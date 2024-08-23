Play Racket Bingo at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair! 

And so it begins: another 12 days of the well-organized chaos we all know and love as the Minnesota State Fair.

Racket's staffers were already there on day one, eating tirelessly to bring you our annual guide to the fair's best, worst, and most forgettable new foods. (It's the only one you can trust!) Hopefully, you'll be there too at some point over the next week and a half—and when you are, we hope you'll bring this bingo sheet with you.

Look, everyone in town—coworkers, family members, television personalities—is going to tell you what to do at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this week, and that includes Racket. But as when it made its debut last year, this bingo sheet isn't a State Fair guide so much as a State Fair challenge. Some will be fairly easy (I spotted several camo Harris/Walz hats on day one), while some require a little planning (the llama costume contest was packed when I attended last year, so snag a seat early).

We hope this bingo card—once again beautifully crafted by local artist Rachel Quast—helps you discover some fun new stuff to do without skipping any of the fair stuff you already love. And we also hope you play along: Send in a photo of your completed card by the end of Labor Day weekend and you'll automatically win our admiration and enter for a chance to win some prizes. (If you come to our third birthday bash this Sunday at Fair State in northeast Minneapolis, we'll have copies of the cards printed out for your convenience.)

Here’s how to possibly win fabulous prizes: