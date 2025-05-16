Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 24: Terrorized In Your Own Home Feat. Davis Moturi

One Minneapolis homeowner's horrifying saga.

8:25 AM CDT on May 16, 2025

Em Cassel|

John Sawchak’s home, left, and Davis Moturi’s home.

The horror Davis Moturi and his wife, Caroline, experienced after moving into a cute white house on Grand Avenue in south Minneapolis has been well-documented. Moturi, a 34-year-old Black man, quickly realized his neighbor, 54-year-old white man John Sawchak, was determined to make his life hell.

Beginning in 2023, Sawchak's seemingly endless assault of racist remarks, violent threats, and disgusting vandalism barraged the Moturi household, according to Davis. He documented all of it, yet he says repeated pleas to the Minneapolis Police Department yielded indifference from law enforcement. Until, finally, Sawchak shot Moturi—the bullet shattered two ribs and embedded itself in his spine. Sawchak wouldn't be arrested until almost a week later.

Today, Moturi is still in physical and emotional recovery. (The prosecution of his assailant has been stalled after Sawchak was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.) Moturi body remains weakened, but he resolve to expose MPD's failings is as strong as ever. We invited him to share his harrowing story in a longform conversation on RacketCast.

"It has been hell, and people need to know what happened," Moturi tells us. "They deserve to know what happened."

Before all that, we debut a hit new segment known as Movie Minute. And here are the stories we gabbed about during What I Learned In Racket...

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Fashion

MN Street Style: Hunt & Gather in Minneapolis

We're finding folks with unique style in this new column.

May 16, 2025
Opinion

Hey! It’s One of Those Open Threads Where We Ask You for Future Open Thread Ideas.

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racker over to you, the readers.

May 16, 2025
News

Undocumented in Minnesota? Don’t Get Sick!

Plus farewell to a treasured local journalist, free music at the fair, and coke adds life to a viral clip in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 15, 2025
See all posts