Rockvember Continues in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 11-17

A packed week for ya here, pals. Enjoy it before the chill scares the touring bands away.
Tuesday, November 11
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Both Sides Now: The Music of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Boris with Bongzilla @ Fine Line
The Faint with Hercules & Love Affair @ First Avenue
The 480 Club with Benjamin Barrett, Thankujonah, Frida, Terravision @ Green Room
Guitarra Mike, the Dean’s List @ Metronome Brewing
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
November Conspiracy Series feat. mike munson @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club
Graveripper, Sadistic Force @ Underground Music
The DL4 with Ray Barnard @ White Squirrel
Third Date (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 12
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
WPK Trio feat. Peter Vircks @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Dizzy: A New Spin on Classic Jazz @ Crooners
1967: Summer Of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
John Scofield’s Combo 73 @ Dakota
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Budman @ Fine Line
Mold, Small Animal Hospital, I Have No Love for Men Like You, Lovergirl @ Flying V
- Stevie Nicks @ Grand Casino Arena—If you’re in the mood to read a “Why do the children love Rumours?” thinkpiece, there’s a bumper crop of ’em on the web these days. Me, I have other questions. Like do the kids underrate 1975's Fleetwood Mac? How does Gen Z feel about the Jeremy Spencer era? And when will TikTok discover Otis Spann?—Keith Harris
MAKR Presents The Collection @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Andy’s Side Action @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mortiholics, Mishi Mega, TH3, MOMZILLA @ Mortimer’s
Quail, Fairer Sands, VIN, OnlyTime @ Pilllar Forum
King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Paul Barry Blues Band @ 331 Club
Dreamfone with Chapel @ 7th St Entry
Cheerleader Roadkill @ Underground Music
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 13
Agony In The Living Room with Aly Meier @ Aster Cafe
Yeti Steady with Matty Harris & John C.S. Keston @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
- Justin Adams and Mauro Durante @ Cedar Cultural Center—If you listen to any sort of contemporary semi-trad West African fusion (you know, what we used to call “world music” back when record stores had to slot those albums somewhere) you’ve probably heard something that guitarist Justin Adams had a hand in. A frequent Robert Plant collaborator, Adams has made several terrific albums with Gambian riti player Juldeh Camara and produced albums by Tinariwen and Rachid Taha. He’s currently creating “Mediterranean trance blues” with Italian percussionist Durante, and their cross-cultural excursion, Sweet Release, doesn’t sound too far afield from the African blues hybrids Adams has worked. He’s just doing what he does best: exploring affinities between different cultures without grinding it all to mush.—Keith Harris
Time Room, Malamiko, Good Morning Midnight @ Cloudland
Mill City String Quartet @ Crooners
Switchgrass. Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Mary DuShane and Nick Jordan @ Dubliner Pub
Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Quantum Mechanics with Mossonello @ Eagles 34
Galactic ft. Jelly Joseph with LowDown Brass Band @ First Avenue
Mamma Mania @ Fitzgerald Theater
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Mama Hellcats @ Hook and Ladder
The Long Honeymoon, Famous Volcanoes (Double Album Release), Barking with Ghosts @ Hook and Ladder
