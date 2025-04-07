Record Store Day, Nubya Garcia, ‘Gatsby’ turns 100: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Ebo Taylor Provided

WEDNESDAY 4.9

Jazz Is Dead ft. Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas

Fine Line

Ghanaian highlife guitarist Ebo Taylor has never toured the U.S. before, and he never will again—he’s 89 and, understandably, this is his farewell tour. So kudos to Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad and their Jazz Is Dead label/project for giving U.S. audiences a taste of what the region’s guitar bands were like before Fela reinfused it with Afro-American funk. A 2018 stroke has curtailed Taylor’s guitar playing, and his voice isn’t as powerful as it once was, but those polyrhythms are still gonna kick, and you can check out the recent album Younge and Muhammad cut with Taylor, Ebo Taylor JID022, for a taste. At 78, Pat Thomas is no kid himself, though he ranged wider than Taylor with stints in Germany and Canada. His career has been well served by the Strut label, with the compilation Coming Home an excellent entree to his sound. With DJ Goldyrocks of Black Market Brass. 18+. $45.84. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Tyler Childers

Target Center

If you’d told me in 2017 that Tyler Childers would be playing arenas eight years later, I’d be rightly skeptical. And if you’d told me his success was partly due to TikTok (and then explained TikTok to me, which I, as a technologically adept and forward-thinking person, would surely have understood), I’d have just shrugged my shoulders and been happy to hear that sometimes the good guys win. In some ways, Rustlin’ in the Rain, this Kentucky country traditionalist’s most recent album, is his least ambitious—for starters, its mere seven tracks clock in just under a half hour. But its concision is welcome after the three discs of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, and Childers hasn’t budged an inch as he’s graduated to bigger rooms. He’s just himself, whether cutting loose on the title track, settling a Gospel verse to twang, belting a helluva “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” or getting a lil ditty called “Percheron Mules” lodged in my head. As for “In Your Love,” it would be a wonderfully tender ballad even if its video didn’t feature two male coal miners falling for each other. With Cory Branan. $37 and up. 8 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers Provided

THURSDAY 4.10

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers

Orpheum Theatre

Wait… what? Yes, apparently, that Bill Murray (SNL, Caddyshack, Lost In Translation, et. al.) has a rock ‘n’ roll band. (Not to be confused with the Blood Brothers, an elite Seattle hardcore act that reunited in 2024.) Murray formed his group last year with veteran musicians Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, and together they perform covers (Dylan's “Like a Rolling Stone,” the Kinks' “Tired of Waiting,” Wilson Pickett's “Midnight Hour,” Paul Butterfield Blues Band's “Born in Chicago") with a handful of originals sprinkled in. Fans of Murray should absolutely check out his recent appearance on the New York York Times Interview podcast, in which addresses allegations of misconduct on set in addition to much funnier topics. $71-$178. 8 p.m. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Alan Sparhawk, Mount Eerie

First Avenue

On their final albums, Low splintered and reassembled their sound with no patience for their legacy, and White Roses, My God, Alan Sparhawk's first record since the death of his wife and bandmate Mimi Parker is no less forward-looking. Guitar is scarce, electronic bass lines thrum underneath, beats thud and skitter, and Sparhawk’s voice is consistently processed, often beyond comprehension, like Kid Cudi reborn as the 101st gec, mournful in a way that doesn't feel limited by autobiography. It’s a work about death as how could it not be, and also a work of survival, and its sound demands metaphors—of self-mutilation, willed ego death, or simply transformation. But it might be better to set those aside for a moment and just sit with your response to what you hear. As for Mount Eerie, well, no matter how special A Crow Looked at Me and Now Only were, only the corrosively morbid would want Phil Elvirum to sing about his late wife Geneviève forever. Then again only fans of avant-garde entropy would want a full return to those albums’ less structured predecessors. Night Palace is a happy medium, driven by dynamic shifts and clashes between clamor and tune, with winning moments like “I Saw Another Bird,” which gently undercuts the grand epiphany of “I Saw a Crow” (“So what, I saw another raven/I actually see them all the time”). Thoughtful, humble, and in thrall to electronic cacophony, Elvirum is my kind of nature mystic. $42.75. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Grant Hart Tribute

Cloudland

Consider this a belated birthday celebration: Grant Hart would have turned 64 in March if he hadn’t died eight years ago, aged 56, of liver cancer and Hep C. Yes, Hart was the barefoot drummer responsible for half of Hüsker Dü’s songbook, but that’s not all he was, and you can expect tonight’s performers to dig deep into his songbook, along with the Hüskers classics and Nova Mob cuts you might expect. Playing tribute tonight are Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith, False Agave, Brian Herb, Nato Coles, The What Have Yous, and Wowsville. Proceeds will benefit L.A. wildfire relief. 21+. $12. 6:30 p.m. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

