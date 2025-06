The Fests Are A-Festin’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 10-16

The Times recently dubbed Sabrina Teitelbaum an “alt-rock supernova,” whatever that could possibly mean in 2025. Like her pal Alicia Bognanno in Bully, Teitelbaum revisits and personalizes a commercial style decades past its sell-by date. Where her self-titled debut was harried, her recent follow up, If You Asked for a Picture, feels more resigned as it continues to survey the perils of life as a woman attracted to men. “I don’t wanna be your mom,” she tells one loser she sleeps with anyway. “Sometimes it feels like you’re not enough/ 'Cause you’re not self-centered,” she tells a keeper as she pushes him away. “Why don’t the good ones love me?” she asks no one in particular. A bummer of an album, but sharply observed and deeply lived in. She’ll also be at Surly on Thursday for the Current’s free “happy hour.”