Four Blocks To Hennepin, the Matt McIntyre Trio @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cowboy John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe
VocalEssence: Welcome Christmas @ Northrop
Søndergård Conducts Symphonie fantastique @ Orchestra Hall
The Wood Brothers with Dug @ Pantages Theatre
Matt Pond PA, Anya Marina, Bathtub Cig @ Parkway Theater
Battery Eyes, Visual Learner, Dashed @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, Billy Dankert Band @ Schooner Tavern
Color Chord, Sol and the Resonance @ 331 Club
Humbird, Luke Callen @ Turf Club
Rebel Queens, Sunflower Fox & the Chicken Leg, Electric Church @ Uptown VFW
Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Lungs, SUNGRAVE, Creaturess, DesertX @ Zhora Darling
Friday, November 14
Entundra, Heartsick Heroine, Waar Party, Tuff Little Mutt @ Amsterdam
Cole Swindell, Priscilla Block, Rocket Club, Payton Smith @ Armory
The Weeping Covenant, Raegan Elizabeth @ Aster Cafe
Ginger Snapz, Manny, Baby Mahi, RiGBY @ Can Can Wonderland
East Forest @ Cedar Cultural Center
All the Pretty Horses, Bitchslap!, Big Salt, DJ Dana Kazuko @ Cloudland
Arne Fogel & Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Billy McLaughlin with Nathan Wilson @ Crooners
River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon @ Crooners
Booster Pack, DLC, Dogsplusplus @ Day Block Brewing
Basement Heroes, Outside Kids, Not Your Baby @ Day Block Brewing
The Great Northern, Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Trad Music @ Dubliner Pub
Sunken Planes, Super Haiku @ Eagles 34
Accessory, Daisy Chains, Cha Cha 9, DJ Petty Things @ Eagles 34
MoonCats, Emmy Woods, the Foxgloves @ 56 Brewing
Public Works, Relate @ Flying V
Mango Jam & LazyLightning420 @ Hook and Ladder
Mike Volz Sextet @ Jazz Central
Padloc, Oath, Held Hostage, Clawed Out, Virgins @ Klash Coffee
Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Ledisi with Kevin Ross @ Mystic Lake
VocalEssence: Ensemble Singers Feat. Roderick Williams @ Orchestra Hall
Aftermath @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium
The High 48s, LaPlant Road @ Parkway Theater
Mary Jam, Spit Takes, Constant Insult, and Critterthing @ Pilllar Forum
Dan Israel Band, Chickaboom & Troglodyte @ Schooner Tavern
Wax with Max Powell @ 7th St Entry
- Ariel Pink @ Studio B—This fuckin' guy.
Cowboy Thoughts, American Cream, PornNoNo @ Terminal Bar
Richard Kriehn & Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe
Sawtooth Witch, Nina Luna, Cold Sweat @ 331 Club
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners @ Treasure Island
Jay Webb with Kaleb Sanders @ Turf Club
The Free Zander Concert @ Underground Music
Messer Chups with Black Widows @ Uptown VFW
Molly Tuttle @ Varsity Theater
Economic Headwinds with Jay Davis @ White Squirrel
Laura Hugo with Steady Range & Grand Lilac @ White Squirrel
Hyooman (Album Release) with Absolutely Yours & Known Moons @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 15
Duck Bomb, Yuhh, UFAudio @ Acadia
Mni Sota Mystery Box: A Night of First Nations Talent @ Amsterdam
- Katseye @ Armory—And why shouldn’t the U.S. have its own Kpop girl group? Though of course the creation of this multinational sextet of stylish gals was orchestrated in part by the South Korean pop overlords at Hybe—global pop indeed weaves a twisted web in 2025. High points of Katseye’s breakthrough EP, Beautiful Chaos, include “Gnarly” (about the adaptability of that simple adjective), “M.I.A.” (not about the Sri Lankan pop star turned crackpot anti-vaxxer), and a sisterhood anthem so all-inclusive it features the sentiment “God bless even the mean girls.” With just two EPs and 13 songs total to their name, you can probably expect to hear their full catalog, and witness multiple outfits, though really, no one knows just what to expect from a Katseye show: They’re kicking off their world tour in Minneapolis. Just how big are Katseye? Not only are they nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but tickets’ll cost you $345 minimum.—Keith Harris
Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe
Doug & Hillary, the Jon Rodine Band @ Barely Brothers
Zachary Finnegan's Timeless Quartet @ Berlin
Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
Dean Harrington & Pavel Jany @ Carbone’s
The Tommy Barberella Jazz Ensemble @ Capri
Remembering John Trudell with Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and S. Carey @ Cedar Cultural Center
Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band, Daniel James Band, Smart Shoppers, Cheap Glue @ Cloudland
Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Barbra Streisand Presented by Mia Dorr @ Crooners
Ultimate Sinatra with Wayne Anthony @ Crooners
In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing
The Roadhouse Relics, Pith @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s
Sound Cult, Funkin’ Right @ Eagles 34
Dogs In A Pile with Sneezy @ Fine Line
The Last Revel with Walker Rider @ First Avenue
BlurCurve, Millennial Falcon, Lost Evidence, Scarlett Tangerines @ Flying V
Rabbi Joe Black @ Ginkgo Coffee
Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada
Candlelight: The Best of Joe Hisaishi @ Granada
Beastface, Minus Pig, Shrive, the F*** All @ Hook and Ladder
Umbrella Bed with the Prizefighters, Warsaw Poland Bros., Slapdash Bluegrass Band @ Hook and Ladder
Wonderful Bluffer, Afters, Vinny Franco @ Icehouse
Christian Swenson Septet @ Jazz Central
Racetraitor, It Is Dead, Infuriate, I Owe This Land A Body @ Klash Coffee
The Chubs @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Of the Orchard, Two Weeks Past Never, Blimey @ Memory Lanes
Tarnished Silver Flute Choir @ Metronome Brewery
Mill City String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents Protest Lines: A Concert and Community Sing @ The O’Shaughnessy
- Devo @ Palace Theatre—For more than half a century, these Akron-spawned new wave philosophers have been cultivating the weirder side of pop, whether deconstructing the Stones or scoring a fluke hit with “Whip It” in 1980. Devo’s Minnesota ties go way back: They played the Walker as early as 1978 (here’s a full bootleg) and were a big part of M-80, the “no wave” show at the University of Minnesota Field House that helped our underground music scene coalesce (performing as DOVE to sidestep contractual issues). In addition, local artist Chuck Statler shot pics for the inner sleeve of Are We Not Men? We Are DEVO and some of their early videos. They just wrapped up a quick tour with fellow new wave survivors the B-52s; this date makes up for a postponed June show.—Keith Harris
- Anita Velveeta, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Slut Intent, Jenny Matrix @ Pilllar Forum—Any Anita Velveeta fan glancing at the tracklist of the local rocker’s new album, Liquid Gold, will recognize titles like “Stealing From Target Is a Twin Cities Pastime” or “Bored of Tinder, Scared of Grindr.” But though you’ve heard ’em live, you’ve never quite heard them like this. I hesitate to mention Frank Zappa because he can be a red flag for listeners (me included), but Anita makes something fresh of that potentially pernicious influence. All of her musical loves—brisk punk, sludgy death metal, tweedling video game toons, techno synth slabs—ram into each other here with precision mayhem. And I think I also heard a flute in there somewhere?—Keith Harris
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Rocket with Cashier @ 7th St Entry
Bumblebee Music @ Sociable Cider Werks
- Ariel Pink @ Studio B—See Friday's listings.
Dirty South Dance Party with DJ Manny Duke @ Terminal Bar
Pat Frederick & Notorious Rebel Fiddle @ 318 Cafe
Ditch Pigeon, Izzy Cruz, Elour @ 331 Club
King 810 with Tallah and Filth @ Turf Club
The Hazy Phase, Parkers Picnic, Microdeth @ Underground Music
Oasis Presents: LOVERS & FRIENDS Y2K PARTY @ Uptown VFW
Lucinda Williams Tribute @ White Squirrel
In Circles (Sunny Day Real Estate Tribute), 120 Minutes @ White Squirrel
Lost Island Society, Woolly Mack, Poison Ivy & The People @ White Squirrel
Phase Meridian, Nequient, While(true), & Solshade @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, November 16
Josh Joplin Group, Cat Ridgeway @ Amsterdam
Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dean Magraw & Suwal Singh @ Aster Cafe
JD Steele & Company @ Aster House
KG’s Sunday Service: Tabah & Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Berlin
- Flowting Clowds, the Nunnery, Dustin James @ Cloudland—You might recall Jeff Mueller and Sean Meadows, best known for their mathy work together in June of 44. The first two tracks they’ve released as part of their new project are a take on Love and Rockets’ “Earth, Sun, Moon” and their own thoughtfully paced “There Are Rivers.” And where else would they play in town besides Clowdland—er, Cloudland.—Keith Harris
Gospel Music from Spirituals to Stax @ Crooners
Django Festival Allstars @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Ladies Music Club @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
- The Mars Volta with Kiani Medina and Feliz Y Dada @ First Avenue—Curiously, prog rock had a mini moment within the ’00s emo movement. I’ll never forget browsing the CD racks at the Richfield Best Buy (RIP), stumbling upon Coheed & Cambria, and reading the sticker that claimed it was for fans of the Warped Tour and Yes. With the Mars Volta, the prog seeds had already been planted in their old band, the fantastic post-hardcore act At the Drive-In. Fantastical, incomprehensible $10 words always spilled out of Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s mouth; Omar Rodríguez-López’s guitar heroics always felt pulled in the direction of compositional complexity. So when they rose from the ashes of ATDI with their indulgent yet excellent 2003 Mars Volta debut, De-Loused in the Comatorium, it kinda made sense. More surprising is the longevity of that group, which, whether you noticed or not, just dropped their ninth studio album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio. Feel like immersing yourself back in that world? Check out the 2023 documentary Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird to catch up on not just the Mars Volta, but also the ATDI reunion that dazzled me at the Palace in 2017.—Jay Boller
A Celtic Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater
Soul Piano Minneapolis feat. Heavy-K @ Green Room
Snapped Presents: The Golden Mic @ Icehouse
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
- Leslie Vincent (Album Release) @ Parkway Theater—Vincent knows her way around a standard (she tackles a few on her 2023 album About Last Night), but she stands out as that rarity in contemporary jazz singing—a sharp songwriter. Her new album, Little Black Book, offers a frisky take on the quiddities of modern love, with cell phones and emails keeping lovers apart far more than connecting them, and the title of “Hannah Always Cries At Ikea” totally self-explanatory. In fact, the most poignant love story here takes place between two women who meet over a century ago. Vincent is a dynamo of a performer, and the five-piece band (guitarist Blake Foster, pianist Patrick Adkins, bassist Matt McIntyre, drummer Ben Ehrlich, trumpeter Mitch Van Laar) that provides supple accompaniment should get to spread out some live. We’re also promised special guests, which very well may include Jeremy Messersmith, who duets with Vincent on “What Humans Do.”—Keith Harris
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Cheap Bouquet, Internet Dating, Admiral Fox, and Ghost Kitchen @ 7th St Entry
Willie Watson with Gabrielle Hope @ Turf Club
Open Jazz Jam with Max Johnk @ Volstead’s
The Friend Ship @ White Squirrel
Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel
The Dirty Nil, War On Women, Chastity @ Zhora Darling
Monday, November 17
Moms & Motherhood: A Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood @ Crooners
Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota
Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Alison’s Halo and Tanukichan with Mother Soki @ Fine Line
MN Hard Bop Collective feat. Ian Duerr and Abebi Stafford @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Billy Woods @ 7th St Entry—If there’s any justice (or any future), this hip-hop era will one day be remembered for the dominance of Billy Woods. I’ve lost track of how many times the underground NYC rapper has been to the Twin Cities in recent years, and I’m not complaining. On his latest album, Golliwog, his topics range from the surreal to the mundane; he recalls how “Moms showed us where she kept the passports hid” one moment, brags the next about “three beautiful kids and they wake up and make their own beds.” Or maybe his latest is Mercy, billed to Armand Hammer, his project with kindred spirits Elucid and the Alchemist, where Woods explores his more abstract side. Anyway, you get the idea: The dude records as much as he tours. If you’re looking for the half-truth that inspiration comes quicker to the young, he’s your man.—Keith Harris
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Don’t Bite Your Tongue @ Underground Music
Clovers Daughter @ White Squirrel