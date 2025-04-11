Freeloader Friday: 99 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

James Akers

FRIDAY

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. Akers will be in town this weekend for an opening party Friday, April 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. that will include a talk followed by a neon demonstration. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Wall-E Movie Night

Featuring an indoor movie screening (blankets are welcome, but not lawn chairs), beef and vegan hot dogs, popcorn and sweets, and Earth Day-themed activities. Reserve a spot here. 5:30 p.m. Longfellow Recreation Center address: 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Collected Gallery’s Grand Opening Weekend

Check out artwork from both local and national artists, as well as affordable prints. Noon to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Collected Gallery, 168 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Osseo Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"The Fool's Journey – Walk the Path of the Tarot"

Curators Dovanna and Dr. Witty showcase work from 20+ local artists based on tarot cards. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft Street NE #22, Minneapolis.

Understanding and Responding to Mass Incarceration Conference

This year’s theme, "Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Incarceration," examines the lives of people impacted, from inmates to family to communities. All are welcome; registration is required. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Metro State University, 660 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Quantum Mechanics

With Kaleb & Nightingale Band, Powersock. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

120 Minutes Band

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

D.M.C.A. Quartet

Jazz. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

Nineties rock. 9:30 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Ken Valdez

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Purgatory Creek

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

It's 30 Days of Biking season! Joyful Riders Club

30 Days of Biking

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

WE Collective

Rock ‘n’ roll and Americana tunes. 21+. 7-10 p.m. Paddle Club, 1721 County Rd. C W., Roseville.

“Art on Tour: Reveal the Art of Cover Design”

Interactive display gives insight into choices and decisions that are made when designing book covers. With alternative book covers created by St. Croix Valley artists. Fri.-Sun. Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S. Frontage Rd., Hastings.

Lucky Cat

SATURDAY

Record Store Day: Radio K and Lucky Cat

Featuring a short in-store performance and signing by the Scarlet Goodbye to celebrate the release of their album, El Camino Adios! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; music at 5 p.m. Lucky Cat Records, 2557 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Record Store Day at the Fetus

Featuring expanded record-store shopping in the garage, a DJ set and album signing with Bootsy Collins, a signing with the Linda Lindas, snacks, and DJ sets from Jake Rudh, Cherry Cherry Boom Boom, A.J. Hilton, and Andrea Swensson. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Record Store Day: Down in the Valley

Featuring no box office/service ticketing fees for shows at Uptown Theater, Varsity Theater, and the Fillmore, with in-store giveaways and outdoor freebies. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Down in the Valley, 8020 Olsen Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley.

Record Store Day (and Vintage Market) at Disco Death Records

It’s back! The popular parking lot vintage market returns with tons of local vendors, plus deals on vinyl, mystery bags, and rare items for sale. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Record Store Day at Know Name

Featuring deals and tunes from rockers Ovrfrwrd, the Heavy Sixers, Bloodline, and ELOUR. Music from noon to 4 p.m. Know Name Records, 6011 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Record Store Day at Hymie’s

With tunes from Thee Mod Garage. The sop opens at 7 a.m.; tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. Hymie's Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Inbound BrewCo.

Inbound’s 9th Anniversary Bash

The North Loop’s excellent hangar-like brewery is turning nine, and, as such, an “all day beer bash” has been organized. That’ll translate as not one, not two, but eight food trucks orbiting the place throughout the day, plus live DJs and an exclusive brew release known as Fruit of the Double Loop. Come nighttime, a Nirvana cover band will crank their amps in celebration of Inbound’s b-day. That’s no small accomplishment in the topsy-turvy craft brewery world! Click here to revisit Racket’s state-of-the-industry report from late last year. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Rodeo: A Country Drag Show

Featuring a 90-minute rootin’ tootin’ drag show with hosts Petunia Pickles and Howdy Partner Dance. RSVP here. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Spring Patio Party

Featuring food trucks, patio and yard games, tunes from DJ Good Knight, and Headflyer’s new hard seltzer, Fresher, on tap. Noon to 8 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Watch Party: Minnesota United FC @ Toronto

