Schulz Rolling Over in Grave? Snoopy Community Descends Into Political Chaos.

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

For Those Outside the Snoopy Community...

R.I.P., famous Minnesota-born cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, you would have hated the ongoing Twitter war that's tearing the Snoopy community apart.

Here's the short version of the drama: In a since-deleted tweet, the fan account @snoopyweekly endorsed Donald Trump for president. "More take home pay, a secure border, and a government that prioritizes prosperity for its tax paying citizens rather than illegal immigrants," the post read. "This election season, @snoopyweekly proudly endorses Donald J. Trump of the United States." The tweet was accompanied by some sort of AI-generated image of Snoopy and Trump holding hands.

And you thought it was weird when Sticker Mule went Trumpy! (Don't worry: Racket uses competitor Sticker Giant, whose politics we'll say are... um, sure, good?)

The tweet has since become A Thing (Snoopy has had kind of a meme culture/Gen Z renaissance lately—here's NPR with more on that from last year). So many folks piled on snoopyweekly with some variation of "Snoopy would hate your ass" that it looks like admins have deleted the account entirely. As the author/podcaster Jamie Loftus put it, "For those outside the snoopy community, snoopyweekly recently made an aggressive fascistic push. dailysnoopys is the way to go."

There you have it! Please enjoy the latest Snoopy clip of the day, courtesy of dailysnoopys.

Check Out These Photos of Union Transit Workers

Workday Magazine's Isabela Escalona wrote about a very cool photography exhibit that's on display at St. Paul's East Side Freedom Library.

“Archive in Motion: The ATU Workers of Metro Transit” collects film photos of union transit workers taken by Leslie Grant and Jeffrey Skemp and includes portraits of workers, still-life shots of the objects bus operators carry, the architecture, and scans of archival images. The photographers worked with ATU Local 1005 to connect with subjects, including Kira Ross, Metro Transit's first Black woman mechanic.

“It was interesting, because the dynamic of the other workers was kind of circling around us like they were sort of joking with her, not really making fun, but it was sort of like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re so important getting your picture taken,"’ Grant tells Workday. "And I was like, ‘Yes, she’s very important. Don’t forget.'"

“Archive in Motion" is on display through November 9; Grant and Skemp will speak at a free event on October 26.

Life for a Long-Empty Piece of Prime Real Estate?

It feels impossible, but ever since Erik the Red closed in 2019, the prime Minneapolis bar space at 601 Chicago Ave., just steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, has sat empty. Downtown Voices' Brianna Kelly has the scoop on its reported replacement: a "luxury sports bar experience" called Namos Restaurant & Lounge.

Details about Namos are still scarce, but as Kelly notes, a recent Instagram post calls it "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

As for whether "luxury" the vibe Vikings fans and Monster Jam attendees will want from their U.S. Bank-adjacent bar? Time will tell...

The U of M Has Coffee-Delivering Robots Now

Last month, KSTP's Ben Henry had a goofy-ass report about the University of Minnesota rolling out a goofy-ass fleet of snack-delivery robots. Well, they're here...