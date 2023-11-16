Skip to Content
Music

Spoiled Queens, South Central Tough Guys, and the Year’s First Screening of ‘Elf’ on the Big Screen This Week

Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters right now.

10:55 AM CST on November 16, 2023

Promotional stills|

Kirsten Dunst in ‘Marie Antoinette” Ice Cube in ‘Boyz N the Hood’

Well, there's finally a decent slate of new movies in theaters—look for reviews of The Holdovers and Anatomy of a Fall very soon. Fewer repertory options this week, but still a bunch of good ones—even if the Christmas screens are already creeping upon us.

Special Screenings

Thursday, November 16

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Grandview 1&2
If I remember it right, this is the one with the prisoner of Azkaban. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Waiting for Guffman (1996)
The Parkway
The first (and best?) of Christopher Guest's string of great improvved ensemble mockumentaries. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 17

Twilight (1990)
Trylon
Not that one! $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 18

Elf (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Tis (not at all yet) the season. $15.04. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Live From the Met: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
An opera about you know who. $27.26. 11:55 a.m. More info here.

The Neverending Story (1984)
The Parkway
Lionel Hutz's greatest victory. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 19

Marie Antoinette (2006)
Alamo Drafthouse
The casting here is just so good. Rip Torn as a horny king and Asia Argento as du Barry? I mean, come on! $10. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Brutal WWII heroics from Steven Spielberg. Also Wednesday. $16.26. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)
Emagine Willow Creek
Freaky looking movie. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 12:30 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Boyz N the Hood (2023)
Trylon
How Ice Cube became a movie star. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 20

Rush to Judgment (1966)
Alamo Drafthouse
A film critique of the Warren Commission. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge (1989)
Emagine Willow Creek
Don't go in that mall! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Oh, great—lore.

Next Goal Wins
Michael Fassbender as a non-murderer, possibly even a non-sociopath.

Radical
A teacher brings a bold new pedagogy to a Mexican border town.

Thanksgiving
Eli Roth is back for the holidays.

Trolls Band Together
Your kids don't need NSYNC. They have Kpop.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie (read our review here)

Five Nights at Freddy's

Four Daughters

The Holdovers

Journey to Bethlehem

The Killer (read our review here)

Killers of the Flower Moon (read our review here)

The Marvels

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Priscilla (read our review here)

Saw X

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