With food and drink specials, giveaways, a DJ, and in-game announcements provided by Loons PA announcer Tony DeLorenzo. Noon (1:30 p.m. kickoff). James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fat Flea

Fat Flea: Spring Hotties 2-Day Edition

Featuring tons of vintage and handmade plus-size clothing, with home decor, nail art, tattoo fun, food, and, according to the Instagram invite (and the pic above), “cuties.” Face masks are required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Annex, 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Markers’ Market & Bar Crawl

Check out a slew of local artists and makers in northeast Minneapolis while enjoying beer. 1-6 p.m. The locations: Indeed Brewing Co., 711 NE 15th Ave.; Padraigs Brewing, 945 Broadway St. NE; Dashfire Distillery, 1620 Central Ave.

HerStory Book Fair

Event showcases women authors from Minnesota. That includes: Shannon Gibney, whose works include last year’s picture book We Miss You, George Floyd; Ellie Palmer, author of Four Weekends and a Funeral and Anywhere With You; Colleen Baldrica, the Native author who wrote Tree Spirited Women; plus dozens of other MN authors. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here.

Reuse MN Clothing Swap

Bring something to swap (or not!) and take something “new” to you. Clothing for all sizes, genders, age welcome. Sunday’s event is donation-free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Eastside Co-Op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis; find more details here.

Reuse MN Book Swap

Bring a book or magazine (or not!) and take something “new” to you home. 2-5 p.m. Wedge Lyndale, 2105 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Maker’s Market

Shop wares from local makers and artists. 1-5 p.m. BŪCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Wearhouse Official Opening Party

Three stores, one address! Shop vintage from Clothing4NakedPeople, Tear Drop Vintage, and MilkyBoy$. The store opens at noon, with festivities from 5-9 p.m. The Wearhouse, 626 Armstrong Ave. W., St. Paul.

Books and Beers Exchange

Dust off some of the books that no longer spark joy and bring ‘em to the Brooklyn Park brewery to swap them out for something new. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Ave. N. #105, Brooklyn Park; more info here.

Paper Beast

Paper Beast (Album Release), M.A.Y., Warcake

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hiahli

With Wooden, Jazicality. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Thirsty River (Album Release)

Bluegrass/Americana. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lucinda Williams Tribute Night

Tribute tunes with the West Seventh Band featuring Carolyn Young. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Casket Arts Building

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturdays at Artblok

Explore the open studios and stop by the meadery in the basement. 5-8 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.

Solar Meltdown Art Market

Two-floors of “arts and chaos.” Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Art-a-Whirl Preview

Six floors of art. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Northeast Art Market: Midnight Creatures

A macabre art market in broad daylight. Spooky! Noon to 5 p.m. Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pather Panchali (1955)

Satyajit Ray’s classic debut. Part of MNSPIFF. 2 p.m. RSVP here. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spring Migration Guided Bird Walk

Friends of Roberts hosts this friendly walk enjoying birds. Meet in the visitors’ shelter at the east entrance. Bring binoculars if you have ‘em. 8-10 a.m. Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary 4124 Roseway Rd, Minneapolis

Cacao & Connection

This free community event cacao meditation ceremony, a lecture and demonstration on pranic healing, connection building activities, snacks, and more. RSVP on Eventbrite. 1:45-4:30 p.m. Studio TimeOut, 6001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Grunge Day

When one thinks of grunge, one’s mind turns to that falling shovel that mimicked, for several beautiful seconds, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Or maybe the internet hasn’t ruined your brain and the '90s rock craze summons something else. All sorts of grunge nostalgia will be on display today at Utepils for the return of Grunge Day which, you guessed it, celebrates the subgenre made famous by Nirvana (the shovel band), Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and others. Wearing flannel'll get ya $1 off beverages, '90s-style vendors will be slingin' goods, and food truck Emconada, though not explicitly grungy to our knowledge, will be parked at the gorgeous creekside brewery. At night, cover bands Veddie Edder and Grunge Unplugged are scheduled to bring the soupy rock. Authentic Clinton-era nostalgics? They’ll get into heated and tedious arguments over “selling out” after four Tall Tail IPAs. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N. #700, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Weekly Pastry Rides

Celebrate 30 Days of Biking with this easy-going weekly ride with free pastries. Maat behind the shop. 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 26

Union Depot

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Irish Session Musicians

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TNE Soccer Watch Party

1:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Reese Glover

6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Bock Party

Featuring live music from the Squires, the Bavarian Boys, and Pickle, plus a special beer release (it’s a bock, folks), a free morning goat petting zoo (10 a.m. to noon), beer poking, and a brat stand. Noon to 11 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove,.

Gus the Bardic Troubadour

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Kevin James & the Weary

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring your broken items and get helps and tips on how to fix them. Noon to 4 p.m. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sip & Shop

Shop 22 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brianno’s Chart House, 11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville.

Daiso Grand Opening Party

The Japanese value store comes to MN. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. Daiso, 5632 W. Broadway Ave., Crystal.

Oakdale Spring Food Truck Day

Twelve food trucks in a parking lot. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cub, 7191 10th St. N., Oakdale.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Clothing, decor, and furniture. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Modern Again MN, 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Setting things up at the Textile Center. Promo

SUNDAY

Final Day: The Textile Garage Sale

Minneapolis doesn’t have a fabric district, and mega-chain Joann is currently imploding. So where does one go for supplies for their next project? This event right here is a pretty good place to start. At least once a year, the Textile Center fills its rooms with reams of fabric, notions, looms, sewing machines, yarns, threads, instructional books, and pretty much anything else you can imagine. Friday and Saturday’s events are sold out, but much like MCAD’s mega-art sale, there’s so much stuff that Sunday’s free event is still worth a visit. All finds are discounted throughout the weekend, but things are another 50% off on the final day, plus folks who ride a bike or take the bus to the event score a $5 coupon. $35 Fri.; $2-$5 Sat.; free Sunday. 4-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Let’s Go Skate

When it came time to redo Painter’s Park in south Minneapolis, much hubbub was made over the planned addition of a little skatepark. “Skateboarding was an '80s thing,” they argued. “No one will use it.” Years later, I can happily say that the skatepark attracts people the way a pollinator garden attracts bees. On days when the weather is nice, you’ll see middle-aged dads, friendly skate-punk teens, and tiny kids practicing their first ollies. This is all just to say that skateboarding rocks, it brings all kinds of people together, and this family-friendly happening at Abeiter is another example of this. Half Pint Co. will turn the parking lot into a pop-up skate park with ramps and rails, non-profit group Be a Boarder will host a board making/decorating workshop where pieces will be donated to folks who can’t afford to skate, and artist Chris Nichols will lead hands-on art activities and coloring book sessions. There will be food trucks and beer, and the vibes are promised to be “pop-punk.” Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Masters Viewing Party

Watch golf on the big screen, with giveaways and a mini putting challenge. Find more event info here. 2-7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. Masks required. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The Mill Yard Spring Show

Featuring paintings, textiles, jewelry, and ceramics by local artists. 4-6 p.m. Stonebridge Lofts, 1120 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

April Showers Makers’ Market

Featuring a dozen or so local makers working in ceramics, jewelry, artwork, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

It’s the gang’s last indoor market of the season before they take it to the streets, patios, and parking lots. Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Easter Egg Hunt

Bring a basket! With time slots by age (find that here), a petting zoo, and hair tinseling. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Easter Party

Early Easter activities include cookie decorating, coloring, games/crafts, face painting, macaron pairings, and the Easter Bunny. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! 1-3 p.m. BŪCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Wailing Loons

With Honey Set. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Art Vandalay

Americana. With Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics: Roadhouse

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Flying T

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods, Taylor James Donskey

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Market

Featuring seasonal produce and local treats from the Northeast Farmers’ Market gang. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Expedition: Venezuela

Featuring cultural foods, arts, crafts, and performances celebrating Venezuela. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.