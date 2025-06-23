Pride Fests, Cats, Little Mekong Night Market: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Kyle Mooney and his blue car. "Blue Car"

MONDAY 6.23

Kyle Mooney

Fine Line

This severely underrated SNL vet is, in the Tim Heidecker sense, a terrific musician these days. Local media members apparently got the memo: Mooney’s press blitz for this Fine Line gig includes conversations with Mpls.St.Paul Mag and the Strib. On his debut album, The Real Me, the 40-year-old comedian/actor/musician skillfully genre-hops across songs that showcase his offbeat millennial humor; the unmysterious rocker “Blue Car” might just be the song of the summer. “I think people might be pretty surprised to hear that there’s only one guy behind it all—and that’s me,” Mooney tells Steve Marsh. “I played guitar. I played keyboards. I played electronic drums. I sung every vocal. I was able to use the keyboard to produce so many cool sounds.” Also in the Heidecker sense, Mooney’s riff on a hack standup comic, the recurring Bruce Chandling, is worth exploring whether you’re attending this show or not. 18+. $50.48. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

That's a cat! Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

WEDNESDAY 6.25

Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour

Mueller Park

Now in its eighth year, this neighborhood tour of local cats has only grown in popularity, drawing in folks hoping to catch a cat staring back at them through a window, hanging out on a lawn, or taking a walk on a leash. The crowds will be big, but the cats will be plentiful, with John Edwards, the man behind hyperlocal news source Wedge LIVE! leading the way with grand marshal Susan Lynx. (Hey, that's a kind of cat!) Last year’s route included kitties living with local musicians and journalists, plus Pesto, a cat “likes to sing into the air conditioner.” Adorable! As always, the tour is free (but you should register), and, if you live in the area, folks are welcome to sign up to participate. Otherwise, consider supporting this alt news media at patreon.com/wedgelive. Free. 6-7:30 p.m. 2500 S. Bryant Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Brewing Brighter Futures

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Wildflyer Coffee is more than just a place to get a latte. At its locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the shop employs young people who are experiencing homelessness in some capacity, teaching them work skills and connecting them with career counselors, employment coaches, and mental health resources. You can help support that work at Wildflyer’s annual fundraiser, where they’ll have food from Wholesoul Eatery and Rosa Frida, beer and NA drinks from host Arbeiter, and lemonade for kiddos. (There’s also an ice cream sundae bar from Minnehaha Scoop.) It’s all in service of getting the shop to its $30,000 fundraising goal for the Work & Life Skills Training Program, which you can read more about in this 2022 Racket story. $15-$50 (free community tickets for folks on a budget are also available). 5-8 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Lara Mimosa Montes

Dreamsong

In Montes’s latest, The Time of the Novel, a woman quits her job to spend her days as a fictional narrator full-time and indulge in a ”fantasy of uninterrupted interiority.” Livin’ the dream! As part of this event, Montes will also be screening the short films of the Dutch conceptualist Bas Jan Ader, including In Search of the Miraculous (1975), the projected triptych he was unable to finish when he disappeared while crossing the Atlantic in a sailboat. She’ll also be in conversation with Patricia Ledesma Villon, an assistant curator at the Walker, about Ader, metafiction, and lots of other good stuff. Free. 7 p.m. 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 6.26

The Current's Happy Hours: Night Moves

Sociable Cider Werks

Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Blondeshell performed last week! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You do if you read our Concert Calendar.] But you, now armed with this potentially new knowledge, can hit up the next installment: local psych-rock greats Night Moves, who’ll be teasing their anticipated new album, Double Life, down at the ol’ cider factory. Swinging and shimmering lead single “Hold On to Tonight” is perhaps the most fully realized distillation of the Night Moves sound to date. Before they perform live, the Happy Hour festivities kick off with a DJ set from the Current’s Jessica Paxton. Free. 4-7 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Pride Dabbler Promo

FRIDAY 6.27

Pride Beer Dabbler

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Some will say it’s dangerous to tempt the hangover gods before the big event even begins, others will respond that they’re just getting the party started. At the Pride Beer Dabbler you’ll be able to sample beer from over 70 breweries, grab eats from a variety of food trucks, enjoy DJ tunes, and hang with your friends in the gorgeous Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. And, if you want to make the evening extra special, sign up for a vow exchange or renewal ceremony. Cheers! 21+. $55; $75 early access; $20 designated driver. 6-9:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. early-access tickets. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

TC Pride Parade Provided

SATURDAY 6.28

53rd Annual Twin Cities Pride

Loring Park

Pride isn’t just a big-ass parade and a weekend in the park, it’s a monthlong celebration as varied and diverse as the LGBTQ+ community itself. And really it’s even more than that; when you live in a sanctuary state every day is a pride day. That said, let’s get back to the fun stuff and tasting the rainbow. The party is back in Loring Park for its 53rd year. There will be over 600 (?!) vendors, organizations, and activists setting up booths; four food courts filled with eats from trashy to classy; two beer gardens; and two Rainbow Wardrobe stations, because buying a new gender-affirming closet can be expensive. There will also be a cannabis garden, which is curiously smoke-free but edible-friendly. A queer book fair will offer great gay reads, and pet- and youth-zones look to be a lot of fun. The (Target-free) parade is on Sunday, and if you want to start the celebration early there’s a Beer Dabbler in the Sculpture Garden on Friday (see above). Other ongoing events this summer include drag and burlesque productions, book clubs, NA meetups, nature walks, trans tea times, and so much more. Find the complete schedule of Pride events this June (and beyond!) at tcpride.org/events. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis People’s Pride

Powderhorn Park

Or maybe you prefer a less corporate Pride experience? Commercial businesses like Target, Anheuser-Busch, Disney, and Nissan can yank their support away whenever it suits their pocketbook. Meanwhile, Minneapolis People’s Pride has been bringing people, not billion-dollar conglomerations, together since 2021. They’re back this year with a free day of fun and community in the park. That includes multiple performance stages hosting sets from Gothess, Sweet Novemba, Yana the Mooncricket, and Fairooz Nazifa and the Dost Toast. There will be free food, with vegan and meat eats hitting the grill throughout the day, plus sports to engage in and a local artists market to explore. This is a sober event and masks are required. Find more info at mplspeoplespride.com or follow instagram.com/mplspeoplespride for updates and schedules. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

American Craft Fest

Union Depot

Blacksmithing. Glass blowing. Basket weaving. Bookbinding. Woodworking. 3D printing with clay, chalk art, and tufting, the last of which is reportedly "all the rage." It's all going down this weekend at Union Depot, where the American Craft Council is set to throw the Super Bowl of arts ‘n’ crafts. Over 50 craft artists will be hawking their wares at this one-of-a-kind market featuring activities, demos, and IRL crafting action. Food trucks from Auntie M’s Gluten Free, Eggroll Queen, and El Jefe Cocina are pulling up for the craft party, while Lowertown Bike Shop will be selling coffee drinks. Here’s a sizzle reel of last year’s Craft Fest to get you in the mood. Free; $25-$30 preview party at 9:30 a.m. on Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jay Boller

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong Cultural District

Two Asian street food festivals in one month? That’s right, sometimes dreams do come true. Earlier this month we had the Asian Street Food Market; now the much-loved two-day happening Little Mekong celebrates the Hmong, Vietnamese, Lao, Karen, Khmer, and Thai folks who call Minnesota home and keep this stretch of University Avenue a vibrant cultural district. Here you’ll find over 50 food and shop vendors, family-friendly fun, lots of lanterns and night decor, and stage performances running the gamut from traditional to K-pop to hip-hop. Find more details and free Metro Transit ride passes to the event at littlemekong.com. Free. 5-11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong Cultural District, University Avenue West between Mackubin and Marion Streets in St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Hmong International Freedom Festival

McMurray Fields

In 1975, a group of immigrants from war-torn Laos hosted a humble picnic meetup in St. Paul to share their stories and make new friends from a familiar world. Fifty years later, this event has grown into a full-blown festival with hundreds of vendors and over 57,000 visitors. Today’s celebration includes tons of traditional foods, over 40 live music acts onstage, and a $5 beer garden to relax in. This is a big sporting event, too, with tournaments planned for touch football, soccer, kato, and more. Find more info online. Free. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1151 Jessamine Ave. W., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Alex Edelman

Fitzgerald Theater

Edelman's nervously funny breakout HBO special, 2024's Just For Us, has propelled him to the theater ranks. Here’s the 36-year-old Massachusetts native reviewing his show to the New York Times: “I’m so annoying. I’m so annoying, and so Jewish. Can someone tone down the Jewish for this time period that we live in? Gosh. I mean, in 2025, to be this Jewish seems almost irresponsible.” In reality, Just For Us is an enthralling longform story that probes Edelman’s relationship with his faith while examining white nationalism in occasionally terrifying detail. Deadline reports that the rising comedy star is developing a movie with A24, and his debut nonfiction collection, I Don’t Belong Here, is in the works. Edelman was also in Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, but don’t hold that against him. $45-$77. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

SUNDAY 6.29

Powderhorn Queer History Walking Tour



Powderhorn Park

It’s not just People’s Pride—there’s a rich history of queer community-building in Minneapolis’s Powderhorn neighborhood, and this tour from Telling Queer History will take you through it. Over the course of two hours and about two miles, tour guides and live storytellers will introduce you to landmarks of local LGBTQ+ pride and resistance. (Masks are required and will be provided.) Bring water; it’s gonna be hot! Tickets are on a sliding scale from free to $20. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 3415 S. 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

"Alebrijes"

ONGOING

All’s Well That Ends Well

Various Locations

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). Free. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through August 14—Jay Boller

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster