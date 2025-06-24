Skip to Content
Music

Pride and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 24-30

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:35 AM CDT on June 24, 2025

Tony Webster

So, will it be super hot this weekend or super rainy? [Checks weather.] Maybe both!

Tuesday, June 24

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Suzie Toot @ Amsterdam

Johnny Lied with Holy Hannah @ Aster Cafe

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Pedrito Martinez @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Cat Empire with LowDown Brass Band @ Fine Line

Bound by Unity Benefit @ Flying V

Crownshy, Du Fromage, wormdove, 0308 @ Green Room

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

RageFuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Cloakroom with Another Heaven @ 7th St Entry

June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+ and The Driftless Area @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Laplant Road @ 331 Club

Jet Fuel Soda, New Confusion, Mouthful @ Underground Music Cafe

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with Mike Munson @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, June 25

Jeff Dayton with Sam Ryden @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin (feat. iiisa) @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ethno USA @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shania Twain's Come On Over: Erin Schwab and Emily Villano @ Crooners

Stanley Clarke N•4EVER @ Dakota

Way Back Wednesdays @ Day Block Brewing

Blank Slate, Baseline Bad @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression @ Hook and Ladder

Misty Boyce with Steve Goold @ Icehouse

Alicia Thao @ Landmark Center

Flamin’ Oh’s @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory 

Corey Medina & Brothers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Surly Grrrly (Residency) with Allergen and Bitchslap @ Mortimer’s

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s

Autoignition with Identity Crisis, Weeklong Weekend, and By All Means @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Jazz Night @ Terminal Bar

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with mike munson trio @ 331 Club

Cal in Red, Canary Room, and Loon Booster @ Underground Music Venue

Ted Sablay @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 26

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Legends of a Rainbow Realm: A Pride Nerdlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

Forrest Van Tuyl & Clare Doyle @ Aster Cafe

HEYARLO’s Shifting Forms @ Berlin

Sounds Like Shopping @ Berlin

Power! Pride Kick-Off with Lala Luzious @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Acme Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners

Stanley Clarke N•4EVER @ Dakota

Summer Rock Camp, Bluefish @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

The Blue Stones with Meltt @ Fine Line

OMD with Walt Disco @ First Avenue

Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Time of Tradition, Eyes or Sorrow, Surfaced, Bound by Unity @ Flying V

Smile Like You Mean It @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Matt The Electrician + Dan Bern @ Hook and Ladder

Danielle Nicole with Adam Bohanan @ Hook and Ladder

Emma Garau Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Blue Funk @ Indeed Brewing

Legacy of Lilith Fair @ Lush

Dr. Mambo’s Combo with Purple Funk Metropolis @ Mears Park

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gigi V’Allure & Johnny Barracho @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Killers @ Palace Theatre

Field Hospitals, Oliver Phibes, and Supermodified @ Palmer’s

Paul Cerar with Natalie Fideler and Zaq Baker @ Pilllar Forum

Ethno USA @ Rice Park

Scott Allen and the List, Billy Johnson @ Schooner Tavern

Lovehouse with Anything You Want, the Cold Casuals, and Mickyle James @ 7th St Entry

  • Night Moves @ Sociable Cider WerksDid you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Blondeshell performed last week! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You do if you read our Concert Calendar.] But you, now armed with this potentially new knowledge, can hit up the next installment: local psych-rock greats Night Moves, who’ll be teasing their anticipated new album, Double Life, down at the ol’ cider factory. Swinging and shimmering lead single “Hold On to Tonight” is perhaps the most fully realized distillation of the Night Moves sound to date. Before they perform live, the Happy Hour festivities kick off with a DJ set from the Current’s Jessica Paxton.—Jay Boller

Jeff Dayton with Jason Craft @ 318 Cafe

Wild Lyre @ 331 Club

Amble with Joe DeVito @ Turf Club

Glitter Pit, Agony in the Living Room, High Speed Show Shoes @ Underground Music Venue

Steve Earle @ Uptown Theater

The Club Metro Drag Kings @ Uptown VFW

The Roundabouts with Street Hassle @ White Squirrel

Phantom Fields @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 27

Calla Mae @ Acadia

Entundra, Trigger Armada, Xawaro, IdlFlo @ Amsterdam

Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca @ Armory

Emmy Woods & Resonant Rogues @ Aster Cafe

Psu Namy @ Bar Fly

TrioAmigos @ Berlin

David Feily @ Berlin

Jam E.Z. @ Berlin

2 Dykes Walk Into a Bar: Y2K Pride @ Black Hart

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

40oz to Freedom @ Cabooze

Haze Gazer, Not Yet All Things, Mold, I Love Notes & Club @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Robert Lehmann (Album Release), Sunpearl @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Reminiscing @ Crooners

Duo Corda @ Crooners

Stanley Jordan and Mimi Fox @ Dakota

Goon Tribune, Jazicality, Bakkwooddrift @ Day Block Brewing

St. Michael Slovchc, Dream Vandals, the Aftergreens @ Driftwood

David's Eclectical Acoustic Showcase @ Eagles 34

Plastic Blow, Unattractive Giant Monster, The Arcanes @ Eagles 34

Favourite Girl, Liam Halloran @ 50th & France

Banks @ Fillmore

sapphic factory: queer joy party @ Fine Line

The Klituation Pride Party @ First Avenue

Flutes and Low @ Ginkgo Coffee

Uptown Follies @ Granada

Toussaint Morrison (Video Release Party) with J.EM, and Damascus @ Green Room

L(AID): A Pride Party @ Hook and Ladder

FRIDAY featuring Muja, Lil Tank, Tufawon, Lewiee Blaze, DJ Cam Jones @ Hook and Ladder

Unstable Shapes (EP Release) with Deep Fakes, Laura Larson, and DJ Night Audit @ Icehouse

Ethan Ostrow @ Jazz Central

Plush Friday @ Lush

Just Luv, Inc. @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess: New Wave Pride @ Mortimers

Yaya Music Fest @ Myth Live

Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraigs

All the Pretty Horses, Mary Jam, Spit Takes, and Surly Grrly @ Palmer’s 

DJs Shannon Blowtorch, Izzie P, Nanobyte, and Bigg Kiaa @ Palmer’s

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

BlueDriver, Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, Killed by Kiwis, Ladies in Wait, and EVV @ 7th St Entry

Liluna, Ditch Pigeon, LESLIE @ Terminal Bar

Tony Ortiz @ 318 Cafe

Venus Yevu, Jon Elconin, Ally Meier @ 331 Club

Birdtalker with Curtis Ford @ Turf Club

Octaver, Trusion, & WRIF @ Underground Music Venue

The Club Metro Drag Kings @ Uptown VFW

Mature Content: Pride Edition @ Varsity Theater

Luke McGovern with Laura Hugo @ White Squirrel

Insipidus with Gradience, Rooin, Volsunga Sagal'll @ White Squirrel

Saturday, June 28

Big Wiz/Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Bloodgeon @ Amsterdam

Cryote and Collapsing Stars @ Aster Cafe

Qlank x AK Renny @ Bar Fly

Joe Fahey & the K-Tels, 10 Items or Fewer, The Gated Community @ Barely Brothers Records

Mary Petrich OpenHand Trio @ Berlin

Bryan Nichols Quintet @ Berlin

James Taylor @ Berlin

Gay All Day @ Black Hart

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker’s

SK Lives Block Party & Concert @ Cabooze

If, the Pen Test, Reflectors @ Cloudland

Vintage Vegas @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Sinatra – By Request: Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota

Uncle Muskrat and Irish Diplomacy @ Day Block Brewing

Lodge, Pogo Ballet @ Driftwood

Heliocene & Friends @ Dusty’s

Mikaela Bauer Benefit @ Eagles 34

God's Drugs, Kindohm, & Jesse Whitney @ Eagles 34

Choices @ 56 Brewing

GRRRL SCOUT Pride Stoplight Party @ Fillmore

Porch Light with LASALLE and Call Me Fritz @ Fine Line

Flip Phone XXL ⏤ Pride Edition starring Anetra @ First Avenue

Hits and the Mrs. @ Flying V

Graden Hill @ Gambit Brewing

Miyuki @ Granada

Afro Beats to the World @ Green Room

Doinks N’ Dubstep Presents RIGS & RIDDIM @ Hook and Ladder

Freakwhensee @ Icehouse

Mikaela Davis @ Icehouse

Soulflower, SYFN, The Cameras, Emerson Island @ Icehouse

Everett Needleman @ Jazz Central

  • Little Mekong Night Market @ Little Mekong Cultural DistrictTwo Asian street food festivals in one month? That’s right, sometimes dreams do come true. Earlier this month we had the Asian Street Food Market; now the much-loved two-day happening Little Mekong celebrates the Hmong, Vietnamese, Lao, Karen, Khmer, and Thai folks who call Minnesota home and keep this stretch of University Avenue a vibrant cultural district. Here you’ll find over 50 food and shop vendors, family-friendly fun, lots of lanterns and night decor, and stage performances running the gamut from traditional to K-pop to hip-hop.—Jessica Armbruster

SJ @ The Loft

Plush Saturday @ Lush

Whitney Houston Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

50th Celebration of Hmong American Music @ Myth Live

Star of Unity: A Night of Somali Dance and Live Music @ Ordway

Audrey Q @ Padraigs

Tern & Crow @ Palmer’s

Celestial Shift @ Red Sea

Hurricane Harold’s All-Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

Gothess ⏤ Leather Edition with DJ Q, PRSPHNE and DAZZLE @ 7th St Entry

Shinedown with Bush @ Target Center

Chick Singer, Witch Syndicate, The Dirty Pretty, Kyrie Nova the Defiant @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls and a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Cowboy Thoughts, Betty Won’t, Juliet Farmer @ 331 Club

Tripping Daisy with Jumprope @ Turf Club 

Decadance PRIDE feat. Izzie P & Palmbutta @ Uptown VFW

Superfloor (EP Release) with Landspeeder, Orchid Club @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Fairer Sands with Dilettante, DesertX @ White Squirrel

Fragged Out @ White Squirrel

Sunday, June 29

TOFT @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Billy McLaughlin @ Aster House

Pride Parade Party @ Bar Fly

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Bitter Inc & Troll Foot Frass @ Can Can Wonderland

Twin Cities Sings @ Crooners

Sonic Dream Machine @ Crooners

Rainy Days & Mondays: The Music of the Carpenters

Spyro Gyra @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Pepper with Cydeways @ Fine Line

Shoeless Revolution @ Hewing Rooftop

DJ Lemony @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Bumblebee Music @ Metronome Brewery

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Sam Amidon @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Ali Gray @ 318 Club

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

CED @ 331 Club

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God @ Varsity 

Linnea Grace @ White Squirrel

Jeff Ray (Album Release) with Ice Horse @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 30

Sundays With Nona (feat. Aby Wolf & DJ Dan Ryan) @ Berlin

Salin @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Jenny Don't And The Spurs with Cole Diamond @ 7th St Entry

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mary K and the Realistix @ White Squirrel

Lent @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

