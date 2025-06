Pride and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 24-30

Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Blondeshell performed last week! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You do if you read our Concert Calendar. ] But you, now armed with this potentially new knowledge, can hit up the next installment: local psych-rock greats Night Moves, who’ll be teasing their anticipated new album, Double Life, down at the ol’ cider factory. Swinging and shimmering lead single “Hold On to Tonight” is perhaps the most fully realized distillation of the Night Moves sound to date. Before they perform live, the Happy Hour festivities kick off with a DJ set from the Current’s Jessica Paxton.