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Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 63: Let’s Take a ‘Midwestern Death Trip’ Feat. Author Meaghan Garvey

A first-time Chicago author reports on her wild ride through the Upper Midwest.

12:02 PM CDT on October 16, 2026

It’s author/critic Meaghan Garvey.

|Brittany Sowacke
1Comments

Rare non-Minnesotan guest alert!

But don't fear: Journalist Meaghan Garvey is a denizen of the Upper Midwest, one who happens to be the author of a fantastic new book all about our cherished lil region, Midwestern Death Trip. In it...

Garvey sets out on an amphetamine-fueled road-trip through her native Midwest in the hopes of resolving the mysteries of her itinerant personal life through encounters with the places and characters that define her imagination: water demons; lake camps; haunted houses; ship-wrecks; truckers on speed; roadside waitresses; wise-cracking barflies; and Jeffrey Epstein's personal exterminator.

Garvey, whose razor-sharp music criticism might already be familiar to you, dropped by the pod to discuss Midwestern identity, alcohol, Bob Dylan, how our peculiarities are unknowable to coastal elites, why Duluth is superior to all of Europe, and much more. Buy her book here; subscribe to her Substack, Scary Cool Sad Goodbye, here.

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Before any death-trippin', however, we've gotta enjoy a round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned:

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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