RIP Conrad, First Avenue Legend

RIP Conrad. Did You Know He Had a Last Name?

Conrad Sverkerson, the longtime First Ave stage manager, died Tuesday evening, a few hours after a CaringBridge page for him began circulating online. He was 66. But we probably don't need to tell you—just about every Twin Citian out there, from Fancy Ray to Christy Costello, has been sharing their remembrances of Conrad on social media today.

Over at the Current, Reed Fischer has penned this lovely obituary. I never met Conrad myself, but even I was tearing up by the time I got to this part just a few paragraphs in:

In 2012, Conrad told Andrea Swensson about how he felt about having his own star among all the rest. He didn’t want it at all. “They were like, ‘Well, the star committee insists that you have a star and it be by your door [the door where he helps bands load in their equipment].’ And then when they repainted it they put it right in the center of the door." He pauses, blushing. "People think it’s bigger than the other stars. And I don’t think it is, it’s just because it’s there by itself, and I’m by no means a big star."

You can read Chris Riemenschneider's comprehensive Strib obit here (gift link).

First Avenue has updated its social media avatars to a photo of Conrad’s star (is it just me or is our website getting really blurry), and you can read the venue's farewell to the "legend among artists and touring crews" below.

How About We Put the "Rest" in "Restaurants" for a Minute?

Without fail, every time I compile our extensive end-of-month guide to local restaurant happenings, a bunch of new news hits right after smacking the publish button. Such was the case this month, so let's run through some of the other big Twin Cities food and drink happenings from the past 24 hours...

Dreamstate Cafe Heads for the Wedge

Justine Jones at MSP Mag has the scoop on Dreamstate Cafe, a new Minneapolis plant-based restaurant from the folks behind Powderhorn's Reverie. Dreamstate will take over the old Common Roots/Hi Flora space on 26th & Lyndale, and that's not all. Jones reports that they're leasing part of the building to a "yet-to-be-announced bookstore"... which we learned today will be Boneshaker Books!

"Boneshaker and its community have grown and we needed a new space to accommodate our goals," Boneshaker volunteer Dan Samorodnitsky tells Racket. "We are sorry to leave our beloved Seward location, but we're hoping that our new spot will offer more accessibility and opportunities for more volunteers and community events, partnerships, and whatever else we can dream up."

The shop is fundraising to help with the move, and you can contribute here.

LynLake Brewery Isn't Closing?

Earlier this week, LynLake Brewery announced that its last day, after 11 years on Lyndale Avenue, is this Sunday. OR IS IT?

An eagle-eyed Racket commenter spotted this "equity crowdfunding campaign" that appeared on the Minneapolis brewery's website. "Just like the Green Bay Packers aren’t owned by billionaires but by the people of Green Bay, LynLake Brewery could be owned by the very community that made it thrive," the campaign reads. The minimum investment is $500—not cheap!—and over on Instagram, commenters are noting that it feels... welllll, a bit fishy.

El Sazón Cocina y Tragos Is Closing

At least for now! El Sazón, which got its start serving high-end meals out of an Eagan BP gas station, opened its Lyndale Avenue location in 2023. Owners of the Minneapolis restaurant are taking a pause to "review and reimagine our concept," per an Instagram post, and the last day of service for the time being is October 5.

"We have poured our hearts, our time, and our energy into keeping this restaurant alive," a farewell post reads. "We’ve tried everything possible to stay afloat, but the truth is that the numbers simply don’t add up, and continuing on this path would not only jeopardize the business but also our own mental health."

And So Is Impulse Juice Co.

This one missed my radar: Uptown's Impulse Juice Co. will close after its final service on November 8. You can read a really nice writeup about the creative, innovative Minneapolis juice shop and its closure from local food writer Kirstie Kimball of beyondbuerreblanc.

Chi-Chi's Opens Next Week!

Just this morning, we learned that the return of Chi-Chi's is imminent: The Strib's Nicole Hvidsten reports that the nostalgic Mexican chain will open in St. Louis Park (1602 West End Blvd.) on October 6. Reservations are open now!

Owamni Is on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. “The space at the Guthrie doubles the size of our current location, and together we will continue to reconnect people with traditional Indigenous food practices and support Native cultural revitalization and community well-being," Sherman says in a Wednesday press release.

Trump Admin to MN Schools: Ban Trans Athletes or "Risk Imminent Enforcement Action"

Man, don't these people have other, more pressing shit to be worried about at the federal level? No, apparently: The Star Tribune's Nick Williams and Jim Paulsen report that the Trump administration is giving Minnesota 10 days to comply with its trans athlete stance or risk "enforcement action" that could include the loss of federal funding.

Here's more from Williams and Paulsen:

The U.S. Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday ruled the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League, the nonprofit organization that oversees high school athletics in Minnesota, are both in violation of Title IX for allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete in female sports. The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year. The ruling made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

In a statement, the Minnesota Department of Education said it's “reviewing the letter and remains committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive school community.”

So, About That Gun Control...

Among all the other hellish headlines out there this week, the Minnesota Reformer's Michelle Griffith has the latest on gun control negotiations at the Legislature. And, well, "Legislative action following Church of the Annunciation shooting looking increasingly unlikely," the dek of that story reads.

"Dueling press releases and news conferences from Minnesota Democrats and Republicans Tuesday can only mean one thing: Negotiations for a special legislative session on gun violence and school safety have reached an impasse and are unlikely to be resolved," Griffith writes. Gov. Tim Walz and other legislators have been conducting meetings on the topic behind closed doors, but Republicans are simply not on board—and they'd need to be, given the power-sharing agreement in the 67-67 Republican/DFL House.

“We’ve reached a clear impasse," says Rep. Zack Stephenson, the DFL House caucus leader.

RIP, Also, to Jane Goodall

The famed chimp researcher/conservationist died Wednesday, according to the Jane Goodall Institute. She was 91. Here, from deep within the Minnesota Daily archives, is the best local angle we could hastily find.