100 Years of The Great Gatsby

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

More like the great… grandfather Gatsby! Noted Minnesotan F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic Jazz Age novel turns 100 this year, and to celebrate, Uptown bookstore Magers & Quinn and Northeast distillery Brother Justus are hosting “a night of revelry, cocktails, and the obsessive love we've let dictate our every life choice for years.” Era-appropriate 1920s attire is encouraged but not required, though there will be a costume contest, and M&Q promises the event will feature Fitzgerald trivia, pop-up book sales, a photo booth, and drink specials. (The bookstore adds that the event will not necessarily feature: “Crates of pulped citrus representing the emptiness of wealth and excess, keenly observant narration charged with homoerotic subtext, the situationship you've pined for so long you changed everything about yourself.”) Other Gatsby-related events this week include a live reading of the entire novel at the Gale Family Library in St. Paul on April 10 (more info here), and the Minnesota History Center’s exhibit “That’s My Middle West: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s St. Paul,” which is on display April 7 through May 31 (more info here). 21+. $23.41. 6 p.m. 3300 Fifth St. NE Suite B, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

'Soul Selling Timer' James Akers

FRIDAY 4.11

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. Akers will be in town this weekend for an opening party Friday, April 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. that will include a talk followed by a neon demonstration. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

HerStory Book Fair; Books and Beers Exchange

Midtown Global Market, Heavy Rotation Brewing

There are two separate events for the bookish on Saturday, and if you time it right, you can probably make ‘em both. From noon to 3 p.m., Midtown Global Market is hosting its first HerStory Book Fair, which will highlight women authors from Minnesota. The list features Shannon Gibney, whose works include last year’s picture book We Miss You, George Floyd; Ellie Palmer, author of Four Weekends and a Funeral and Anywhere With You; Colleen Baldrica, the Native author who wrote Tree Spirited Women, and dozens of other MN authors. (Free. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here.) After that, you have from 3-6 p.m. to head on over to Heavy Rotation Brewing, where there’s a Books & Beers exchange, which is “like a live action Little Free Library,” organizers explain. Dust off some of the books that no longer spark joy and bring ‘em to the Brooklyn Park brewery to swap them out for something new. (Free. 9801 Xenia Ave. N. #105, Brooklyn Park; more info here.)—Em Cassel

Nubya Garcia

Dakota

The vast expanse opened up by Kamasi Washington’s revival of spiritual jazz has made space for artists like this young British saxophonist of Caribbean descent. Her 2020 debut, Source, introduced listeners to Garcia’s melodic flights and welcoming tone. Last fall, its follow up, Odyssey, brought in simpatico guests like Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, as well as strings from Chineke! Orchestra, to augment Garcia’s core quintet. The roving, expansive title track lives up to its name, with heady work from Joe Armon-Jones on piano driving it forward. And though there’s always a comfortable assurance to Garcia’s music, Odyssey isn’t all calm waters and gentle breezes—with drummer Sam Jones pounding out something like breakbeats, “The Seer” stirs up a genuine storm. With Magi Merlin. $45/$50. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Record Store Day at the Fetus FB

SATURDAY 4.12

Record Store Day

Various Locations

Happy Record Store Day to all the High Fidelity-adjacent music freaks out there. If you throw a dart at a local record shop (please don’t), odds are they’ll be celebrating Saturday in some capacity. Of particular note: Funk deity Bootsy Collins will be at the Fetus; psych-rockers the Mod Garage will be at Hymie's; newish Lucky Cat Records (aka the ol’ Treehouse) will partner with Radio K for in-store performances; local rockers the Heavy Sixers will be at Know Name; and Down in the Valley has a whole mess of exclusive releases. Speaking of special LPs timed to RSD, Minneapolis bands the 'Mats and the Jayhawks both have goodies planned (click here to see the full ‘25 list of ‘sclusies).—Jay Boller

Inbound’s 9th Anniversary Bash

Inbound BrewCo

The North Loop’s excellent hangar-like brewery is turning nine, and, as such, an “all day beer bash” has been organized. That’ll translate as not one, not two, but eight food trucks orbiting the place throughout the day, plus live DJs and an exclusive brew release known as Fruit of the Double Loop. Come nighttime, a Nirvana cover band will crank their amps in celebration of Inbound’s b-day. That’s no small accomplishment in the topsy-turvy craft brewery world! Click here to revisit Racket’s state-of-the-industry report from late last year. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Grunge Day

Utepils Brewing

When one thinks of grunge, one’s mind turns to that falling shovel that mimicked, for several beautiful seconds, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Or maybe the internet hasn’t ruined your brain and the '90s rock craze summons something else. All sorts of grunge nostalgia will be on display today at Utepils for the return of Grunge Day which, you guessed it, celebrates the subgenre made famous by Nirvana (the shovel band), Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and others. Wearing flannel'll get ya $1 off beverages, '90s-style vendors will be slingin' goods, and food truck Emconada, though not explicitly grungy to our knowledge, will be parked at the gorgeous creekside brewery. At night, cover bands Veddie Edder and Grunge Unplugged are scheduled to bring the soupy rock. Authentic Clinton-era nostalgics? They’ll get into heated and tedious arguments over “selling out” after four Tall Tail IPAs. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N. #700, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Setting things up at the Textile Center. Promo

SUNDAY 4.13

The Textile Garage Sale

Textile Center

Minneapolis doesn’t have a fabric district, and mega-chain Joann is currently imploding. So where does one go for supplies for their next project? This event right here is a pretty good place to start. At least once a year, the Textile Center fills its rooms with reams of fabric, notions, looms, sewing machines, yarns, threads, instructional books, and pretty much anything else you can imagine. Friday and Saturday’s events are sold out, but much like MCAD’s mega-art sale, there’s so much stuff that Sunday’s free event is still worth a visit. All finds are discounted throughout the weekend, but things are another 50% off on the final day, plus folks who ride a bike or take the bus to the event score a $5 coupon. $35 Fri.; $2-$5 Sat.; free Sunday. 4-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Let’s Go Skate

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

When it came time to redo Painter’s Park in south Minneapolis, much hubbub was made over the planned addition of a little skatepark. “Skateboarding was an '80s thing,” they argued. “No one will use it.” Years later, I can happily say that the skatepark attracts people the way a pollinator garden attracts bees. On days when the weather is nice, you’ll see middle-aged dads, friendly skate-punk teens, and tiny kids practicing their first ollies. This is all just to say that skateboarding rocks, it brings all kinds of people together, and this family-friendly happening at Abeiter is another example of this. Half Pint Co. will turn the parking lot into a pop-up skate park with ramps and rails, non-profit group Be a Boarder will host a board making/decorating workshop where pieces will be donated to folks who can’t afford to skate, and artist Chris Nichols will lead hands-on art activities and coloring book sessions. There will be food trucks and beer, and the vibes are promised to be “pop-punk.” Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

This week: 'Howl's Moving Castle' at Parkway

ONGOING

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Even passive news consumers might’ve noticed the diplomatic (word used very lightly) tantrum thrown inside the White House last week. Thankfully, delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity do exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the UACC and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogies). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through April 11—Jay Boller

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest

The Main Cinema

What’s the biggest film festival in town? This buddy right here. For the past 44 years, MSPIFF has brought us a huge selection of soon-to-be award-winning films, hard-to-find international critics’ picks, and locally made gems. This year is no different with over 200 films to take in over 11 days. You’ll have to trim down your itinerary, of course, but a few highlights include the world premiere of Somalia in the Picture, a documentary about the Mogadishu film industry and one man’s quest to find a surviving print of a film he made in 1985; The Wedding Banquet, a queer comedy of errors starring Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone; and a free screening of Pather Pachali, Indian director Satyajit Ray's groundbreaking 1955 film. Director Ang Lee will be in town for special screenings of Brokeback Mountain and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the fest kicked off last week with the 2025 documentary Free Leonard Peltier (who has since been freed). Selection categories include flicks made by Minnesotans, LGBTQ+ films, horror movies, films by Black and women filmmakers, kid-friendly fare, and so, so much more. Check out the complete fest schedule online and click here for more festival recommendations from our film aficionado Keith Harris. $17 per screening; $10 student rush; multi-show passes available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis. Through April 13—Jessica Armbruster

Public Functionary x Meet at Mia "Giants"

Minneapolis Institute of Arts

If (like me) you still haven’t made it to Mia for “Giants,” the exhibit of 100 works from Black artists drawn from the collection of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, maybe one of these Thursday night gatherings, thrown by art event planning experts at Public Functionary, will get you over there. This week (April 10), textile/digital artist Za’Nia Coleman conducts a roundtable with other artists, speculative fiction writer Taiwana Shambley will oversee a workshop, and a DJ set from Sarah White provides the sonic backdrop. The final event on April 17 features a raft of performers, including Sol Salvation Choir and Greg Grease, DJ McShellen and DJ Afro, and BLAQ Dance Collective. Free. 5-9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through April 17—Keith Harris

Studio Ghibli at the Parkway

Parkway Theater

Founded in 1985, Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli has been bringing us works in its unique style and whimsy for nearly 40 years. You know their schtick: Quirky characters go on an unexpected adventure, told via vibrant colors and a sweeping musical score. SG movies are also notable for what they are not: When Hanna-Barbera was recycling animations in the ‘80s, Hayao Miyazaki’s Ghibli crew was painstakingly hand-drawing and painting cells with watercolors. When Disney shuttered its hand-drawn animation department in 2009, Ghibli would keep doing its thing, save for a sole 2020 computer-animated collaboration (The Earwig and the Witch). This series at the Parkway features a selection of core offerings from Ghibli; this week's pick is Howl’s Moving Castle, a magical rom-com of sorts where a no-nonsense young woman is turned into an old lady via a witch’s curse—and it turns out being old is pretty fun! Next up is the iconic My Neighbor Totoro, Miyazaki’s ode to rural life and befriending giant gentle creatures (as well as an unintentionally terrifying cat bus). Finally, we have Ponyo, about a goldfish that turns into a human girl and befriends a little boy. $7/$10 adults; $5/$8 kids; $20-$28 all-movies pass. 1 p.m. Saturdays. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 26—Jessica Armbruster

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month; Joyful Riders Club has an adorable Easter Bunny Ride coming up as well as their monthly slow-roll Fulton brewery get together. Or if pastries are more your thing, Perennial Cycle will host sweets-fueled jaunts every Saturday. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster