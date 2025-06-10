Skip to Content
This Week, Students Take Over Racket!
Music

The Fests Are A-Festin’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 10-16

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:46 AM CDT on June 10, 2025

Photos provided|

Blondshell, Sleigh Bells

We are well into June now, friends, and that means outdoor music. Let's hope the rains (and the smoke) cooperate.

Tuesday, June 10

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Johnny Lied, Dylan Hicks @ Aster Cafe

Justin Spenner Presents B-Sides @ Barely Brothers Records

Caroline Rose @ Bryant Lake Bowl

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Judy Collins @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Larry Wish, Spaceport, Time Room @ Eagles 34

New Band Night: J-Mo On The Beat, Sammie Jean Cohen, The Black Notes, Topiary Blush @ Green Room

Chicks and Trogs @ Father Hennepin Park 

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

City of Lakes Community Band @ Loring Park

Steve Haskin Ensemble @ Metronome Brewery

Thea Ennen and Dave Ja Vue @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

SWEET SPINE with Another Heaven @ 7th St Entry

June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+ and Frannie Crego @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with Taylor James Donskey @ White Squirrel

Green Jelly, From This Day Forward, Lost Evidence, Bloodgeon, Mommy Sez No @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, June 11

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Minneapolis Local Music Variety Hour @ Amsterdam

Raegan Boehmer & Rachel Bearinger @ Aster Cafe

Freedom to Listen (feat. Peter Brendler, Jon Irabagon, and Mark Ferber) @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Ted Olsen (Album Release) with Eric Mayson @ Cedar Cultural Center

Al Scorch, Advance Base, Little Mazarn, Walker Rider @ Cloudland

Private Oates @ Crooners

Judy Collins @ Dakota

Way Way Back Wednesdays @ Day Block Brewing

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Sleep Theory @ Fillmore

  • Blondshell with meg elsier @ Fine LineThe Times recently dubbed Sabrina Teitelbaum an “alt-rock supernova,” whatever that could possibly mean in 2025. Like her pal Alicia Bognanno in Bully, Teitelbaum revisits and personalizes a commercial style decades past its sell-by date. Where her self-titled debut was harried, her recent follow up, If You Asked for a Picture, feels more resigned as it continues to survey the perils of life as a woman attracted to men. “I don’t wanna be your mom,” she tells one loser she sleeps with anyway. “Sometimes it feels like you’re not enough/ 'Cause you’re not self-centered,” she tells a keeper as she pushes him away. “Why don’t the good ones love me?” she asks no one in particular. A bummer of an album, but sharply observed and deeply lived in. She’ll also be at Surly on Thursday for the Current’s free “happy hour.”—Keith Harris

Ashe with Bo Staloch @ First Avenue

Muscle, Cudgel @ Flying V

Faster Pussycat with SUPERSUCKERS, The Rumours, & The Lonely Ones @ Hook and Ladder

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Barb Ryman @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Keri Noble @ Lush

Innocent Reggae Band @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals @ Palace Theatre

Mike Wolter & Friends featuring Polem @ Palmer’s

Moxen with Heilocene, APHID, and Homunculus Rex @ Pilllar Forum

WCCO Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern

The Get Together with Nothing But Joy, Honeymoon Madness, and Wizards of SoL @ 7th St Entry

Teague Alexy @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Said in Stone @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods, Lake Davi, Tomboyy, and Pine & Fire @ Turf Club

The Kooks @ Varsity

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy with Thor Leseman & The Breadwinners, A Sunken Ship Irony @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 12

Ciemme @ Acadia

Red Maker, Fine Dials, No Regard @ Amsterdam

Caribou Gone @ Aster Cafe

Nathan Hanson’s Rope Ladder @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Doily @ The Commons

YEARBOOK: Class of ’77: Great Songs from 1973-1977 @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women @ Crooners

Church of Cash @ Dakota

John’s Garage, Boxed Goods, Agony in the Living Room @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jesse Reyez @ Fillmore

Lowertown Sounds Vinyl Afterparty @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Jason Chavez for Ward 9 Pride Drag Show Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

The Twins of Franklin with Ty Pow of The Holy North @ Icehouse

DJ Mild Davidson @ Icehouse

  • Kingfield Porchfest @ KingfieldAt the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful. As an anecdotal aside, I’ll note that I recently received intel from my mother that the Kenny neighborhood now hosts its own porch-based festival—the failsafe concept seems to be spreading.—Jay Boller
  • Flamin’ Oh’s with Faith Boblett, Lonesome Dan Kase @ Mears Park—Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). This week’s headliners are veteran rock 'n' rollers the Flamin' Oh's, who've been doing it locally since 1977; they’ll be joined by supporting acts Faith Boblett and Lonesome Dan Kase.—Jay Boller

Global Jazz Collegium @ Metronome Brewery

Women’s Drum Center @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård Conducts Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Edie Rae Band, International Treasures @ Schooner Tavern

