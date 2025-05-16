RacketCast, Ep. 24: Terrorized In Your Own Home Feat. Davis Moturi

The horror Davis Moturi and his wife, Caroline, experienced after moving into a cute white house on Grand Avenue in south Minneapolis has been well-documented. Moturi, a 34-year-old Black man, quickly realized his neighbor, 54-year-old white man John Sawchak, was determined to make his life hell.

Beginning in 2023, Sawchak's seemingly endless assault of racist remarks, violent threats, and disgusting vandalism barraged the Moturi household, according to Davis. He documented all of it, yet he says repeated pleas to the Minneapolis Police Department yielded indifference from law enforcement. Until, finally, Sawchak shot Moturi—the bullet shattered two ribs and embedded itself in his spine. Sawchak wouldn't be arrested until almost a week later.

Today, Moturi is still in physical and emotional recovery. (The prosecution of his assailant has been stalled after Sawchak was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.) Moturi body remains weakened, but he resolve to expose MPD's failings is as strong as ever. We invited him to share his harrowing story in a longform conversation on RacketCast.

"It has been hell, and people need to know what happened," Moturi tells us. "They deserve to know what happened."

