration laws... accordingly, our officers do not view it as their role to inquire about an individual’s immigration status."

That didn't stop 50+ students and community members at last week's protest from calling for a sanctuary campus. “We called this protest in response to Cunningham and her administration, saying that students will not be complying and that we will do whatever it takes to set up a sanctuary campus and protect our undocumented community,” Rahman says.

Ward 3 City Council candidate Emilio César Rodríguez also spoke at Thursday's protest, calling the university “corrupt since its inception.”

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen attack after attack over our basic human needs,” Rodriguez says. “We, as immigrants, as students, bear a responsibility, and now it is our time to stand up, fight, and organize as we continue our future because our futures are worth fighting for.”

Izzy Canizares

After the administrative response to last year's Gaza protests on campus drew weeks of headlines, Rahman wonders how much bad PR the U can withstand in such a short span. “We are a very progressive campus, and our students really value that, so taking this politically neutral stance and bowing over these demands is infuriating for a lot of students," he says.

Legal resources are available for undocumented residents of Minnesota at various organizations around the Twin Cities, such as the Immigration Law Center of Minnesota. Here's a list of your rights if you're approached by ICE, courtesy of the National Immigrant Justice Center.