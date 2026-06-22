Pride Parties, Cat Touring, and a Sex Expo: This Week’s Best Events

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Justin Ellis Promo

MONDAY 6.22

Justin Ellis



Magers & Quinn



Following the community response to the ICE occupation of the past winter, the good whites of the Twin Cities are feeling pretty smug about ourselves these days. So Defector editor Justin Ellis’s The Cruelty of Nice Folks: Why Minneapolis Is the Story of America, shows up just in time to knock that Northern pride down a few pegs. Part memoir of his experience growing up Black in south Minneapolis, part analysis of why the city has failed to address racial disparities despite repeated efforts, Ellis’s book springboards off the murder of George Floyd, which supposedly couldn’t happen here, and, yes, winds up considering what the outcome of our experience battling Operation Metro Surge will lead to. Tonight, Ellis will be in conversation with Lissa Jones. Free. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also: 7 p.m. Tue., June 30 at Moon Palace Books; more info here.—Keith Harris

TUESDAY 6.23

World Cup on Lake Street

El Nuevo Campo

There are no matches in Minnesota, but the World Cup is here in many other ways. Screenings, parties, street fests, and pop-up plaza events abound—getting as many as I could find into Freeloader Friday last week almost killed me. I’ll be adding even more events as we go, including this ongoing get-together held, fittingly, on a soccer field. You’ll be able to watch games daily on a big screen set up outdoor movie-style (note that games that go over 10 p.m. will be aired with the sound off—pesky noise ordinances!). Each day a beer garden will serve up brews from Arbeiter, while a mix of food trucks, educational installations, local media outlets, and music acts will be stopping by each day. Other places screening as many games as possible during business hours include Brit’s Pub, Black Hart, La Doña Cervecería, the North Loop Green, Kieran’s, Merlin’s, Utepils—find more deets and locations in Freeloader Friday each week. 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find times and more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 6.24

Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

Mueller Park

Do you even need me to tell you about this nationally famous tour through Minneapolis’s Wedge neighborhood? Once again, hundreds of folks will convene in hopes of seeing housecats in their natural environment: gazing at pedestrians from the safety of an indoor windowsill, spread out and napping on hot asphalt, and in the arms of their humans. This will be the ninth year for this super-popular event hosted by John Edwards, the man behind hyperlocal news source Wedge LIVE! Last year’s route featured cats lounging on sidewalks, kittens on porches, tabbies on balconies, and cats in backpacks. As always, the tour is free (but you should register), and, if you live in the area, folks are welcome to sign up to participate. Free. 6–8 p.m. 2500 S. Bryant Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Kim Gordon

First Avenue

Always the most Pop (note the upper case) half of Sonic Youth’s core couple, Gordon teamed up in 2019 with producer Justin Raisen for No Home Record, on which she recited scraps of often prosaic poetry over avant-trap beats in that seductively blasé come-off-it come-on of hers. Suddenly she was the most artistically relevant that she’d been since the first George Bush was president. In March, Gordon released her third album with her younger collaborator, Play Me, and it won’t quell anyone’s suspicions that she’s coasting a little now, but at its funniest (and maybe not coincidentally) silliest—the heavy breathing on “Dirty Tech” query “Are you my white collar service worker?” for instance—Gordon’s aging new tricks still sparkle. Does it work live? I happen to think so. With the Fiery Furnaces, who I’m glad to see back in the mix. 18+. $44.87. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jackie Kashian

Acme Comedy Co.

Ticket holders are in for a treat this week at Acme. Kashian is a master of the craft, beloved friend to fellow comics, and joke workhorse who started performing stand-up at 19 while she earned a B.A. in political science at University of Wisconsin. Before college and comedy, the eventual Twin Citian grew up just outside Milwaukee with four brothers and a sister, raised by their father and stepmother, a household that makes its way into Kashian’s sets. Comedian Laurie Kilmartin, Kashian’s friend and podcast co-host, describes the Kashians as a “wild, rambling family of feral siblings.” Sorta like a David Sedaris essay? “No,” Kilmartin clarifies. “Jackie is telling the truth.” Does this blurb sound like the beginning of a deep-dive feature on Kashian? Click here to read a lot more on the pioneering podcaster, close Maria Bamford collaborator, and all-around comedy ace. $23.75–$28.75. 8 p.m. Wed.–Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Deborah Copperud

Terrace Thursdays Photo Awa Mally. Courtesy Walker Art Center.

