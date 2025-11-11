Skip to Content
Music

Rockvember Continues in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 11-17

Pretty much all the music that you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

5:40 PM CST on November 11, 2025

Leslie Vincent, Anita Velveeta

|Photos provided

A packed week for ya here, pals. Enjoy it before the chill scares the touring bands away.

Tuesday, November 11

The FaintPhoto provided

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Both Sides Now: The Music of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Thrice @ Fillmore

Boris with Bongzilla @ Fine Line

The Faint with Hercules & Love Affair @ First Avenue

The 480 Club with Benjamin Barrett, Thankujonah, Frida, Terravision @ Green Room

Guitarra Mike, the Dean’s List @ Metronome Brewing

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Belly @ Parkway Theater

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

November Conspiracy Series feat. mike munson @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Graveripper, Sadistic Force @ Underground Music

The DL4 with Ray Barnard @ White Squirrel

Third Date (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 12

Stevie NicksWikimedia Commons

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

WPK Trio feat. Peter Vircks @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Cuchetti @ Carbone’s

Dizzy: A New Spin on Classic Jazz @ Crooners

1967: Summer Of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

John Scofield’s Combo 73 @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Lenny Pearce @ Fillmore

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Budman @ Fine Line

Mold, Small Animal Hospital, I Have No Love for Men Like You, Lovergirl @ Flying V

  • Stevie Nicks @ Grand Casino ArenaIf you’re in the mood to read a “Why do the children love Rumours?” thinkpiece, there’s a bumper crop of ’em on the web these days. Me, I have other questions. Like do the kids underrate 1975's Fleetwood Mac? How does Gen Z feel about the Jeremy Spencer era? And when will TikTok discover Otis Spann?—Keith Harris

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

MAKR Presents The Collection @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Andy’s Side Action @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics, Mishi Mega, TH3, MOMZILLA @ Mortimer’s

Belly @ Parkway Theater

Quail, Fairer Sands, VIN, OnlyTime @ Pilllar Forum

King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

Fuzzy Math Jazz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Paul Barry Blues Band @ 331 Club

Dreamfone with Chapel @ 7th St Entry

Cheerleader Roadkill @ Underground Music

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 13

Justin Adams and Mauro DurantePhoto provided

333 Uncut Takeover @ Abi’s

Agony In The Living Room with Aly Meier @ Aster Cafe

Yeti Steady with Matty Harris & John C.S. Keston @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

  • Justin Adams and Mauro Durante @ Cedar Cultural CenterIf you listen to any sort of contemporary semi-trad West African fusion (you know, what we used to call “world music” back when record stores had to slot those albums somewhere) you’ve probably heard something that guitarist Justin Adams had a hand in. A frequent Robert Plant collaborator, Adams has made several terrific albums with Gambian riti player Juldeh Camara and produced albums by Tinariwen and Rachid Taha. He’s currently creating “Mediterranean trance blues” with Italian percussionist Durante, and their cross-cultural excursion, Sweet Release, doesn’t sound too far afield from the African blues hybrids Adams has worked. He’s just doing what he does best: exploring affinities between different cultures without grinding it all to mush.—Keith Harris

Time Room, Malamiko, Good Morning Midnight @ Cloudland

Mill City String Quartet @ Crooners

Alive & Kickin @ Crooners

Alex Cuba @ Dakota

Switchgrass. Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mary DuShane and Nick Jordan @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Quantum Mechanics with Mossonello @ Eagles 34

Chase Rice @ Fillmore

Hurricane Wisdom @ Fine Line

Galactic ft. Jelly Joseph with LowDown Brass Band @ First Avenue

Mamma Mania @ Fitzgerald Theater

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Mama Hellcats @ Hook and Ladder

The Long Honeymoon, Famous Volcanoes (Double Album Release), Barking with Ghosts @ Hook and Ladder

Four Blocks To Hennepin, the Matt McIntyre Trio @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cowboy John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe

VocalEssence: Welcome Christmas @ Northrop

Søndergård Conducts Symphonie fantastique @ Orchestra Hall

The Wood Brothers with Dug @ Pantages Theatre

Matt Pond PA, Anya Marina, Bathtub Cig @ Parkway Theater

Battery Eyes, Visual Learner, Dashed @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, Billy Dankert Band @ Schooner Tavern

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Color Chord, Sol and the Resonance @ 331 Club

Humbird, Luke Callen @ Turf Club

Rebel Queens, Sunflower Fox & the Chicken Leg, Electric Church @ Uptown VFW

Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Lungs, SUNGRAVE, Creaturess, DesertX @ Zhora Darling

Friday, November 14

KhruangbinPhoto provided

Blue Lake Band @ Acadia

Entundra, Heartsick Heroine, Waar Party, Tuff Little Mutt @ Amsterdam

Cole Swindell, Priscilla Block, Rocket Club, Payton Smith @ Armory

The Weeping Covenant, Raegan Elizabeth @ Aster Cafe

Ladies ❤️ RnB @ Bazemnt

Heirloom @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

GB Leighton @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Channel One @ Cabooze

Ginger Snapz, Manny, Baby Mahi, RiGBY @ Can Can Wonderland

Ryan Smith @ Carbone’s

East Forest @ Cedar Cultural Center

All the Pretty Horses, Bitchslap!, Big Salt, DJ Dana Kazuko @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel & Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Billy McLaughlin with Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Jeff Daniels @ Dakota

Brett Dennen @ Dakota

Booster Pack, DLC, Dogsplusplus @ Day Block Brewing

Basement Heroes, Outside Kids,  Not Your Baby @ Day Block Brewing

The Great Northern, Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Trad Music @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Sunken Planes, Super Haiku @ Eagles 34

Accessory, Daisy Chains, Cha Cha 9, DJ Petty Things @ Eagles 34

MoonCats, Emmy Woods, the Foxgloves @ 56 Brewing

Khruangbin @ First Avenue

Public Works, Relate @ Flying V

David Singley @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon @ Green Room

Mango Jam & LazyLightning420 @ Hook and Ladder

Delaney Bailey @ Icehouse

Mike Volz Sextet @ Jazz Central

Padloc, Oath, Held Hostage, Clawed Out, Virgins @ Klash Coffee

Flosstradamus X 4B @ The Loft

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ledisi with Kevin Ross @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

P.A.P Beatband @ Myth Live

VocalEssence: Ensemble Singers Feat. Roderick Williams @ Orchestra Hall

Aftermath @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

The High 48s, LaPlant Road @ Parkway Theater

Mary Jam, Spit Takes, Constant Insult, and Critterthing @ Pilllar Forum

Mersiv @ Royalston Square

Dan Israel Band, Chickaboom & Troglodyte @ Schooner Tavern

Wax with Max Powell @ 7th St Entry

Soul Pour @ Steady Pour

Cowboy Thoughts, American Cream, PornNoNo @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn & Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe

Sawtooth Witch, Nina Luna, Cold Sweat @ 331 Club

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners @ Treasure Island

Jay Webb with Kaleb Sanders @ Turf Club

The Free Zander Concert @ Underground Music

Messer Chups with Black Widows @ Uptown VFW

Molly Tuttle @ Varsity Theater

Parisota @ Volstead’s

Economic Headwinds with Jay Davis @ White Squirrel

Laura Hugo with Steady Range & Grand Lilac @ White Squirrel

Hyooman (Album Release) with Absolutely Yours & Known Moons @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, November 15

KatseyePhoto provided

Skittlez @ Abi’s

Duck Bomb, Yuhh, UFAudio @ Acadia

Mni Sota Mystery Box: A Night of First Nations Talent @ Amsterdam

  • Katseye @ ArmoryAnd why shouldn’t the U.S. have its own Kpop girl group? Though of course the creation of this multinational sextet of stylish gals was orchestrated in part by the South Korean pop overlords at Hybe—global pop indeed weaves a twisted web in 2025. High points of Katseye’s breakthrough EP, Beautiful Chaos, include “Gnarly” (about the adaptability of that simple adjective), “M.I.A.” (not about the Sri Lankan pop star turned crackpot anti-vaxxer), and a sisterhood anthem so all-inclusive it features the sentiment “God bless even the mean girls.” With just two EPs and 13 songs total to their name, you can probably expect to hear their full catalog, and witness multiple outfits, though really, no one knows just what to expect from a Katseye show: They’re kicking off their world tour in Minneapolis. Just how big are Katseye? Not only are they nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but tickets’ll cost you $345 minimum.—Keith Harris

Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe

Doug & Hillary, the Jon Rodine Band @ Barely Brothers

SNV—Big Tunzy @ Bazemnt

Joan Hutton Trio @ Berlin

Zachary Finnegan's Timeless Quartet @ Berlin

Byzarra @ Berlin

Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Dean Harrington & Pavel Jany @ Carbone’s

