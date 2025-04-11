Skip to Content
Opinion

Record Store Day Is Upon Us, So Let’s Talk About Physical Media in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:31 AM CDT on April 11, 2025

Photo by Annie Williams on Unsplash
4Comments

This weekend is Record Store Day, and as always there's plenty happening around town. You can learn all about that in today's Freeloader Friday. Pretty cool that Bootsy Collins is DJing at Electric Fetus eh?

So for this week's Open Thread, I wanted to not only ask if you ever attend RSD events or go shopping that day, but also, what is your relationship to physical media in general? How much have you held on to, and how much do you still buy?

I've retained a decent-sized vinyl collection, mostly bought in the decade after CDs, when people were unloading their records and you could snatch them up for a couple bucks apiece. (Those were the days!) And I've got shelves and shelves of CDs, lots of which I acquired for free back in the days of promo copies.

I never really go into collecting visual media. Em, however, collects VHS tapes. And if books count, I've got way too many of those.

How about you? Are you streaming-dependent, or do you maintain a media library? Have you dumped any media that you regret? Are you still a regular purchaser? So many questions!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

