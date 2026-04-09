On the Big Screen This Week: MSPIFF, WTO, E.T., Etc.

Whew. After this week's mega-feature on the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival and the many, many blurbs I typed here, I got nothing left to say about movies this week. But don't let MSPIFF overshadow the other goodies, including a great doc about the 1999 WTO protests and a rare screening of a Lon Chaney Sr. flick with original music.

Special Screenings

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Thursday, April 9

City on Fire (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Tarantino “borrowed” a lot from here for Reservoir Dogs. $13.99. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Dead Deer High (2026)

Capri Theater

High school slam poets prepare for competition. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17.7 p.m. Saturday (at Main Cinema) 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Seized (2026)

Edina Mann

A documentary about an illegal raid on a small-town Kansas newspaper. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:30 p.m. Friday 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Don’t Call Me Mama (2025)

Edina Mann

A married high school teacher falls in love with a young asylum seeker. Uh oh. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. Monday (at Main Cinema) 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Lovely Day (2025)

Edina Mann

A very anxious Lebanese-Canadian man gets married. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $75 (includes reception at Raag Indian Cuisine). 7 p.m. Friday (at Main Cinema) 6:50 p.m. More info here.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

Emagine's Rob Reiner tribute continues. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Grandview 1&2

Starting at 9:15? You’re killin’ me, Grandview. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Rear Window (1954)

Heights Theater

Men would rather watch Raymond Burr through a telescope than have sex with Grace Kelly. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Zelensky (2025)

Main Cinema

Doc about the Ukrainian leader. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1 p.m. Monday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

God Will Not Help (2025)

Main Cinema

He never does, does he? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:10 p.m. Wednesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Oca (2025)

Main Cinema

A nun travels on a motorcycle to seek help from an archbishop. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:15 p.m. 11:05 p.m. More info here.

Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] (2025)

Main Cinema

Documentary about an organization that works to return Indigenous remains to their proper burial grounds. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:20 p.m. Monday (at Edina Mann) 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Carolina Carolina (2025)

Main Cinema

Samara Weaving goes on a southern crime spree with a con man. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. Friday 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Ordinary People (1980)

Main Cinema

Based on the novel by Minnesota writer Judith Guest, who will be in attendance. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 3:40 p.m. More info here.

Give Me the Ball (2026)

Main Cinema

Liz Garbus doc about Billie Jean King. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 3:45 p.m. Sunday 11:20 a.m. More info here.

Orphan (2025)

Main Cinema

A child comes of age amid family and political turmoil in ’50s Hungary. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4 p.m. Monday 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Kurak (2025)

Main Cinema

This film combines documentary footage and fictional accounts to examine women’s rights in Kyrgyzstan. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:10 p.m. Monday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

One in a Million (2026)

Main Cinema

A young Syrian refugee comes of age in Germany. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:15 p.m. Thursday (at Edina Mann) at 4:45 p.m. More info here.

The Captive (2025)

Main Cinema

Cervantes goes to jail. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:50 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. More info here.

The Christophers (2025)

Main Cinema

Michaela Coel, Ian McKellan, and Steven Soderbergh? I’m in. James Corden too? Oh well, you can’t win ’em all. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:55 p.m. Saturday (at Edina Mann) 7 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 1: We Grow Up Fast

Main Cinema

A selection of short coming-of-age films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

Levitating (2025)

Main Cinema

An Indonesian shaman faces eviction. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. Saturday 9:20 p.m. More info here.

Benita (2025)

Main Cinema

A documentary about the experimental filmmaker Benita Raphan. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Tuesday 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Normal (2026)

Main Cinema

Bob Odenkirk is a small-town Minnesota cop (even if this was filmed in Canada). Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 9:55 p.m. More info here.

Nino (2025)

Main Cinema

A weekend in the life of a young man about to begin chemo for throat cancer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:30 p.m. Tuesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Black Rabbit, White Rabbit (2025)

Main Cinema

An Iranian film about three different events that turn out to be related. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:35 p.m. Thursday 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Exit 8 (2025)

Main Cinema

A man is trapped in an eerie, ever-changing subway. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Hold Onto Me (2026)

Main Cinema

An 11 year old tracks down her absent father. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:45 p.m. Friday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Cult Film Collective Secret 16mm Show

Trylon

Sorry, it’s… sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.



Last Things (2023)

Walker Art Center

Filmmaker Deborah Stratman studies rocks to understand life. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

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Friday, April 10

Ghost World (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Justice for Blues Hammer. $13.99. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Living the Land (2025)

Edina Mann

A child grows up in rural China. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (at Main Cinema) 4:10 p.m. More info here.

Bigfoot Woods (2026)

Edina Mann

A trans teen captures footage of Bigfoot. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Saturday (at Main Cinema) 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Mārama (2025)

Edina Mann

A Maori woman is brought to 19th century Yorkshire. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:20 p.m. Tuesday (at Main Cinema) 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Final Destination (2000)

Heights Theater

There is just no better idea for a horror movie. $13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Rose of Nevada (2025)

Main CInema

A fishing crew departs on a boat with a dark past. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:20 a.m. Monday 9:35 p.m. More info here.

Bayaan (2025)

Main Cinema

A cult leader is accused of sexual abuse in India. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:30 a.m. Saturday 9:40 p.m. More info here.

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez (2026)

Main Cinema

Documentary about the Chicano poet. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:40 a.m. Monday 5:05 p.m. More info here.

Hello Betty (2025)

Main Cinema

Biopic of a Swiss female advertising pioneer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:45 a.m. Sunday 4:10 p.m. More info here.

The Eyes of Ghana (2025)

Main Cinema

An aging African documentarian races to preserve Ghanaian films from the era of independence. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:50 a.m. Tuesday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

The Sun Rises on Us All (2025)

Main Cinema

Two lovers in China reunite seven years after a car crash. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:55 p.m. More info here.

Benita Raphan From the Beginning

Main Cinema

A collection of shorts by the late experimental filmmaker. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

The Tower of Strength (2025)

Main Cinema

A historical drama set in WWII Montenegro. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:10 p.m. Monday 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Nomad Shadow (2025)

Main Cinema

A woman deported from Spain must readjust to life in Western Sahara. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:15 p.m. Monday 7:20 p.m. More info here.

The Chaplain and the Doctor (2025)

Main Cinema

They’re working together to improve palliative care in this documentary. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4 p.m. Saturday (at Edina Mann) 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World (2026)

Main Cinema

A doc about the popular poet. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. Saturday (at Landmark Center) 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Primavera (2025)

Main Cinema

Vivaldi teaches young ladies music. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:30 p.m. Saturday 11:10 a.m. More info here.

Two Prosecutors (2025)

Main Cinema

A young prosecutor is caught between his ideals and the state’s wishes in Stalin’s Soviet Union. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. More info here.

The Quiet Beekeeper (2026)

Main Cinema

This follow-up to Jason Statham’s action flick takes an unexpected turn. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. Monday 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie (2026)

Main Cinema

Alex Gibney doc about the assault on the writer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Saturday 1:35 p.m. More info here.

The Little Sister (2025)

Main Cinema

A French-Algerian girl struggles with identity as she begins school in Paris. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. Saturday (at Edina Mann) 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Uncle Roy (2026)

Main Cinema

A documentarian’s love letter to her gay uncle, a prominent figure skater and collector. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Saturday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Becoming Human (2025)

Main Cinema

A Cambodian journalist encounters a ghost protecting an abandoned movie theater. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:35 p.m. Thursday 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Once Upon a Time in Gaza (2025)

Main Cinema

A young Gaza man is cast in a propaganda movie. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. Friday 9:40 p.m. Saturday (at Capri Theater) 4 p.m. More info here.

Eagles of the Republic (2025)

Main Cinema

Director Tarik Saleh completes his “Cairo Trilogy.” Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:45 p.m. Tuesday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Saccharine (2025)

Main Cinema

There are side effects when a woman starts eating human ashes to lose weight. Also Wednesday. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:55 p.m. More info here.

Heat (1995)

Trylon

Tickets only remain for Thursday’s screening. Guess people like this movie? $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday 3 & 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday & Thursday 7 p.m. More info here.

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Saturday, April 11

Police Story (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jackie Chan’s best? He thinks so. $13.99. 7 p.m. Monday 4 p.m. More info here.

Something Wild (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Whoa, Dakota Johnson’s mom was hot. $10.99. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

BTS World Tour—Arirang in Goyang: Live Viewing (2026)

AMC Southdale 16/Lagoon Cinema

The K-Pop stars are back. $30. 3 & 6:45 p.m. More info here and here.

Space Station 3D (2002)

AMC Southdale 16

Artemis gotcha in a space mood? $6.50. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

When a Witness Recants (2026)

Capri Theater

The story of three Baltimore teens wrongly imprisoned for decades. $17. 1:30 p.m. Monday (at Main Cinema) 4:30 p.m. More info here.

#WhileBlack (2026)

Capri Theater

A look at the blowback Black citizen journalists have faced. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. 6 p.m. Sunday (at Main Cinema) 1:40 p.m. More info here.

The Battle of Oslo (2025)

Edina Mann

Norway fights back against the Nazis. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. Noon. More info here.

Once Upon My Mother (2025)

Edina Mann

A woman fights for her disabled son. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:15 p.m. Wednesday (at Main Cinema) 4:50 p.m. More info here.

E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

E.T. was the original weird little guy. Also Sunday & Wednesday. $11. 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg

Emagine Willow Creek

Yeah, no idea who these guys are. $27. 8 p.m. More info here.

Spy Kids (2001)

Heights Theater

Actually, my parents were both spies, and this is just what it was like. $13. 11 a.m. More info here.

Pink Flamingos (1972)

Heights Theater

Back when bad taste meant something. $13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Budapest Diaries (2025)

Landmark Center

A woman takes her son on a trip from Poland to Hungary in 1981. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:45 p.m. Tuesday (at Main Cinema) 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Silent Friend (2025)

Main Cinema

Three lives in a German town, in three separate eras, are tied together by a bilbao tree. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 10:50 a.m. Tuesday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Late Shift (2025)

Main Cinema

The difficult life of a nurse working overnight at a Swiss hospital. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11 a.m. Wednesday 2:40 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 2: Oh, the Places We Will Go

Main Cinema

A selection of short films about travel. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:05 a.m. More info here.

Atlas of the Universe (2026)

Main Cinema

A Romanian boy sent on an errand for his father has adventures. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:15 a.m. More info here.

Honey (2025)

Main Cinema

A shy 13-year-old girl is excited to learn that her grandfather is still alive. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Sweet Story (2025)

Main Cinema

A renowned San Francisco pastry chef visits Sweden. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:45 p.m. Sunday (at Edina Mann) noon. More info here.

The Gas Station Attendant (2025)

Main Cinema

The daughter of an immigrant tells her father’s story. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. Sunday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Full Plate (2025)

Main Cinema

An Indian woman gets a job as a cook after her husband is injured. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4 p.m. Sunday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Salvation (2026)

Main Cinema

Clan wars in a remote Turkish village. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:05 p.m. Tuesday 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Come Talk to ME (2026)

Main Cinema

The story of a Parkinson’s activist. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:10 p.m. More info here.

Lorne (2026)

Main Cinema

As in Michaels. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

RADIOHEART: The Drive and Times of DJ Kevin Cole (2026)

Main Cinema

The story of the Minneapolis/Seattle DJ. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Sunday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Honeyjoon (2025)

Main Cinema

A woman and her widowed mother take an island vacation together. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Sunday (at Edina Mann) 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Stranger (2025)

Main Cinema

François Ozon’s adaptation of Camus. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday (at Edina Mann) 4:30 p.m. More info here.



The Cycle of Love (2025)

Main Cinema

An Indian portraitist and a Swedish tourist fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. Sunday (at Edina Mann) at 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Escape From New York (1981)

Main Cinema

Part of a tribute to cinematographer Dean Cundey. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

New Group (2025)

Main Cinema

Bizarre changes occur when a new student arrives at a private school. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Aparajito (1956)

Mia

The second installment of Satyajit Ray’s “Apu Trilogy.” Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. Free. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Parkway Theater

Miyazaki at his bloodiest. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Hump!

Parkway Theater

Dan Savage’s dirty film fest returns. $25. 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

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Sunday, April 12

Chime (2024)/Serpent’s Path (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

Two films from the Japanese master of dread Kiyoshi Kurosawa. $10.99 7:30 p.m. Tuesday 4:15 p.m. Wednesday 3:30 p.m. More info here.

The Getaway (1972)

Alamo Drafthouse

Steve McQueen and Ali MacGraw hit the road. $10.99. 4 p.m. More info here.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Alamo Drafthouse

Remember when there used to be a new Jane Austen adaptation like every other week? $10.99. 12:30 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Royal Ballet: Giselle

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Lagoon Cinema

A supermodel who can dance? 3 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. Prices and more info here.

Legends of the Lost Ark (2026)

AMC Southdale/Marcus West End

Another “the Bible is real!” movie. Also Tuesday-Wednesday. Prices, times, and more info here.

Jerry McGuire (1996)

AMC Southdale

I love when yells "Let me see that money!" Also Tuesday & Wednesday. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

WTO/99 (2025)

Bryant Lake Bowl

Excellent doc about the 1999 WTO protests in Seattle, presented by the enemies of the state at Smitten Kitten. Half of proceeds go to Neighbors Helping Neighbors. $10. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Ask E. Jean (2025)

Edina Mann

The story of E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 5 p.m. Monday (at Main Cinema) 7 p.m. More info here.

Eraserhead (1977)

Grandview 1&2

A movie that really needs to be heard live. Also Thursday. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Good Time (2017)

Lagoon Cinema

Where the Safdie brothers first showed us how anxious they could make us. $11. 2 p.m. More info here.

A Bright Future (2025)

Landmark Center

A poor Uruguayan girl’s life changes when she heads north for an education. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 3 p.m. Thursday (at Main Cinema) 9:15 p.m. More info here.

In Search of the Sky (2025)

Main Cinema

A poor, aging couple makes a religious pilgrimage. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:10 a.m. Tuesday 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Winners (2024)

Main Cinema

A Syrian boy begins life over as a refugee at a chaotic school in Berlin. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 11:15 a.m. More info here.

Youth Media Showcase

Main Cinema

Short films from young local filmmakers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 3: Home Is Where The He(Art) Is

Main Cinema

Short films about family and home. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Secret Delivery (2025)

Main Cinema

Children save a French pilot during WWII. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Joybubbles (2026)

Main Cinema

A doc about a Twin Cities “phone phreak” who uses “telecommunications technology to spread joy.” Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4 p.m. Tuesday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Happy Birthday (2025)

Main Cinema

A Cairo girl makes friends with her employer’s granddaughter. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. 4:05 p.m. Tuesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Woman and Child (2025)

Main Cinema

An Iranian single mother faces further trouble when her son is suspended from school. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:20 p.m. Monday 9:10 p.m. More info here.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Main Cinema

Part of a tribute to cinematographer Dean Cundey. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $20. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Late Fame (2025)

Main Cinema

Willem Dafoe is an aging poet rediscovered by young fans. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:45 p.m. Wednesday 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Why We Dance (2025)

Main Cinema

A documentary about tribal dancing, once banned by the U.S. government. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 4: What We Carry

Main Cinema

An East African shorts program. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. More info here.



Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Wait, there’s an RPG based on this movie? Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

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Monday, April 13

The Pitt: Season Finale (2026)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hey, it’s that TV show you all love. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Colors of Time (2025)

Edina Mann

Four cousins inherit a family home in Normandy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

We Are Pat (2025)

Edina Mann

A look at the legacy of Julia Sweeney’s SNL character. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. Thursday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

Nashville (1975)

Edina Mann

I will always be of two minds about this Robert Altman epic. Also Wednesday. $12.12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Ju-On: The Grudge (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

Here’s 12 continuous hours of the Grudge sound. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Young Mothers (2025)

Main Cinema

The latest from the Dardenne brothers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. Wednesday (at Edina Mann) 2:15 p.m. More info here.

The Girl in the Snow (2025)

Main Cinema

A new teacher on the French-Italian border at the turn of the century encounters romance and tragedy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Under the Same Sun (2025)

Main Cinema

Three mismatched hopefuls try to strike it rich in 19th century Hispaniola. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 5 p.m. Wednesday 9:40 p.m. More info here.

The Oldest Person in the World (2026)

Main Cinema

I didn’t know they made a movie about me. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (at Edina Main) 3 p.m. More info here.

Anda (2026)

Main Cinema

A woman’s mother returns to life in this adaptation of a Nordic folktale. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Ky Nam Inn (2025)

Main Cinema

Love blossoms slowly in postwar Saigon. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday 6:45 p.m. More info here.

A Land Within (2025)

Main Cinema

A story of ethnic tensions in an Italian border region with a German-speaking majority. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:15 p.m. Tuesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

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Tuesday, April 14

High Plains Drifter (1973)

Alamo Drafthouse

Pulled to the river to take a rest, pulled out a pair of pliers, pulled a bullet out of my chest. $13.99. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

It Doesn’t Get Better Than This (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse

“An eerie and ecstatic found-footage fright fest.” $10.99. 8 p.m. More info here.

Over Your Dead Body (2026)

Alamo Drafthouse/AMC Southdale 16

Advance screening of Jorma Taccone’s new dark comedy. Alamo: $13.99. 6:30 p.m. More info here. AMC: $13.99. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Blue Trail (2025)

Edina Mann

In a future Brazil where the elderly are exiled to camps, one woman escapes on the Amazon. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 5 p.m. More info here.

Time and Water (2026)

Edina Mann

A doc about the journeys of Icelandic poet Andri Snær Magnason. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Wednesday (at Main Cinema) 7:05 p.m. More info here.

The Condor Daughter (2025)

Main Cinema

A teen training to be a midwife dreams of leaving her home in the Andes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 5: Chills

Main Cinema

A selection of short films about spooky stuff. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 7:05 p.m. Thursday 10 p.m. More info here.

Gaslit (2025)

Main Cinema

Jane Fonda helps Gulf Coast residents fight natural gas producers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Wednesday (at Edina Mann) 7 p.m. More info here.

The Travel Companion (2025)

Main Cinema

A documentary filmmaker who relies on a friend who works for an airline worries he’ll lose his travel perks when his buddy gets a girlfriend. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Thursday 9:20 p.m. More info here.

Blue Heron (2025)

Main Cinema

The debut feature from the great short film director Sophy Romvari. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:50 p.m. More info here.



Demolition Man (1993)

Parkway Theater

Set in the distant future of 2032. $10/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

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Wednesday, April 15

City Wide Fever (2026)

Alamo Drafthouse

Shit gets creepy when a film student investigates the disappearance of a forgotten Italian horror director. $10.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

What Does That Nature Say to You (2025)

Main Cinema

The latest from the great Hong Sang-Soo. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

Broken Voices (2025)

Main Cinema

A film about sexual abuse at a prestigious Czech girls’ choir. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:10 p.m. More info here.

100 Litres of Gold (2024)

Main Cinema

Homebrewers drink all the ale they were supposed to provide for a wedding. Oops! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:20 p.m. More info here.

Aki (2025)

Main Cinema

Darlene Naponse’s nearly wordless documentary about Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, her home in Northern Ontario. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:30 p.m. More info here.



To Hold a Mountain (2026)

Main Cinema

Montenegro shepherds fight back against NATO. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Broken English (2025)

Main Cinema

A documentary about the life of Marianne Faithful. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Follies (2025)

Main Cinema

A married couple experiments with an open marriage. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Thursday (at Edina Mann) 7 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 6: Labor & Love

Main Cinema

A selection of short films about work. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

A Sad and Beautiful World (2025)

Main Cinema

A magical realist tale of Lebanese lovers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.



The Ivy (2025)

Main Cinema

An adult woman bonds with a teen living in a group home. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Rangga & Cinta (2025)

Main Cinema

“A modern reboot of a classic Indonesian high school film.” Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

The Negotiator (2025)

Main Cinema

He's trying to get a kidnapped Italian journalist freed. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:50 p.m. More info here.

He Who Gets Slapped (1925)

Parkway Theater

“He” is Lon Chaney. Sr,. that is, though Jr. is the one who could have really used a slap. With live original score from Paris 1999, featuring Carnage the Executioner. $15/$20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Love on Delivery (1994)

Trylon

A nerd learns kung fu to impress a foxy judo student. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sugarcane Promotional still

Thursday, April 16

In-I In Motion (2025)

Capri Theater

Actor Juliette Binoche and dancer Akram Khan teach each other their craft onstage Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Altar Boys (2025)

Edina Mann

Poor Polish altar boys revolt against hypocrisy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:15 p.m. More info here.



Misery (1990)

Emagine Willow Creek

Rob Reiner month continues at Emagine. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1941)

Heights Theater

In this economy? $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Last Spy (2025)

Main Cinema

An insider’s account of life in the CIA. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. More info here.

The Soundman (2025)

Main Cinema

A Brussels radio station prepares for the Nazi invasion. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

Father (2025)

Main Cinema

A father wracked by guilt tries to rebuild his life. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 2:05 p.m. More info here.

Mothertongue (2025)

Main Cinema

A Chinese actress returns to her village. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

The Last Viking (2025)

Main Cinema

Mads Mikkelson is the brother of a robber and he thinks he’s John Lennon. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Reedland (2025)

Main Cinema

The effects of a child’s murder on a Dutch farming community. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Diya (2025)

Main Cinema

When a man accidentally kills a child, he must raise money to pay back ths boy’s family. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Steal This Story, Please! (2025)

Main Cinema

A doc about Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Renoir (2025)

Main Cinema

An 11-year-old Japanese girl lets her imagination run wild. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:50 p.m. More info here.



Vanilla (2025)

Main Cinema

An 8-year-old girl grows up in an all-female Mexican household. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 6:55 p.m. More info here.

Barni (2025)

Main Cinema

A Somali family searches for a lost 9-year-old girl. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 7: Nervous Laughter

Main Cinema

A selection of short awkward comedies. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Power Ballad (2026)

Main Cinema

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are unlikely collaborators. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Obsession (2025)

Main Cinema

A guy makes a wish that his crush would fall in love with him. It turns out badly. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Festival. $13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Sugarcane (2024)

Walker Art Center

A poetic doc about the generational trauma spawned by the Canadian Indian residential school system. Bassist Mali Obomsawin, who scored the film, will perform a short set before the screening. $25 and up. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Beast

An MMA fighter heads back into the ring.

ChaO

A metahuman princess is engaged to a human engineer.

Dacoit

An Indian revenge epic.

Exit 8

A man is trapped in a freaky subway tunnel.

ChaO Promotional still

Faces of Death

Horror flick riffing off the notorious video.

Hamlet

Hamlet! He’s everywhere these days! This time in the person of Riz Ahmed.

Hunting Matthew Nichols

A woman believes her long-missing brother is still alive.

Newborn

A man is released from prison after seven years in solitary.



You, Me & Tuscany

Halle Bailey finds love in Tuscany. Just like Diane Lane before her.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bunny!!

Dhurandhar The Revenge

The Drama

Fantasy Life

Forbidden Fruits—ends April 9

Goat

Palestine 36 Promotional still

A Great Awakening

Hoppers

Palestine 36—ends April 9

The Pout-Pout Fish

Project Hail Mary

Anyone who has a heart will love this adorably techno-optimistic film about Ryan Gosling buddying up with an intelligent alien who looks like a rock as they save the galaxy together. I guess so, anyway—I’m extrapolating from the fact that even a soulless monster like me thought it was pretty cute. Interstellar parasites are gobbling up the stars, including our sun, and as will happen when the Earth is in danger, only a middle school science teacher can save the day. Ryland Grace (which sounds like a name Gosling would give if he wanted to check into a hotel in secret) is recruited by a grim German bureaucrat (the great Sandra Hüller, who deserves all the Hollywood blockbuster cash that comes her way) to research these solar gluttons. His insights prove so invaluable he’s sent on a suicide mission to the only star that’s proven impervious to the baddies to learn how to counteract them. There he meets an alien scientist on the same quest for his own world, who he dubs Rocky, and both species work together to etc. etc. as their unique friendship and so on and so forths. Drew Goddard’s script, adapted from the much-loved Andy Weir novel, has the same plucky scientific spirit as Goddard’s script of Weir’s The Martian, and Gosling remains likeable as ever, though I do wish he’d find some new ways to be likeable. The pleased laughter all around me at the screening was so delightful I felt left out a little. Maybe someday when the wizard grants me a heart I’ll give this another go. B

They Will Kill You Promotional still

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Reminders of Him

Scream 7

Super Mario Galaxy

They Will Kill You

Undertone—ends April 9