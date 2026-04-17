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RacketCast, Ep. 50: 2026 Timberwolves Playoffs Explainer for Dummies Feat. Podcaster Dane Moore

We're playing bas-ket-baaaaaaal / We're playing bas-ket-baaaaaal.

12:54 PM CDT on April 17, 2026

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Is it unwise to keep calling our listeners "dummies"? Perhaps, but that's what we did with our Twins preview pod, and we're doing it again for this Timberwolves explainer featuring the great podcaster Dane Moore.

Just as he did last year, Dane joined us ahead of the T-Wolves postseason, right as casual fans begin hopping aboard the hoops bandwagon. The host of The Dane Moore NBA Podcast equips listeners with the requisite knowledge to (hopefully) root deep into the playoffs, including a roster breakdown, season recap, long-view look at the franchise, and even a therapy session centered around our host's paranoid speculation that superstar Anthony Edwards might want outta town. Enjoy, dummies!

The Wolves tip off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday; you can watch via Amazon Prime.

Before any of that, though, we chatted for 30 minutes during a regular installment of What I Learned In Racket...

This episode of RacketCast is sponsored by The Wild West Bank Sound: A Funky Flashback of Musical Memories.

The latest documentary from Twin Cities PBS takes viewers on a sensory trip to a corner of Minneapolis that shaped Minnesota music. From the early 1960s, Minneapolis’ West Bank neighborhood was an epicenter of the music world and proved an irresistible draw for artists from far and wide, an ever-evolving cauldron of creativity and cultures. This film bursts at the seams with memories, all visualized with rare and rich archival photography, footage, and ephemera. Stream on the free PBS App starting April 21.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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