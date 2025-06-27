Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Photos

Meow-Tastic Scenes From the 2025 Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

7:58 AM CDT on June 27, 2025

Chris Juhn
5Comments

Cats and cat lovers took over south Minneapolis on Thursday for the annual Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour, with camera crews from the PBS show Shelter Me documenting all the whiskered action. But guess what, feline-freaks? Racket sent a photographer too. Here's proof, courtesy of photog Chris Juhn:

Chris Juhn

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Opinion

We Help Us: 10 LGBTQIA Minnesotans Explain Why We Need Mutual Aid

'During these scary times, we need to band together more than ever. We need to dust off our heels and capes and fight like hell for our rights.'

June 27, 2025
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 27: Politickin’ and Puntin’ Feat. Ex-MN Viking Chris Kluwe

The first non-Minnesotan to ever appear on the pod.

June 27, 2025
History

A Brief History of Alternative Pride in the Twin Cities

It's not just the big shindig in Loring Park.

June 27, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 118 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Pride events of all types! A dog parade! Pop-up markets! Movies! Hmong festivals!

June 27, 2025
News

NYT on the Twin Cities’ ‘Great Hmong Food’

Plus states gain and lose rights, remember Melissa Hortman, and a bear goes to the dentist in today's Flyover news roundup.

June 26, 2025
See all posts