THURSDAY 6.25

Sunsetmaxxing: Party on the Terrace



Walker Art Center

In general, I’m against maxxing anything, especially if we’re talking about a beauty routine that involves hammers and meth. But getting the most out of a summer sunset? I can get behind that. Sunset watching is the leaf peepin’ of the summer, and rooftops offer some of the best views. This week, the Walker’s terrace will become part of its Free Thursday Nights celebration, with tunes outside. In addition to the galleries being free and open for all to explore (be sure to check out the exhibitions from Rosy Simas and Suzanne Jackson), you can also design your own airbrushed tee and sip drinks from the cash bar. Free. 6–9 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Blue Ox Music Festival



Pines Music Park



It’s fest season, and it’s road-trip season, so why not combine both by trekking out to (not-especially-distant) Eau Claire for three days of “bluegrass, folk, and Americana”—you know, rootsy shit? Highlights include Texas troubadour Charley Crockett, the gloriously free-spirited Valerie June, a solo set from Nigerian guitarist Mdou Moctar, and indie woolgatherer Kurt Vile, who’ll swing through St. Paul on Sunday with a show at the Palace (see below). There are plenty of terrific local acts as well, including Molly Brandt, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, and Pert Near Sandstone. $159 one-day passes; $269 two-day passes; $289 three-day passes. 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin; find camping info, full lineup, and more here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Time Capsule Reveal Party

North St. Paul Historical Society

The year was 1976. A peanut farmer from Georgia was elected president, a lean tech startup called Apple Computer Co. filed articles of incorporation, and, in North St. Paul, some folks buried a silo-like container filled with ephemera meant to distill the era. The current year, in case you’ve lost track? It’s 2026, and the North St. Paul Historical Society is ready to unearth and crack open that funky time capsule. The occasion will become an honest-to-god ‘70s-themed party with live music from the Rockin' Hollywoods, disco dance lessons, a street dance party, food from the OG ZaZa Pizza and Hometown Creamery trucks, and, of course, the reveal of all that crazy crap that got stored away 50 years ago. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the decade—bell bottoms, platform shoes, etc. Free. 5–9 p.m. 2660 Seventh Ave. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Pride Dabbler

FRIDAY 6.26

Beer Dabbler



Parade Park Soccer Stadium



Beer is gay. I’m not just saying that—Racket’s gay beer columnist Nissa Mitchell wrote as much earlier this month in her phenomenally funny list of the five gayest beers in Minnesota. But if you need proof from outside of our little newsroom, look no further than the annual Pride Beer Dabbler, which will celebrate its 14th year of very gay beer at Parade Park this weekend. (OK, I’m not sure any of the beers will be quite as gay as Beaver Fever…) More than 70 breweries, cideries, and seltzeries will be there, plus food trucks, musicians, and more. $55 GA; $70 early admission; $20 designated driver. 6–9:30 p.m. 400 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Country Queers Make Do

Turf Club

Now, we’ve just established that beer is gay. What about country music? Emmy Woods sure thinks so! The small-town North Dakota-born, St. Paul-based Americana artist is hosting the second annual installment of Country Queers Make Do tonight at Turf Club. Also on the lineup of folksy queers: Pine & Fire, TOMBOYY, and Lake Davi. A perfect opportunity to bust out the old assless chaps if we’ve ever heard of one. 21+. $18.05. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

David M. Perry

Moon Palace Books

We’re fans of David Perry’s Strib column here at Racket, which, as you might suspect, is not something we say about a lot of Strib columns. A University of Minnesota history professor with a knack for reaching out to non-specialized audiences, Perry is now nudging his fellow academics in the public sphere with his latest book, a how-to on communicating with the world at large called The Public Scholar: A Practical Handbook. Tonight Perry will be in conversation with longtime Strib journalist James Eli Shiffer, who is now at work on a history of the American swamp, which sounds crazy interesting. Free. 7 p.m. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis: find more info here. —Keith Harris

Exxxotica

Minneapolis Convention Center

OK, now this is the correct use of multiple Xs. This weekend, 20-year-old “sexpo” Exxxotica hits the Twin Cities for the first time. Like any expo hosted at the Convention Center, it will offer the usual happenings (only, you know, smuttier). A sellers floor (sorry, the “sex dungeon”) will shill sex toys, sexy services, and, probably, Sleep Number beds, because those guys are always at conventions. Workshops and expert talks include sessions on consent play, polycule living, and sex magic, and there will also be a variety of performances on stages throughout the event. If you identify as a woman, you can register to get in for free on Friday, otherwise find more info and tickets here. 18+; VIP 21+. $44.99 one-day admission; $84.99 VIP; multi-day and couples packages available. 5–11 p.m. Fri.; 2–10 p.m. Sat.; 1–5 p.m. Sun. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

A very good dog at last year's Pride. TC Pride

SATURDAY 6.27

54th Annual Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park—it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community. Take a look at TC Pride’s calendar and you’ll find a schedule stacked with events: comedy nights, cabarets, teen meetups, and even a queer crop-art class (hell yeah). The biggest event, of course, is the fest in Loring Park. There will be over 650 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; an author mart; and a pet zone that is sure to be adorable. The world’s largest rubber duck, a 61-foot-tall, 11-ton inflatable that proclaims “the world is her bathtub,” will also be in attendance. (But is she queer? Who can say.) The giant parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler on Friday (see above). Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis People’s Pride

Powderhorn Park

Or perhaps you prefer a less corporate Pride experience? This rainbow party has no cops, no conglomerates, and, ergo, less bullshit. But there’s still all the fixins you’ve come to love from a good ol’ queer fest. There’ll be live music onstage, all kinds of local makers and artists, quirky community orgs and clubs, and all kinds of other fun. This is a sober event with free food from the grill (typically with veggie and vegan options, too), and masks are recommended (and provided!) but not required. The event organizers’ Instagram is a good place to watch for new info as it becomes available. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Black Market

Soul Food Festival

Farmer’s Market Annex

The Twin Cities area is not particularly known for its soul food. Yes, we’ve got spots like Mama Sheila’s, Angelea’s (which just opened a second location in St. Paul), Wendy’s House of Soul, and the new Golden Thyme, but ultimately we’ve gotta agree with the folks of Reddit: It can be hard to find up here in the North. However! If you’re looking for great soul food, this weekend’s fest, presented by Black Market Events, is the place to be. They’re bringing all of the area’s finest soul-food trucks, pop-ups, and restaurants to one place, so you can sample some of the best of what the city has to offer. Plus, this family-friendly affair will have live music, retail vendors, and community orgs. Free. 4–8 p.m. 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Goodbye Bauhaus Brew Labs

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Bauhaus Brew Labs, a staple of the Minnesota craft beer scene for a dozen years, is headed to the big beer bash in the sky… which is to say the northeast Minneapolis brewery will close forever after last call tonight. The impending closure announcement came this past May, with ownership citing “substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement.” Tonight’s Irish wake will bring live music (She’s All That, Ander Other, Threads Electric, Radiochurch), food trucks (Red Rocket Pizza Company), and clear-eyed instructions for mournful/thirsty attendees: "ALL THE BEER. LITERALLY DRINK ALL OF OUR BEER!" Bye-bye, Bauhaus; your Northeast taproom rocked and your beer was great. Goddamn this wretched bubble! Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Hmong International Freedom Festival

McMurray Field

The World Cup is in the U.S., but tickets cost thousands, and FIFA has a questionable moral track record. So why not get your worldly sporting fix a little closer to home and celebrate Minnesota’s Hmong community while you’re at it? The Hmong International Freedom Festival is the country’s largest Hmong sporting event, and also features dance performances (including breakdancing!), live music, and an open market of local vendors selling food and handmade goods. Teams will face off in soccer, volleyball, flag football, cornhole, and Tuj Lub (read more about this sport here), but the most popular is sepak takraw, or Kato—a game that looks sorta like volleyball except athletes do incredible kicks over the net instead of using their hands or arms. $10. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Como Park, 1151 Jessamine Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday—Clare O’Connor

SUNDAY 6.28

Kurt Vile

Palace Theatre

Two major bands from the so-called indie-sleaze era are perhaps equally known for the solo acts they spawed—Fleet Foxes gave us Father John Misty, the War on Drugs gave us Kurt Vile. By the time WoD popped in 2014, Vile had been outta the group for five years and well into a critically celebrated run of LPS: 2009's Childish Prodigy, 2011's Smoke Ring for My Halo, and 2013's Wakin on a Pretty Daze. The slinky rocker is a masterful vibes conjurer, his guitar work equal parts Neil Young psych-folk and Dinosaur Jr. indie crunch. His latest album, May’s Philadelphia's Been Good to Me, is his first without close collaborator Rob Laakso, who died of a rare cancer three years ago at just 44. "This is my ‘bringing it all back home to Philly’ record," Vile, 46, said via press release. "I'm treating it like my last record. I put everything into it. It's my best vocal record. It's my best electric guitar record. It’s my most organic record, made in the comfort of my own zone." Interestingly, Ween tribute band the Wandering Eye opens tonight’s Palace gig. 18+. $44–$58. 7 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

"Illusive Objects" Goldstein Museum of Design

ONGOING

“Beyond Walls”

Boom Island Park

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, Saype has traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. He began painting on the grass on June 1, using environmentally safe materials like ash, crushed rock, and bone. The piece, which was finished on June 6, is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here. Now through ???—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines or for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

The Tempest

Various Locations

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Sunset Yoga in the Sculpture Garden

Walker Art Center

You don’t have to pay money or hit up YouTube for a good yoga practice this summer. Free classes and special events are happening all over town. One great example: This weekly evening yoga session, held right by the Okciyapi piece in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Bring a mat and some water for this one-hour Vinyasa-style (pose focused) session led by the Twin Cities Yoga Cooperative. And if you’re really ambitious, you can do free yoga almost every day of the week, with train depot yoga (Mon., Wed., Sat.), Greenway yoga (Fri.), anti-fascist yoga (Sun.), and even cemetery yoga (Sat.). Free; donations accepted. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 6—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster