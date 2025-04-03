On the Big Screen This Week: MSPIFF, Opera Obsessives, and Mad Submariners

Whew. It's one of those weeks when you question your commitment to listing every movie that's out there.

Ideally, all the other theaters in town would stop programming movies I want to see while the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival is going on. That is not the case. In addition to Diva at the Walker and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at the Heights, there's Blade and Beau Travail at the Trylon and Spirited Away at the Parkway. I'm pointing those out up here so they don't get lost in the many, many blurbs below. (So many!)

Special Screenings

Thursday, April 3

Inland Empire (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

I guess this is now officially David Lynch's final theatrical release. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Acts of Reparation (2024)

Capri Theater

Two filmmakers, one white and one Black, travel south to learn about their family histories. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Main: Sunday 11:05 a.m. More info here.

Dune (1984)

Grandview 1&2

They shoulda given Alicia Witt an Oscar, I tell ya. Also Sunday. $14.15. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Hoosiers (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

RIP Gene Hackman. $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Foreign Correspondent (1940)

Heights Theater

Joel McCrae outwits Nazis! $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Things You Kill (2024)

The Main

A Turkish man strives to avenge the death of his mother. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:15 p.m. Saturday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Heightened Scrutiny (2025)

The Main

Documentary about Chase Strangio, the trans lawyer who argued against Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:20 p.m. Wednesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Monsieur Aznavour (2024)

The Main

Biopic about the great French singer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday 4:30 p.m. Edina: Sunday 7 p.m. More info here.

Bauryna Salu (2023)

The Main

A 12-year-old Kazakh boy resents having to labor for his grandparents. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:40 p.m. Sunday 11:15 a.m. More info here.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (2025)

The Main

A documentary about the Oscar-winning deaf actress. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:45 p.m. Monday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Right in the Eye: Live Movie-Concert of Georges Méliès Films

The Main

Twelve short films from the French master, with live music. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $20. 4 & 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Bad Shabbos (2024)

The Main

A dead body is found in the bathroom during a Sabbath dinner. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:10 p.m. Monday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Dating Game (2025)

The Main

A Chinese dating coach helps men find wives. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:15 p.m. Friday 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Cactus Pears (2025)

The Main

A man reconnects with an old friend when he returns to his rural village. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Bound in Heaven (2024)

The Main

A dying man and a woman escaping an abuser fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:30 p.m. Saturday 9:40 p.m. More info here.

The Friend (2024)

The Main

When a novelist (Bill Murray) dies, his former lover (Naomi Watts) becomes the editor of his papers and inherits his Great Dane. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Or Something (2024)

The Main

Comics Mary Neely and Kareem Rahma are two strangers who learn that the same person owes them money. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Friday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Anxiety Club (2024)

The Main

Marc Maron and other comics discuss their mental health. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. Friday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

The Wolves Always Come Out at Night (2024)

The Main

A sandstorm forces rural Mongolians to live in the city. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

The Trouble With Jessica (2023)

The Main

…is that she never formats em-dashes correctly. (A little Racket inside joke there.) Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:20 p.m. More info here.

Where the Wind Comes From (2025)

The Main

Two young Tunisians hope to win a trip to Germany. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:30 p.m. Edina: Wednesday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Carnival Is Over (2024)

The Main

A couple tries to escape the mafia family they were born into. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:35 p.m. More info here.

Drowning Dry (2024)

The Main

Two once-close sisters hope to reconcile at a vacation cabin. Then disaster strikes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:40 p.m. Monday 7:20 p.m. More info here.

The Wailing (2024)

The Main

A girl is haunted by, yes, a wailing. Which, as Tom Petty told us, is the hardest part. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Parkway Theater

Based on the beloved Atari 2600 video game. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 4

Dune (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

If you can’t make it to the Grandview. $10. 8 p.m. Saturday 1:55 p.m. More info here.

Tremors (1990)

Alamo Drafthouse

Beware the graboids! $10. 8 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Four Mothers (2024)

Edina Theatre

An Irish novelist is stuck entertaining his friends’ moms. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1 p.m. Main: Sunday 5:20 p.m. More info here.

Lost Ladies (2024)

Edina Theatre

After a railway mixup, two grooms depart with the wrong brides. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. 3:15 p.m. The Main: Saturday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Speak (2025)

Edina Theatre

Students—including two Minnesotans—compete in the National Speech & Debate Association. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Main: Saturday 4 p.m. More info here.

Ghost Trail (2024)

Edina Theatre

A thriller about Syrian refugees in France. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Viet and Nam (2024)

The Main

Two coal miners, lovers, prepare to part from each other. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11 a.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Village Rockstars 2 (2024)

The Main

A sequel to the popular 2017 movie about an Indian girl who dreams of stardom. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:05 a.m. More info here.

By the Stream (2024)

The Main

Another understated, lovely little movie from fest fave Hong Sang-soo. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:10 a.m. Tuesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Beloved Tropic (2024)

The Main

A pregnant Colombian immigrant and a wealthy woman with dementia strike up the kind of friendship that only occurs in film festival movies. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:15 a.m. Monday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Flicka (2025)

The Main

A documentary about opera singer Frederica von Stade. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17 11:30 a.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Grand Tour (2024)

The Main

In the latest from Portuguese director Miguel Gomes, a British man flees his fiancee, traveling throughout southeast Asia and learning about colonialism in the process. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Wind—Surveying the Great Ocean of Air (2024)

The Main

How could you not love that title? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:40 p.m. Saturday 11:10. More info here.

The Property (2024)

The Main

A woman travels to Poland with her granddaughter to reclaim Nazi-seized property—and to reunite with an old love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:45 p.m. Wednesday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

The Shameless (2024)

The Main

An Indian woman who killed an abuser falls in love with a sex worker who dreams of becoming a rapper. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. Wednesday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Happy Holidays (2024)

The Main

The lives of Israelis and Palestinians intertwine in this family drama. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. Saturday 6:45 p.m. More info here.

I, the Song (2024)

The Main

A fired schoolteacher sets off to find her doppelganger. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:15 p.m. Sunday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 1: Back and Forward

The Main

Three short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:25 p.m. More info here.

Quisling: The Final Days (2024)

The Main

The fall of the Nazi puppet leader of Norway. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:30 p.m. Landmark Center: Saturday 12 p.m. More info here.

Regretfully at Dawn (2024)

The Main

A villager is protective of his granddaughter. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (2024)

The Main

Mr. Rambo is a dog. His owners’ landlord wants to evict him (and them). Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. Monday 2 p.m. More info here.

Brooklyn, Minnesota (2024)

The Main

A father and daughter with a strained relationship travel from Brooklyn to, yes, Minnesota for his father’s funeral—and you just know they’re gonna learn a little about each other on that trip. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. Edina: Saturday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Luz (2025)

The Main

Two unrelated stories in different parts of the world come together, thanks to VR and “a mystical deer.” Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. Monday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

DJ Ahmet (2025)

The Main

A teen Macedonian shepherd becomes a DJ. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Andrea Gets a Divorce (2024)

The Main

A woman’s attempt to leave her husband goes wrong. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:40 p.m. Tuesday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Bushido (2024)

The Main

A samurai committed to a quiet life ponders whether to seek vengeance. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:40 p.m. Monday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Sister Midnight (2024)

The Main

A woman trapped in an arranged marriage goes feral. So… Mumbai Nightbitch? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:50 p.m. More info here.

The Surfer (2024)

The Main

Nicolas Cage just wants to surf with his son. But the local bullies won’t let him. Bad idea, local bullies! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 10 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway

Who doesn’t need to scream about something these days? $13/$19. 8 p.m. More info here.

Blade (1998)

Trylon

Wesley Snipes takes a bite out of crime. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Diva (1982)

Walker Art Center

A French mail carrier is obsessed with a Black opera diva. Also Saturday. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 5

Smiley Face (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

Anna Faris gets high. $8.95. 4 p.m. More info here.

It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This (2023)

Eagles #33

An indie found-footage horror flick. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Never Alone (2025)

Edina Theatre

The true story of the work of a Helsinki Jew to prevent the deportation of Jewish refugees from Finland during WWII. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 12 p.m. More info here.

2000 Meters to Andriivka (2025)

Edina Theatre

Director Mstyslav Chernov embedded himself with a Ukrainian brigade. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. Main: Sunday 7:25 p.m., Wednesday 9:45 p.m. More info here.

On Swift Horses (2024)

Edina Theatre

A married couple in 1950s California melodramatically explore other options. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Main: Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Happyend (2024)

Edina Theatre

In a future dystopian Tokyo, two teens rebel. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

One to One: John & Yoko (2025)

Landmark Center

A look at the couple’s time living in Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 3 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 2 Sense of Place

The Main

A selection of seven short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11 a.m. More info here.

Savages (2024)

The Main

Two children and their orangutan battle deforestation in Borneo in this animated feature. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:15 a.m. Sunday 11 a.m. More info here.

Come See Me in the Good Light (2025)

The Main

A documentary about Colorado poet Andrea Gibson, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Waves (2024)

The Main

A radio journalist in the ’60s runs afoul of the Czech secret police. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:40 p.m. More info here.

The Legend of Ochi (2025)

The Main

Children protect a monkey-like species from Willem Dafoe. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. Edina: Sunday 12 p.m. More info here.

Spies Among Us (2025)

The Main

A let’s-hope-not-too-timely look at the East Germain Stasi. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. Edina: 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Unholy Communion (2024)

The Main

A serial killer is targeting Catholic priests in this local filmmaker’s adaptation of a Minnesota author’s novel. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Crocodile Tears (2024)

The Main

A “slow-cooked, hard-boiled neo-noir” set on an Indonesian crocodile farm. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. More info here.



If You See Something (2024)

The Main

A woman learns secrets about his partner, an Iraqi immigrant. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:30 p.m. Sunday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Meet the Barbarians (2024)

The Main

A wealthy French village is expecting to receive Ukrainian refugees, but the new arrivals turn out to be from Syria. Womp womp. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. Edina: Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Al Weiwei’s Turandot (2023)

The Main

The dissident Chinese artist stages an opera in Rome. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. 5:15 p.m. Edina: Wednesday 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Middletown (2025)

The Main

High school journalists discover toxic waste dumped in their city landfill. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 6:50 p.m. Sunday 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Odd Fish (2024)

The Main

Two friends run a seafood restaurant. One comes out as trans. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Good Sport (2025)

The Main

A harried man has a terrible time coaching his kid’s basketball team. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. Monday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Witness (2024)

The Main

An Iranian woman’s friend is murdered by her husband, and the authorities won’t help. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:25 p.m. Monday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

The Wedding Banquet (2025)

The Main

An Americanized remake of Ang Lee’s U.S. breakthrough. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:30 p.m. Edina: Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Souleymane’s Story (2024)

The Main

A Guinean immigrant in Paris struggles to gain asylum. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

You Are Not Alone (2024)

The Main

Punch Drunk Love meets Under the Skin? That’s what the program description suggests. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Friendship (2024)

The Main

A Tim Robinson/Paul Rudd buddy comedy. Nuff said. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 10 p.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

Parkway Theater

You know how sometimes you love a movie so much you don't even know what to say about it? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, April 6

The Hunger Games (2012)

Alamo Drafthouse

I just wish it was as violent as the book. $8.95. 3:20 p.m. Wednesday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Samia (2024)

Edina Theatre

A Somali teen is determined to become an Olympic sprinter. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

The Notebook (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Gosling originally wanted McAdams replaced! Then they fell in love! Then they broke up! This was all a long time ago! Also Wednesday. 3:45 & 6:45 p.m. $10.60. More info here.

The Hidden Sound of Tango (2023)

The Main

A man restores a storied guitar and organizes a performance of tango greats. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11 a.m. More info here.

Shorts 3: The Company We Keep

The Main

Six short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:10 a.m. More info here.

The Pinchers’ High Voltage Heist (2023)

The Main

The son of thieves tries to get his family to go straight. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:20 a.m. More info here.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The Main

Ang Lee’s wuxia classic. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

From Hilde, With Love (2024)

The Main

A glimpse inside the imagined private lives of young Nazi resisters. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:40 p.m. More info here.

The Last Journey (2024)

The Main

A filmmaker takes a trip with his aging father to his childhood vacation spot. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. 4:30 p.m. Edina: Monday 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Mistura (2024)

The Main

After a privileged Peruvian’s husband leaves her, she starts a restaurant. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:40 p.m. Edina: Monday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Meeting With Pol Pot (2024)

The Main

Three foreign journalists are set to interview the murderous Cambodian dictator. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. Edina: Tuesday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Everybody Loves Touda (2024)

The Main

A small-town singer in Morocco heads for Casablanca to follow her dreams. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 5 p.m. More info here.

The Exiles (2024)

The Main

A mother and daughter, Chilean immigrants living in Spain, are separated after an eviction. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. Wednesday 4:10 p.m. More info here.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The Main

Cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Fun-Raiser (2025)

The Main

Everything goes wrong at a fundraiser for a performing arts high school. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Northrop

Missed it at the Parkway? See it with organ accompaniment from Dr. Filip Presseisen. $13-$22. 3 p.m. More info here.

Beau Travail (1999)

Trylon

Hot shirtless guys, but make it art. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, April 7

Demons (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

They’re loose in a movie theater! $8.95. 8 p.m. More info here.

Killer Party (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

A Hold Steady biopic? $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Heights Theater

A brooding aquatic organist rams munitions ships with his cool submarine. $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Pink Lady (2025)

The Main

An Orthodox woman in Jerusalem discovers that her husband is gay. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Deal at the Border (2024)

The Main

A drug dealer at the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border helps a woman in trouble. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Third Act (2025)

The Main

A documentary about “the Godfather of Asian-American media,” Robert A. Nakamura. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Magic & Monsters (2025)

The Main

Survivors of sexual abuse at a children’s theater speak out. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. Wednesday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Sally (2025)

The Main

A documentary about groundbreaking (spacebreaking?) astronaut Sally Ride. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. Wednesday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 4: Revealing Laughter

The Main

Eight short comedy films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Undercover (2024)

The Main

A Spanish cop infiltrates a terrorist org. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, April 8

Singing Back the Buffalo (2024)

Edina Theatre

A documentary about the past and the future of the buffalo. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

John Cranko (2024)

The Main

A biopic about the London-based choreographer of the 1950s. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Manas (2024)

The Main

A teen growing up in the Amazon tries to escape an abusive family. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Tiny Lights (2024)

The Main

A six-year-old girl processes the turmoil in her family life. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

Harvest (2024)

The Main

A medieval village is consumed with paranoia after a fire. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:10 p.m. Wednesday 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 5: The Kids Are All Right

The Main

Three short films about children. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 6: Animation Roundup

The Main

A dozen short animated films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Dance Is Not Over (2025)

The Main

A documentary about Patrick Scully, the dancer/choreographer who founded Patrick’s Cabaret. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

When Fall Is Coming (2024)

The Main

The latest from François Ozon concerns the disputes between parents and their adult children. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Kill the Jockey (2024)

The Main

A gangster is on the trail of an injured jockey. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, April 9

The Drop (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

Advance screening of a new movie about a first date gone horrifically wrong. $15.45. 7 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

As I write this, there are only two seats left. $11.60. 7 p.m. More info here.

Who By Fire (2024)

The Main

An aspiring filmmaker spends a tense weekend at a friend’s cabin. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1 p.m. More info here.

The New Year That Never Came (2024)

The Main

Six interlocking stories about the days before the fall of Ceausescu. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Seeds (2025)

The Main

A look at the lives of Black farmers in the U.S. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 2 p.m. More info here.

Julie Keeps Quiet (2024)

The Main

A tennis prodigy struggles as her coach is under investigation. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Norah (2024)

The Main

An art teacher and his student fall in love in ’90s Saudi Arabia. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Life After (2025)

The Main

A critical look at the “right to die” movement. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Shorts 7: The Chilling North

The Main

A selection of seven short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

The People’s Way (2024)

The Main

How George Floyd’s murder affected three Minneapolis activists. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Misericordia (2024)

The Main

Alain Guiraudie’s sexed-up new thriller is the can’t-miss of this year’s MSPIFF. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos (2024)

The Main

Great title! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:35 p.m. More info here.

Mr. K (2024)

The Main

Crispin Glover is back! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $17. 9:55 p.m. More info here.

Lifers (2024)

Trylon

Local H frontman Scott Lucas’s debut film centers on a performance by his band at the Metro in Chicago. Lucas will intro the film, and Local H will play Cloudland later that night. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Eric Larue

Michael Shannon’s directorial debut stars Judy Greer as the mother of a high school murderer.

Freaky Tales

The lives of several Oaklanders intersect unexpectedly in 1987.

The Friend

Naomi Woods + a Great Dane is giving arthouse Beethoven, sorry.

Hell of a Summer

A wacky spin on the old “killer at summer camp” genre.

The Luckiest Man in America

The true story of an ice cream man who figured out how to always win on Press Your Luck.

The Martial Artist

Shaz Khan fights himself.

A Minecraft Movie

Great. Just great.

A Nice Indian Boy

He brings a white boyfriend home to meet his parents.

Parvulos: Children of the Apocalypse

Three brothers survive an apocalypse.

Screamboat

There’s a mouse on the boat—that becomes a monster!

Sikandar

A new Indian action film.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Black Bag

I’m not saying Steven Soderbergh’s second release of 2025 offers nothing more than well-dressed attractive people in swank settings trying to outwit one another for 90 minutes—but if it did, would that be so awful? Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett are married spies George and Kathryn; he’s a stone-faced expert at ferreting out lies and she’s, well, Cate Blanchett. When George is tasked with discovering who leaked a sinister program to Russian dissidents, he invites the suspects (including Kathryn) to a dinner party where the chana masala is laced with a truth drug, with hilarious (and violent) results. That scene is neatly mirrored by an “I expect you're wondering why I've gathered you all here today” finale—screenwriter David Koepp, who’s made a living off Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, and late-model Indiana Jones sequels, has clearly always wanted to wed le Carré and Agatha Christie. (There’s also just a touch of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) Soderbergh’s digital camerawork, with its occasional glares and bends and blurs, isn’t exactly made for the big screen, but it does have its nice touches, like the long introductory shot that follows Fassbender from behind into the bar where he learns of his mission, or a fishing boat shot from below the waterline. In George, the director has a character just as clinical and masterful as he himself can be, yet for all the geopolitical intrigue and lives on the line, the stakes feel comfortably low. Above all, this is a parlor game, and our only concern is whether its hot married leads will get back to having hot married sex. A-

Bob Trevino Likes It

Captain America: Brave New World

The Captain America movies are where the MCU gets “serious,” where comic book idealism clashes with the dark side of U.S. history, where unfettered heroism encounters the restraining forces of bureaucracy. With Anthony Mackie inheriting the shield, Brave New World adds race to that equation. After shouldering endless Steve Rogers comparisons, Mackie's Sam Wilson gets a little speech where he wonders if he'll ever be enough, while for contrast we have Isaiah Bradley (Carl Bradley), an older Black super soldier who’d been imprisoned by the U.S. government. Meanwhile, President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) nearly gets us into a war with Japan (couldn’t be China—Disney needs that big overseas market) over adamantium, a new substa—ah, you know, don’t worry about it. Since in the real world, an authoritarian prez is seeking to purge the military (and everywhere else) of non-whites while saber-rattling with the nation’s historic allies, theoretically the film’s themes should resonate, at least in a half-assed pop culture thinkpiece kinda way. But this slapdash entry is more concerned with callbacks to the MCU D-list like the Eternals and 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Its one big reveal (unless you’re genuinely wondering, “Will Liv Tyler appear?”) was torpedoed by the need to fill seats: This would have been 10 times more fun if we didn’t know Ford was gonna Hulk out at the end, but the theaters would have been ten times emptier if the trailers didn’t spoil that. Brave New World is about one thing only: The MCU struggling to justify its continued existence. C

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Death of a Unicorn

Disney’s Snow White

Dog Man

Eephus—Ends Thursday

Baseball movies and sentimental nostalgia go together like peanuts and crackerjack. So maybe director Carson Lund decided to lean into the inevitable with this pleasantly lazy film about two amateur New England ball teams squaring off in the last game before their field is replaced by a new school. The film is named for an offspeed pitch that’s so unexpected it seems to suspend time, we’re told (just like baseball, we’re also told), and it certainly knows its milieu, with '70s Red Sox wackadoo Bill Lee even showing up to get three outs. If it’s ultimately too long, well, so’s a baseball game. But unlike baseball, Eephus lacks moments of unduplicable magic, though it tries to conjure them up. We’re introduced to a cast of oddballs on and off the field, but they feel more like types than individuals—one guy’s drunk, one guy’s fat, one guy’s angry, etc.—and in the end, Lund shows us how he feels about these fellas rather than showing us how they feel about each other. B-

Flow

Every house cat stalks through its domain like some fierce jungle predator indifferent to any challenge. Latvian animator Gints Zilbalodis calls that supposedly independent beast’s bluff, tossing a kitty into a flood and saying “How tough are you now, huh puss?” Flow is in part a unique hangout movie, a kind a postdiluvian animal Real World where a prickly black cat is forced to coexist on a boat with a wounded secretarybird, an acquisitive lemur, a stolid capybara, and an all too friendly Lab. None of the critters speak—aside from knowing how to work a rudder, they generally behave as animals would. And while the computer animation isn’t exactly beautiful, and can’t avoid an occasional cutscene quality, we pass through computer-generated environments with an unmatched three-dimensional ease that's its own reward. Though we never learn what happened to the humans—Flow is blessedly free of any backstory—there’s also an element of wish fulfillment here. If humans ever do finally off themselves en masse, it suggests, at least the animals we love will find ways to survive. If they learn to work together better than humans did, that is. A-

Last Breath

The Last Supper

L2: Empuraan

Mickey 17

More like Mickey Infinity. (Because it’s too long.) I will say, I’ve never seen a better Jerry Lewis-indebted anticolonialist sci-fi tragicomedy. Then again I’ve never seen a worse one either. For whatever it’s worth, Mickey 17 is sui generis—unlike its protagonist (Robert Pattinson), an "expendable" on a longterm space mission who is resurrected via 3D printer after each harrowing death. (It’s a metaphor! For capitalism!) Robert Pattinson is entertaining as both the schlubby title character and the much cooler Mickey 18 (as both the Julius Kelp and the Buddy Love, if I may), the latter hatched prematurely when 17 is believed gobbled up by some spectacularly designed wormy creatures with whom he develops a strange rapport. Bong Joon-hoo’s cheap gags and obvious critiques hit as often as they miss, yet your enjoyment of Mickey 17 relies primarily on how long you can tolerate Mark Ruffalo’s Trump impression and Toni Collette doing her usual rubberfaced mugging. Mostly Mickey 17 leaves me to wonder why the tonal clashes feel so much klutzier in Bong’s English-language efforts than they do in his Korean films. Do they just go down easier when I have to read subtitles? Or do I just miss Song Kang-ho? B-

No Other Land

Maybe the Oscars can be a force for good? Certainly a Best Documentary nomination has helped this acclaimed look at the Israeli displacement of Palestinians on the West Bank belatedly access U.S. theaters, after major distributors ignored it for more than a year. But the struggle for distribution shouldn’t overshadow the film itself, which is much more than just a competent document of brutality. No Other Land is the product of four directors (Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor), two Israeli and two Palestinian; the various sources of footage from cameras and phones are brilliantly edited, and the strained friendship between two of the filmmakers—the Palestinian Adra and the Israeli Abraham—is central to the story it tells of the limits of empathy and humanitarian universalism. There are plenty of horrors to catalogue here, and even if months of violent clips from Gaza have desensitized you, watching a settler casually gun down a displaced Palestinian will still make you gasp. Yet it's the everyday cruelty that's most unsettling, the sight of an army pouring concrete into a well and bulldozing the homes of families forced to relocate to caves. Humans really are capable of doing anything to one another, and in cold blood. A

Novocaine

Paddington in Peru

The third Paddington installment has all the hallmarks of a Part Three: a new setting, a cast replacement (Emily Mortimer gamely standing in for the much-missed Sally Hawkins), developing characters whose charm has always been that they don’t change, a resolution that could end the story but, if everything works out at the box office, probably won’t. Still, it’s fun to watch Antonio Banderas ham it up as a tour boat captain who is not what he seems, haunted by gold-hungry ancestors (also Banderas). Likewise for Olivia Coleman as a grinning, singing nun who is not what she etc., running a home for retired bears. Paddington, bless him, remains exactly what he seems, causing good-natured mayhem whether he’s failing to operate a photo booth correctly, racing on llamas, or steering a ship. But this is merely cute where Paddington 2 was irresistible. B+

The Penguin Lessons

Tippi Toes Recital: Tippi and Friends

The Woman in the Yard

A Working Man

Suspecting that I underrated the silly-but-effective/effective-because-it’s-silly Jason Statham vehicle The Beekeeper last year, I went into the grim-visaged Brit’s latest vengeance romp determined not to not-get-fooled again. (It doesn’t help that they screen these things for a smattering of critics in the afternoon rather than plopping us into a rowdy crowd of comped civilians at night.) But sorry The Beekeeper fans—this is no The Beekeeper. In his new outing with director David Ayer, Statham is a black ops solider turned construction foreman whose name I’m not going to bother to look up; when the daughter of his kindly Latino bosses gets snatched, he reluctantly goes back to his old ways. As always, the baddies—tastelessly attired Russian gangsters, a bald Black meth kingpin who sits on an ornate metal throne in the back of a redneck bar—are colorfully sketched if never unforgettable. But if I can get with Statham belonging to an absurdly mysterious org (of beekeepers!) and uncovering an even wilder conspiracy, A Working Man is too grubby and self-righteous to be sheer dumb fun. Whenever someone asks him why he cares about the girl he’s rescuing, Statham mentions that he has a daughter of his own, and I couldn’t help shake that A Working Man believes that the worst thing about trafficking young women is that it upsets girl dads. C+