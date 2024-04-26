Opinion
Let’s Decide What Really Is ‘The Restaurant Capital of Minnesota’ in This Friday’s Open Thread
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Art in Bloom at Mia, a queer job fair, a block party at InBound, and drinking with MN Vixens.
Sundance Considers Considering Minneapolis for Consideration
Plus the Strib talks more about change, Room & Board restructures, and a man's experience walking in today's Flyover news roundup.
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center
LEARN MORE →
Wanna Buy the Wildest Mega-Mansion We’ve Ever Encountered?
The interior of this purple 10,000-square-footer in Plymouth is... well, you just have to see it.
Do Not Expect Too Much From This Week’s Movie Listings
Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters this week.