The Tommy Barberella Jazz Ensemble @ Capri

Remembering John Trudell with Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and S. Carey @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band, Daniel James Band, Smart Shoppers, Cheap Glue @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Barbra Streisand Presented by Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Ultimate Sinatra with Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Jeff Daniels @ Dakota

Iam Tongi @ Dakota

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

The Roadhouse Relics, Pith @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Disco After Dark @ Eagle MPLS

Sound Cult, Funkin’ Right @ Eagles 34

Dogs In A Pile with Sneezy @ Fine Line

The Last Revel with Walker Rider @ First Avenue

BlurCurve, Millennial Falcon, Lost Evidence, Scarlett Tangerines @ Flying V

Jeff Heinze @ Gambit Brewing

Gabzy @ Gidi

Rabbi Joe Black @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada

Candlelight: The Best of Joe Hisaishi @ Granada

DragMixx @ Green Room

Twin Star Rocket @ Green Room

Beastface, Minus Pig, Shrive, the F*** All @ Hook and Ladder

Umbrella Bed with the Prizefighters, Warsaw Poland Bros., Slapdash Bluegrass Band @ Hook and Ladder

Wonderful Bluffer, Afters, Vinny Franco @ Icehouse

Christian Swenson Septet @ Jazz Central

Racetraitor, It Is Dead, Infuriate, I Owe This Land A Body @ Klash Coffee

Simula @ The Loft

The Chubs @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Of the Orchard, Two Weeks Past Never, Blimey @ Memory Lanes

Tarnished Silver Flute Choir @ Metronome Brewery

Mill City String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

DIsko Fever @ Modist Brewing

Ali & Joe @ Mystic Lake

Alex Lora el Tri @ Myth Live

Nakshatra @ Northrop

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents Protest Lines: A Concert and Community Sing @ The O’Shaughnessy

Tyler Herwig @ Padraig’s

  • Devo @ Palace TheatreFor more than half a century, these Akron-spawned new wave philosophers have been cultivating the weirder side of pop, whether deconstructing the Stones or scoring a fluke hit with “Whip It” in 1980. Devo’s Minnesota ties go way back: They played the Walker as early as 1978 (here’s a full bootleg) and were a big part of M-80, the “no wave” show at the University of Minnesota Field House that helped our underground music scene coalesce (performing as DOVE to sidestep contractual issues). In addition, local artist Chuck Statler shot pics for the inner sleeve of Are We Not Men? We Are DEVO and some of their early videos. They just wrapped up a quick tour with fellow new wave survivors the B-52s; this date makes up for a postponed June show.—Keith Harris

ISMO @ Pantages Theatre

  • Anita Velveeta, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Slut Intent, Jenny Matrix @ Pilllar ForumAny Anita Velveeta fan glancing at the tracklist of the local rocker’s new album, Liquid Gold, will recognize titles like “Stealing From Target Is a Twin Cities Pastime” or “Bored of Tinder, Scared of Grindr.” But though you’ve heard ’em live, you’ve never quite heard them like this. I hesitate to mention Frank Zappa because he can be a red flag for listeners (me included), but Anita makes something fresh of that potentially pernicious influence. All of her musical loves—brisk punk, sludgy death metal, tweedling video game toons, techno synth slabs—ram into each other here with precision mayhem. And I think I also heard a flute in there somewhere?—Keith Harris

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Rocket with Cashier @ 7th St Entry

Bumblebee Music @ Sociable Cider Werks

Dirty South Dance Party with DJ Manny Duke @ Terminal Bar

Pat Frederick & Notorious Rebel Fiddle @ 318 Cafe

Ditch Pigeon, Izzy Cruz, Elour @ 331 Club

King 810 with Tallah and Filth @ Turf Club

The Hazy Phase, Parkers Picnic, Microdeth @ Underground Music

Wookiefoot @ Uptown Theater

Oasis Presents: LOVERS & FRIENDS Y2K PARTY @ Uptown VFW

Corey B @ Varsity Theater

Tim Sparks @ Volstead’s

Lucinda Williams Tribute @ White Squirrel

In Circles (Sunny Day Real Estate Tribute), 120 Minutes @ White Squirrel

Lost Island Society, Woolly Mack, Poison Ivy & The People @ White Squirrel

Phase Meridian, Nequient, While(true), & Solshade @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, November 16

Flowting ClowdsInstagram

Awake for the Fall @ Acadia

Josh Joplin Group, Cat Ridgeway @ Amsterdam

Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dean Magraw & Suwal Singh @ Aster Cafe

JD Steele & Company @ Aster House

KG’s Sunday Service: Tabah & Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

  • Flowting Clowds, the Nunnery, Dustin James @ CloudlandYou might recall Jeff Mueller and Sean Meadows, best known for their mathy work together in June of 44. The first two tracks they’ve released as part of their new project are a take on Love and Rockets’ “Earth, Sun, Moon” and their own thoughtfully paced “There Are Rivers.” And where else would they play in town besides Clowdland—er, Cloudland.—Keith Harris

Gospel Music from Spirituals to Stax @ Crooners

Story Tellers @ Crooners

Django Festival Allstars @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Ladies Music Club @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Animal D, Tannins @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

  • The Mars Volta with Kiani Medina and Feliz Y Dada @ First AvenueCuriously, prog rock had a mini moment within the ’00s emo movement. I’ll never forget browsing the CD racks at the Richfield Best Buy (RIP), stumbling upon Coheed & Cambria, and reading the sticker that claimed it was for fans of the Warped Tour and Yes. With the Mars Volta, the prog seeds had already been planted in their old band, the fantastic post-hardcore act At the Drive-In. Fantastical, incomprehensible $10 words always spilled out of Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s mouth; Omar Rodríguez-López’s guitar heroics always felt pulled in the direction of compositional complexity. So when they rose from the ashes of ATDI with their indulgent yet excellent 2003 Mars Volta debut, De-Loused in the Comatorium, it kinda made sense. More surprising is the longevity of that group, which, whether you noticed or not, just dropped their ninth studio album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio. Feel like immersing yourself back in that world? Check out the 2023 documentary Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird to catch up on not just the Mars Volta, but also the ATDI reunion that dazzled me at the Palace in 2017.—Jay Boller

A Celtic Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater

Soul Piano Minneapolis feat. Heavy-K @ Green Room

Snapped Presents: The Golden Mic @ Icehouse

DJ Larry Peace @ Lush

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

  • Leslie Vincent (Album Release) @ Parkway TheaterVincent knows her way around a standard (she tackles a few on her 2023 album About Last Night), but she stands out as that rarity in contemporary jazz singing—a sharp songwriter. Her new album, Little Black Book, offers a frisky take on the quiddities of modern love, with cell phones and emails keeping lovers apart far more than connecting them, and the title of “Hannah Always Cries At Ikea” totally self-explanatory. In fact, the most poignant love story here takes place between two women who meet over a century ago. Vincent is a dynamo of a performer, and the five-piece band (guitarist Blake Foster, pianist Patrick Adkins, bassist Matt McIntyre, drummer Ben Ehrlich, trumpeter Mitch Van Laar) that provides supple accompaniment should get to spread out some live. We’re also promised special guests, which very well may include Jeremy Messersmith, who duets with Vincent on “What Humans Do.”—Keith Harris

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Cheap Bouquet, Internet Dating, Admiral Fox, and Ghost Kitchen @ 7th St Entry

Bryan White @ 318 Cafe

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

The Daily Norm @ 331 Club

Willie Watson with Gabrielle Hope @ Turf Club

Open Jazz Jam with Max Johnk @ Volstead’s

The Friend Ship @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

The Dirty Nil, War On Women, Chastity @ Zhora Darling

Monday, November 17

Billy WoodsPhoto provided

Sota Shine @ Acadia

Moms & Motherhood: A Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood @ Crooners

Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

In the Airwaves @ Fillmore

Alison’s Halo and Tanukichan with Mother Soki @ Fine Line

The Metric Ton @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective feat. Ian Duerr and Abebi Stafford @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

  • Billy Woods @ 7th St EntryIf there’s any justice (or any future), this hip-hop era will one day be remembered for the dominance of Billy Woods. I’ve lost track of how many times the underground NYC rapper has been to the Twin Cities in recent years, and I’m not complaining. On his latest album, Golliwog, his topics range from the surreal to the mundane; he recalls how “Moms showed us where she kept the passports hid” one moment, brags the next about “three beautiful kids and they wake up and make their own beds.” Or maybe his latest is Mercy, billed to Armand Hammer, his project with kindred spirits Elucid and the Alchemist, where Woods explores his more abstract side. Anyway, you get the idea: The dude records as much as he tours. If you’re looking for the half-truth that inspiration comes quicker to the young, he’s your man.—Keith Harris

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

LaPlant Road @ 331 Club

Don’t Bite Your Tongue @ Underground Music

Clovers Daughter @ White Squirrel

The Deeper Kind, 23 Watts @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

