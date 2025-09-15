Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:
News

Racket’s Sept-Member Fall Membership Drive: Get Your First Month for $1!

Heckuva deal for new members.

10:37 AM CDT on September 15, 2025

2Comments

It's muggy. It's 85 degrees. It's fall in Minnesota amid an unfettered climate crisis, and that can only mean...

Well, it could actually mean thousands upon thousands of things.

But we're here to talk about one thing, specifically: The single dollar you can spend for an entire month of Racket during our so-called Sept-Member Fall Membership Drive. That'll give you unlimited articles, commenting privileges to Minnesota's only redeemable comment section, and periodic ticket giveaways beamed straight into your inbox. Plus the warm feeling that comes with supporting this state's only worker-owned, independent, reader-funded media operation.

Claim This Deal!

But wait, that's not all! Every new subscriber between now and September 30 (aka the conclusion of Sept-Member) will be entered into a drawing to win one of the almost-sold-out LIMITED EDITION Racket hoodies—perfect for our sweltering autumn. Additionally, every new membership will inch us closer to the monumental/arbitrary milestone of 5,000 total members. (We're 128 short, at press time.) Keep track via the cartoon thermometer below.

This Sept-Member deal is available to new members only; memberships renew at the bargain rate of $5/month.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Hear Teamsters Explain, Celebrate Big Contract Win at the University of Minnesota

Plus Annunciation families demand gun control, RIP Palmer's Bar, and buy the damn hoodie in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 15, 2025
Food & Drink

Say Hello to Sea Dawg’s, Makers of MN’s First Philly-Style Soft Pretzels (We’re Pretty Sure)

Go Birds.

September 15, 2025
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:

Minneapolis Cultural Districts: Get Drawn In

Some of Minneapolis’s best art shows up on sidewalks, building facades, and in parks. The seven Minneapolis Cultural Districts are living galleries, filled with murals, mosaics, sculptures, and community-made work that tells the story of each neighborhood. On West Broadway, Juxtaposition Arts brings color and energy with its mural and community skate park. East Lake Street is lined with some of the most vibrant murals in the city, while Cedar, Central, and 38th Street showcase their own visual surprises. Every corner is an invitation to slow down, look up, and notice.
Events

Oktoberfests, Dakota Turns 40, Owamni Cooks: This Week’s Best Events

Plus Farm Aid, Taco Bell Century bike ride, and the return of Rilo Kiley.

September 15, 2025
News

Gimme a Freakin’ Break! Alleged Union Buster Ann Kim Was Never ‘Canceled.’

Plus U of M labor drama, Euro Target cometh, and one sweet little cabin in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 12, 2025
Movies

A Movie Theater on the East Side of St. Paul? TriLingua Cinema Says It Can Be Done.

For 5 years, the 'traveling cinema' has been showing movies throughout the East Side. Now it's ready to find a permanent home.

September 12, 2025
Opinion

Open Thread: Tell Us About Your Best or Most Interesting Art Score

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

September 12, 2025
See all posts