Molly Brandt and Mojohand with Luke Callen @ 7th St Entry

Nick Hensley, Emmy Woods, Sasha Mercedes @ Tattersall

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Uncle Kenny @ 331 Club

Dead Larry with Socktopus, Sam Licari and The Sweet Tease, and Lost Island Society @ Turf Club

Pelicant, Lenwood, Jeff Goldsmith @ Underground Music Cafe

Gasoline Lollipops, Clarence Tilton, Becky Kapell @ Uptown VFW

Jennifer Marie @ White Squirrel

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

Dusty Forever, Aldrich, & Canary Room @ Zhora Darling

Friday, June 13

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Sea Wolf with Cat Ridgely @ Amsterdam

The Maeflies @ Aster Cafe

John Magnuson, Mammoth Moth @ Barely Brothers Records

Tacheny Family Players @ Berlin

Solomon Parham Sextet @ Berlin

Medium Zach @ Berlin

Nude Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Glitter & Be Gay in the U.S.A. @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Summer Session 2 @ Cabooze

Gemini Birthday Bash @ Cabooze

Neuromancer @ Can Can Wonderland

World’s Greatest Dad, 12th House Sun, Allergen @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye, Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Ronny Lowe Band @ Crooners

Sophisticated Lady - A Tribute to the Life & Music of Natalie Cole @ Crooners

Thomasina Petrus & the Selby Avenue Brass Band @ Crooners

Shaun Johnson Trio @ Dakota

Jon Sullivan Band @ Day Block Brewing

Alibi, Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood

The Saddle Sores @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

The Teardowns, GUP! @ 50th & France

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Club XCX @ First Avenue

Bob Nordquist @ Ginkgo Coffee

Blu Kanu @ Granada

Zippy Laske (EP Release) with Mama Rose, Chastity Brown @ Green Room

REVENTÓN: Reggaeton Party @ Green Room

Saint Small, The Mood Swings, & Little Man @ Hook and Ladder

Gothess @ Hook and Ladder

Innocent/IRAS @ Icehouse

DJ Lemony @ Icehouse

Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central

The Belfast Cowboys @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Deucez @ The Loft

  • DJ OMGIGI Presents: 613 Day @ LushWhat’s 613, besides the date? Well, he said knowingly and as though he didn’t just learn this, if you’ve ever seen a Black woman with platinum blonde synthetic hair, the color was probably 613. This event, celebrating that hue’s legacy of fabulousness, is put on by Friend of Racket Gigi Berry, who informs us: “I searched the entire internet (yes i did Keith!) and NOBODY has had a party like this,” adding that “it’s cute, camp, BLACK, and QUEER.” She’ll be DJing as DJ OMGIGI, joined by DJ Sasha Bangzz. Drag performers include Priscilla Es Yuicy and Ken Doll and there will also be a cypher for attendees to express themselves.—Keith Harris

Kellan Christopher Cragg @ The Lyric

Jack Schabert (Residency) Chris Bates, Patrick Adkins @ Metronome Brewery

Glycerin Tears @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Kvsket, Cymothoa, Mvrrow, Endless Reign @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård Conducts Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Palomazo Norteño @ Orpheum Theatre

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

The Federales, Becky Kapell & The Fat 6, Michael Gay and His Dang Band, Stardust, and Uncle Kenny @ Palmer’s

Sunshine & the Night Walkers, Creekbed Carter @ Schooner Tavern

Florry with Lily Seabird @ 7th St Entry

Hunt The Dinosaur with Fight From Within, VVOLF MASK, Courier @ Studio B

IdlFlo, The Grieving Pines, John Forest & Model Citizens, Fauna Suana @ Terminal Bar

Scottie Miller Trio @ 318 Club

Pretty Pretty Please, The Grieving Pines @ 331 Club

Rage Against the Regime ft. Diane @ Turf Club

Brother Buffalo @ Underground Music Cafe

Lazenlow, Elour, Jamie Quinn, Mathias Saint John @ Uptown VFW

Chief Opossum with Plumstar @ White Squirrel

Bimbo with Doom Gong and Two Weeks Past Never @ White Squirrel

Saturday, June 14

MoneyGang Empire @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Jazz Flux @ Berlin

Michael Cain Trio (with Barbara Cohen & Terrell X) @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Glitter & Be Gay in the U.S.A. @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Bunker’s

The Minneapolis Southside Reunion @ Cabooze

The Powerpop Girls @ Can Can Wonderland

The Great Northern + The Strolling Clones @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Dart, Black Widows, Fret Rattles @ Cloudland

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

Mancini 101: The Moods of Henry Mancini with Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Steve Cole @ Dakota

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Em and the Gems @ Driftwood

Baltic Avenue, Neighborhood Watch, Clash Minne Rockers, the Th3 @ Dusty’s

Panel (Record Release), Heather the Jerk, Makin Out, Dustin James @ Eagles 34

  • Sleigh Bells with Sophie Hunter @ Fine LineThe conventional wisdom re: Sleigh Bells is that the duo peaked with its first album, which is what people typically say when a band emerges with its sound fully formed and listeners have fond memories of the moment. But on Reign of Terror and Bitter Rivals, the songwriting was sharper and the sound finetuned. Still, their edgy exuberance has waned in the years since, even as they’ve re-amassed cred as hyperpop godparents. They sound more ersatz than ever (complimentary) on the new Bunky Becky Birthday Boy, as pert-voiced Alexis Krauss plays it silly rather than tough and one-man-band Derek E. Miller has fun with jumbo guitars and balloony synths. They’re less like a band trying to recapture the old magic than one confident in who they are now.—Keith Harris 

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

I’m With Her with Mason Via @ Fitzgerald Theater

Chutes with Social Cig and Mike Kota @ Green Room

Mae Simpson with Feed The Dog, Rebel Queens @ Hook and Ladder

DJ DUntethered @ Icehouse

Marvelous & Jovon @ Icehouse

InMotion: Wild N'Out @ Icehouse

  • WORT Tour @ Insight BrewingIf you’re anything like me, you spent your awkwardest years attending Warped Tours and recording New Found Glory’s debut album onto MiniDiscs (still waiting on my investment into that format to pay off…). The folks at Insight Brewing are hoping your nostalgia for that pop-punk/emo/ska era pays off at Wort Tour, a DIY riff on the punky teen lifestyle fest that ran from 1995 until 2019. (Warped Tour is actually returning this summer in a limited, three-city capacity.) Among the rad activities planned for Wort Tour: a goddamn pop-up skate park on which pro skaters will shred and amateurs can compete for prizes, one of which will involve barrel jumping; the flash tattoo trend Racket just wrote about; limited-edition merch; food trucks, including recent RacketCast guests Angry Line Cook, and specialty beers, including a lemon lager dubbed Vertical Inclinations. In terms of live tunes, you've got Linus, Umbrella Bed, Cheap Bouquet, Quarter Life Crisis, and Racket faves Gully Boys.—Jay Boller

Levi Schwartzberg @ Jazz Central

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Lake Harried Bandshell

Rusko with Subdocta @ The Loft

DJ in the Park @ Loring Park

"In C" by Terry Riley - a Chris Stewart Performance @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

PV$$¥ CNTRL: DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Sophia Eris @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård Conducts Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Mozart’s Prague Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Meat Raffle Tonight @ Padraigs

Watchhouse with Two Runner @ Palace Theatre

Rich Mattson & The Northstars, Annie & The Bang Bang, Sidewalk Diamonds, The Customers, and Lovehouse @ Palmer’s

John Gorka @ Parkway

Dan Israel Band, Gini Dodds and the Dahlias @ Schooner Tavern

Doug Collins (Album Release) with Miss Georgia Peach @ Terminal Bar

Pat Frederick & Notorious Rebel Fiddle @ 318 Cafe

Wizards of Sol, The Record Club, Grand Lilac @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Julia Wolf with Worry Club and Ellis @ Turf Club

I Love the ’80s @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

The Weeknd @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Thirst Trap: Pride Party @ Varsity

Hugo with John Swardson, Near An Open Flame @ White Squirrel

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel

Aestis with Alpine Shepherd Boy, Dashed @ White Squirrel

My Kid Banana, Unattractive Giant Monster, & Busey @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 15

TOFT @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sundays With Nona (feat. Enhancement & Dungeon Synth Sunday Crew) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Peter Mulvey with Ben Weaver @ Cedar Cultural Center

Corky Siegel & Randy Sabien @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

Zach & Kieran's Dynamic Duos of the 1960s @ Crooners

Just Dave and the Rockin Allstars @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jim Messina @ Dakota

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

The Eclectics @ 56 Brewing

Sir @ Fillmore

Jet with Band of Skulls @ First Avenue

Co-MingL Presents The Heat @ Granada

Herkules with Ryan Oaks @ Green Room

Erik Koskinen & Molly Maher @ Hewing Rooftop

Heatbox with Maxaphone, Alex Steele, Reed Grimm, Nicholas David @ Hook and Ladder

Trevor McSpadden @ Icehouse

Sam Graber Band @ Icehouse

Cantus @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Mozart’s Prague Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

A Tribute to Joey Molland @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Samantha Crain with Quinn Christopherson @ 7th St Entry

Switchyard, Tom Feldman, Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Creeping Death and Kruelty @ Turf Club

Sweet Amanita with John Irwin, Tony Sig @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

BREKKA, Boy Dirt Car, Karl J. Palouček, & Timmy The Tapeworm @ Zhora Darling

Monday, June 16

Jose Pablo @ Acadia

Mizmor, Gates of Dawn, Apophany @ Amsterdam

Janis Siegel @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Will Wood with Ruen Brothers @ First Avenue

Tom, Dick & Harry @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Flyin’ A’s @ 331 Club

Avery Lee, the Sweeties, Finick, & babytooth @ Underground Music Cafe

Potential New Boyfriend with the Eclectics @ White Squirrel

Golden Satellite @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

