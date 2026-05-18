Racket Spring Member Drive + Raffle 2026

The Strait of Hormuz. Tariffs. Forty years of bipartisan policy consensus to funnel wealth upward to the richest among us. There are almost certainly several reasons you're feeling pinched, financially speaking, in our current/dumb moment.

Enter: Racket's biggest sale of the year.

This fiscal salve will make you a full member of the state's only writer-owned, reader-funded, award-winning media operation for the low, low price of $2.50 per month or $25 per year—outrageous savings of 50% off! You'll enjoy the city's best comment section, concert and comedy ticket giveaways, and un-paywalled access to award-winning journalism you won't find anywhere else.

Plus, if you join Racket anytime throughout the rest of May, you're automatically entered into a raffle for fabulous prizes, including...

We quite literally could not do this without you. Racket doesn't receive any grant money, and it doesn't have any outside investors. Almost every dollar we earn comes from readers. That cash goes directly to us, the four owner/editors, and to a wonderful cast of 100+ local freelance contributors. If you’ve been enjoying and appreciating the important journalism, the goofy stories, and/or the weekly events coverage, we humbly ask that you come aboard.

OK, enough shop talk—let's fill this cartoon thermometer to meet our goal of 300 new members!

Half-off deal good for new subscribers only. Cancel anytime; subscriptions renew at full price ($50/year or $5/month) after 12 months. Cartoon thermometer updated daily.