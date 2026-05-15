Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 52: Girl Gone HOW Wild? Feat. Author/Comic/Actor Courtney Kocak

The multihyphenate entertainer from rural Minnesota talks about her coming-of-age memoir.

8:44 AM CDT on May 15, 2026

Provided

Right after high school Courtney Kocak left sleepy Jackson, Minnesota, to chase her dreams in Hollywood. Did everything go as planned? Sure didn't! And in her brand-new memoir, Girl Gone Wild, Kocak weaves together a series of essays that address "ambition, delusion, drugs, sex, and misogyny," plus selling merch on the extremely shady Girls Gone Wild porno bus.

You can catch Kocak in conversation with author Kelly Foster Lundquist and Racket contributor Deborah Copperud this Friday at St. Paul's Acorn Bookshop (details here). Or on May 19 at Troubadour Wine Bar with past RacketCast guest Mary Lucia author Angela Pelster (deets here).

But before quite literally any of that, Em and Jay go through a speed round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what they learned...

This episode of RacketCast is sponsored by The Wild West Bank Sound: A Funky Flashback of Musical Memories.

The latest documentary from Twin Cities PBS takes viewers on a sensory trip to a corner of Minneapolis that shaped Minnesota music. From the early 1960s, Minneapolis’s West Bank neighborhood was an epicenter of the music world and proved an irresistible draw for artists from far and wide, an ever-evolving cauldron of creativity and cultures. This film bursts at the seams with memories, all visualized with rare and rich archival photography, footage, and ephemera. Stream on the free PBS App now.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Arts

Meet the Minneapolis Artist Who Paints All Those Timberwolves Yard Signs

Adam Johnson says they're 'almost like flags' to wordlessly unite Wolves fans.

May 15, 2026
Opinion

Howsabout a ‘What Are You Reading?’ Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

May 15, 2026
Food & Drink

A Guide to the Kingfield Farmers Market From its Biggest Fan

Hop in the pool, get your knives sharpened, and eat the country's best goat cheese on Sundays through October.

May 15, 2026
Events

Freeloader Friday: 160 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Holy crap, that's a lotta free stuff!

May 15, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Supernaturally Obsessed Girlfriends, Unmissable Classic Films, and Jude Law as Putin

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

May 14, 2026
News

U.S. Senate Hopeful Peggy Flanagan to Nation: ‘I Want to Avenge Minnesota.’

Plus how the NYT covers MN, bye-bye, Bauhaus, and Keith Ellison on 'Shorelunch' in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 14, 2026
See all posts