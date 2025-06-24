Pride and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 24-30

So, will it be super hot this weekend or super rainy? [Checks weather.] Maybe both!
Tuesday, June 24
Johnny Lied with Holy Hannah @ Aster Cafe
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Cat Empire with LowDown Brass Band @ Fine Line
Bound by Unity Benefit @ Flying V
Crownshy, Du Fromage, wormdove, 0308 @ Green Room
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Indeed Brewing
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s
RageFuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s
Cloakroom with Another Heaven @ 7th St Entry
June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+ and The Driftless Area @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Laplant Road @ 331 Club
Jet Fuel Soda, New Confusion, Mouthful @ Underground Music Cafe
Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel
Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with Mike Munson @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, June 25
Jeff Dayton with Sam Ryden @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin (feat. iiisa) @ Berlin
Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ethno USA @ Cedar Cultural Center
Shania Twain's Come On Over: Erin Schwab and Emily Villano @ Crooners
Stanley Clarke N•4EVER @ Dakota
Way Back Wednesdays @ Day Block Brewing
Blank Slate, Baseline Bad @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression @ Hook and Ladder
Misty Boyce with Steve Goold @ Icehouse
Flamin’ Oh’s @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Corey Medina & Brothers @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Surly Grrrly (Residency) with Allergen and Bitchslap @ Mortimer’s
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s
Autoignition with Identity Crisis, Weeklong Weekend, and By All Means @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with mike munson trio @ 331 Club
Cal in Red, Canary Room, and Loon Booster @ Underground Music Venue
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 26
Legends of a Rainbow Realm: A Pride Nerdlesque Revue @ Amsterdam
Forrest Van Tuyl & Clare Doyle @ Aster Cafe
HEYARLO’s Shifting Forms @ Berlin
Power! Pride Kick-Off with Lala Luzious @ Black Hart
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners
Acme Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners
The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners
Stanley Clarke N•4EVER @ Dakota
Summer Rock Camp, Bluefish @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Blue Stones with Meltt @ Fine Line
OMD with Walt Disco @ First Avenue
Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Time of Tradition, Eyes or Sorrow, Surfaced, Bound by Unity @ Flying V
Smile Like You Mean It @ Gambit Brewing
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Matt The Electrician + Dan Bern @ Hook and Ladder
Danielle Nicole with Adam Bohanan @ Hook and Ladder
Dr. Mambo’s Combo with Purple Funk Metropolis @ Mears Park
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gigi V’Allure & Johnny Barracho @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Field Hospitals, Oliver Phibes, and Supermodified @ Palmer’s
Paul Cerar with Natalie Fideler and Zaq Baker @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen and the List, Billy Johnson @ Schooner Tavern
Lovehouse with Anything You Want, the Cold Casuals, and Mickyle James @ 7th St Entry
- Night Moves @ Sociable Cider Werks—Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Blondeshell performed last week! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You do if you read our Concert Calendar.] But you, now armed with this potentially new knowledge, can hit up the next installment: local psych-rock greats Night Moves, who’ll be teasing their anticipated new album, Double Life, down at the ol’ cider factory. Swinging and shimmering lead single “Hold On to Tonight” is perhaps the most fully realized distillation of the Night Moves sound to date. Before they perform live, the Happy Hour festivities kick off with a DJ set from the Current’s Jessica Paxton.—Jay Boller
Jeff Dayton with Jason Craft @ 318 Cafe
Amble with Joe DeVito @ Turf Club
Glitter Pit, Agony in the Living Room, High Speed Show Shoes @ Underground Music Venue
The Club Metro Drag Kings @ Uptown VFW
The Roundabouts with Street Hassle @ White Squirrel
Phantom Fields @ White Squirrel
Friday, June 27
Entundra, Trigger Armada, Xawaro, IdlFlo @ Amsterdam
Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca @ Armory
Emmy Woods & Resonant Rogues @ Aster Cafe
2 Dykes Walk Into a Bar: Y2K Pride @ Black Hart
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Haze Gazer, Not Yet All Things, Mold, I Love Notes & Club @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Robert Lehmann (Album Release), Sunpearl @ Cedar Cultural Center
Stanley Jordan and Mimi Fox @ Dakota
Goon Tribune, Jazicality, Bakkwooddrift @ Day Block Brewing
St. Michael Slovchc, Dream Vandals, the Aftergreens @ Driftwood
David's Eclectical Acoustic Showcase @ Eagles 34
Plastic Blow, Unattractive Giant Monster, The Arcanes @ Eagles 34
Favourite Girl, Liam Halloran @ 50th & France
sapphic factory: queer joy party @ Fine Line
The Klituation Pride Party @ First Avenue
Flutes and Low @ Ginkgo Coffee
Toussaint Morrison (Video Release Party) with J.EM, and Damascus @ Green Room
L(AID): A Pride Party @ Hook and Ladder
FRIDAY featuring Muja, Lil Tank, Tufawon, Lewiee Blaze, DJ Cam Jones @ Hook and Ladder
Unstable Shapes (EP Release) with Deep Fakes, Laura Larson, and DJ Night Audit @ Icehouse
Just Luv, Inc. @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gothess: New Wave Pride @ Mortimers
All the Pretty Horses, Mary Jam, Spit Takes, and Surly Grrly @ Palmer’s
DJs Shannon Blowtorch, Izzie P, Nanobyte, and Bigg Kiaa @ Palmer’s
Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern
BlueDriver, Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, Killed by Kiwis, Ladies in Wait, and EVV @ 7th St Entry
Liluna, Ditch Pigeon, LESLIE @ Terminal Bar
Venus Yevu, Jon Elconin, Ally Meier @ 331 Club
Birdtalker with Curtis Ford @ Turf Club
Octaver, Trusion, & WRIF @ Underground Music Venue
The Club Metro Drag Kings @ Uptown VFW
Mature Content: Pride Edition @ Varsity Theater
Luke McGovern with Laura Hugo @ White Squirrel
Insipidus with Gradience, Rooin, Volsunga Sagal'll @ White Squirrel
Saturday, June 28
Big Wiz/Mike the Martyr @ Acadia
Cryote and Collapsing Stars @ Aster Cafe
Joe Fahey & the K-Tels, 10 Items or Fewer, The Gated Community @ Barely Brothers Records
Mary Petrich OpenHand Trio @ Berlin
Bryan Nichols Quintet @ Berlin
SK Lives Block Party & Concert @ Cabooze
If, the Pen Test, Reflectors @ Cloudland
Sinatra – By Request: Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota
Uncle Muskrat and Irish Diplomacy @ Day Block Brewing
Lodge, Pogo Ballet @ Driftwood
Mikaela Bauer Benefit @ Eagles 34
God's Drugs, Kindohm, & Jesse Whitney @ Eagles 34
GRRRL SCOUT Pride Stoplight Party @ Fillmore
Porch Light with LASALLE and Call Me Fritz @ Fine Line
Flip Phone XXL ⏤ Pride Edition starring Anetra @ First Avenue
Afro Beats to the World @ Green Room
Doinks N’ Dubstep Presents RIGS & RIDDIM @ Hook and Ladder
Soulflower, SYFN, The Cameras, Emerson Island @ Icehouse
Everett Needleman @ Jazz Central
- Little Mekong Night Market @ Little Mekong Cultural District—Two Asian street food festivals in one month? That’s right, sometimes dreams do come true. Earlier this month we had the Asian Street Food Market; now the much-loved two-day happening Little Mekong celebrates the Hmong, Vietnamese, Lao, Karen, Khmer, and Thai folks who call Minnesota home and keep this stretch of University Avenue a vibrant cultural district. Here you’ll find over 50 food and shop vendors, family-friendly fun, lots of lanterns and night decor, and stage performances running the gamut from traditional to K-pop to hip-hop.—Jessica Armbruster
Whitney Houston Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing
50th Celebration of Hmong American Music @ Myth Live
Star of Unity: A Night of Somali Dance and Live Music @ Ordway
Hurricane Harold’s All-Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern
Gothess ⏤ Leather Edition with DJ Q, PRSPHNE and DAZZLE @ 7th St Entry
Shinedown with Bush @ Target Center
Chick Singer, Witch Syndicate, The Dirty Pretty, Kyrie Nova the Defiant @ Terminal Bar
Cowboy Thoughts, Betty Won’t, Juliet Farmer @ 331 Club
Tripping Daisy with Jumprope @ Turf Club
Decadance PRIDE feat. Izzie P & Palmbutta @ Uptown VFW
Superfloor (EP Release) with Landspeeder, Orchid Club @ White Squirrel
Fairer Sands with Dilettante, DesertX @ White Squirrel
Sunday, June 29
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Billy McLaughlin @ Aster House
Bitter Inc & Troll Foot Frass @ Can Can Wonderland
Sonic Dream Machine @ Crooners
Rainy Days & Mondays: The Music of the Carpenters
Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood
Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Pepper with Cydeways @ Fine Line
Shoeless Revolution @ Hewing Rooftop
Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse
Bumblebee Music @ Metronome Brewery
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Billy Corgan and the Machines of God @ Varsity
Jeff Ray (Album Release) with Ice Horse @ White Squirrel
Monday, June 30
Sundays With Nona (feat. Aby Wolf & DJ Dan Ryan) @ Berlin
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Jenny Don't And The Spurs with Cole Diamond @ 7th St Entry
Mary K and the Realistix @ White Squirrel